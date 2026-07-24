Highlights Somerset vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

Live
List a

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM
SOM

352

GLO
GLO

(14 ov.) 97/3

14.2
4

Pretorius to Taylor, 4 runs

14.1
1

Pretorius to Hammond, 1 run

13.6
1

Roberts to Hammond, 1 run

13.5
6

Roberts to Hammond, 6 runs

13.4
.

Roberts to Hammond, 0 runs

13.3
4

Roberts to Hammond, 4 runs

13.2
1

Taylor defends for one run.

13.1
.

Roberts to Taylor, 0 runs

12.6
1

Pretorius to Taylor, 1 run

12.5
.

Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs

12.4
.

Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs

12.3
.

Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs

12.2
.

Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs

12.1
6

Pretorius to Taylor, 6 runs

11.6
.

Roberts to Hammond, 0 runs

11.5
1

Roberts to Taylor, 1 run

11.4
1

Roberts to Hammond, 1 run

11.3
4

Roberts to Hammond, 4 runs

11.2
.

Roberts to Hammond, 0 runs

11.1
4

Roberts to Hammond, 4 runs

10.6
.

Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs

10.5
1

Pretorius to Hammond, 1 run

10.4
.

Pretorius to Hammond, 0 runs

10.3
.

Pretorius to Hammond, 0 runs

10.2
1

Pretorius to Taylor, 1 run

10.1
.

Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs

9.6
4

Langridge to Hammond, 4 runs

9.5
.

Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs

9.4
6

Langridge to Hammond, 6 runs

9.3
2

Langridge to Hammond, 2 runs

9.2
.

Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs

9.1
.

Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs

8.6
.

Shaw to Taylor, 0 runs

8.5
W

Shaw to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)

8.4
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

8.3
2

Shaw to Price, 2 runs

8.2
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

8.1
1

Shaw to Hammond, 1 run

7.6
.

Langridge to Price, 0 runs

7.6
1

Langridge to Price, wide

7.5
.

Langridge to Price, 0 runs

7.4
.

Langridge to Price, 0 runs

7.3
1

Langridge to Hammond, 1 run

7.2
.

Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs

7.1
2

Langridge to Hammond, 2 runs

6.6
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

6.5
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

6.4
1

Shaw to Hammond, 1 run

6.3
.

Shaw to Hammond, 0 runs

6.2
1

Shaw to Price, 1 run

6.1
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

5.6
.

Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs

5.5
W

Langridge to Bracey, appeal, wicket (caught - Bracey)

5.4
.

Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs

5.3
.

Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs

5.2
.

Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs

5.1
.

Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs

4.6
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

4.5
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

4.4
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

4.3
.

Shaw to Price, 0 runs

4.2
1

Shaw to Bracey, 1 run

4.1
.

Shaw to Bracey, 0 runs

3.6
.

Langridge to Price, 0 runs

3.5
1

Langridge to Bracey, 1 run

3.4
.

Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs

3.3
6

Langridge to Bracey, 6 runs

3.2
4

Langridge to Bracey, 4 runs

3.1
4

Langridge to Bracey, 4 runs

2.6
4

Shaw to Price, 4 runs

2.5
1

Shaw to Bracey, 1 run

2.4
1

Shaw to Price, 1 run

2.3
.

Shaw to Price, appeal

2.2
4

Shaw to Price, 4 runs

2.1
1

Shaw to Bracey, 1 run

1.6
4

Langridge to Price, 4 runs

1.5
.

Langridge to Price, 0 runs

1.4
W

Langridge to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bancroft)

1.3
.

Langridge to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.2
.

Langridge to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.1
.

Langridge to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.6
.

Shaw to Bracey, 0 runs

0.5
4

Shaw to Bracey, 4 runs

0.4
2

Shaw to Bracey, 2 runs

0.3
.

Shaw to Bracey, 0 runs

0.2
4

Shaw to Bracey, 4 runs

0.1
4

Shaw to Bracey, 4 runs

49.6
1

Williams to Pretorius, 1 run

49.5
1

Williams to Thomas, 1 run

49.4
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

49.3
6

Williams to Thomas, 6 runs

49.2
2

Williams to Thomas, 2 runs

49.1
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

48.6
W

van Buuren to Church, appeal, wicket (caught - Church)

48.5
4

van Buuren to Church, 4 runs

48.4
1

van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run

48.3
1

van Buuren to Church, 1 run

48.2
1

van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run

48.1
.

van Buuren to Thomas, 0 runs

47.6
1

Williams to Thomas, 1 run

47.5
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

47.4
2

Williams to Thomas, 2 runs

47.3
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

47.3
1

Williams to Thomas, wide

47.2
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

47.1
1

Williams to Church, 1 run

46.6
1

van Buuren to Church, 1 run

46.5
.

van Buuren to Church, 0 runs

46.4
W

van Buuren to Roberts, appeal, wicket (bowled - Roberts)

46.4
2

van Buuren to Thomas, 2 wides

46.3
4

van Buuren to Thomas, 4 runs

46.2
1

van Buuren to Roberts, 1 run

46.1
6

van Buuren to Roberts, 6 runs

45.6
1

Williams to Roberts, 1 run

45.6
1

Williams to Roberts, wide

45.5
1

Williams to Thomas, 1 run

45.4
2

Williams to Thomas, 2 runs

45.3
4

Williams to Thomas, 4 runs

45.3
1

Williams to Thomas, wide

45.2
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

45.1
1

Williams to Roberts, 1 run

44.6
1

van Buuren to Roberts, 1 run

44.5
1

van Buuren to Thomas, bye

44.4
1

van Buuren to Roberts, 1 run

44.3
.

van Buuren to Roberts, 0 runs

44.2
.

van Buuren to Roberts, 0 runs

44.1
W

van Buuren to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)

43.6
4

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 4 runs

43.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 0 runs

43.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, wide

43.4
6

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 6 runs

43.3
4

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 4 runs

43.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run

43.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run

42.6
6

Taylor to Connell, 6 runs

42.5
.

Taylor to Connell, 0 runs

42.4
1

Taylor to Thomas, leg bye

42.3
1

Taylor to Connell, 1 run

42.2
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

42.1
4

Taylor to Thomas, 4 runs

41.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run

41.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, wide

41.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, wide

41.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run

41.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run

41.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, leg bye

41.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run

41.1
6

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 6 runs

40.6
2

Taylor to Connell, 2 runs

40.5
.

Taylor to Connell, 0 runs

40.4
1

Taylor to Thomas, 1 run

40.3
.

Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs

40.2
1

Taylor to Connell, 1 run

40.1
2

Taylor to Connell, 2 runs

39.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run

39.5
4

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 4 runs

39.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs

39.3
2

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 2 runs

39.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs

39.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs

38.6
6

van Buuren to Thomas, 6 runs

38.5
1

van Buuren to Connell, 1 run

38.4
.

van Buuren to Connell, 0 runs

38.3
4

van Buuren to Connell, 4 runs

38.2
2

van Buuren to Connell, 2 runs

38.1
1

van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run

37.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs

37.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, wide

37.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, wide

37.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run

37.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 0 runs

37.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run

37.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs

37.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run

36.6
1

van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run

36.5
1

van Buuren to Connell, 1 run

36.4
2

van Buuren to Connell, 2 runs

36.3
1

van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run

36.2
1

van Buuren to Connell, 1 run

36.1
1

van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run

35.6
.

Price to Connell, 0 runs

35.5
W

Price to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

35.4
.

Price to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.3
.

Price to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.2
4

Price to Lammonby, 4 runs

35.1
1

Price to Thomas, 1 run

34.6
.

Williams to Lammonby, 0 runs

34.5
4

Williams to Lammonby, 4 runs

34.4
1

Williams to Thomas, 1 run

34.3
1

Williams to Lammonby, 1 run

34.2
4

Williams to Lammonby, 4 runs

34.1
1

Williams to Thomas, 1 run

34.1
1

Williams to Thomas, wide

33.6
1

Price to Thomas, 1 run

33.5
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

33.4
4

Price to Lammonby, 4 runs

33.3
1

Price to Thomas, 1 run

33.2
.

Price to Thomas, 0 runs

33.1
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

32.6
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

32.5
1lb

Williams to Lammonby, leg bye, appeal

32.4
1

Williams to Thomas, leg bye

32.3
4

Williams to Thomas, 4 runs

32.2
.

Williams to Thomas, 0 runs

32.1
4

Williams to Thomas, 4 runs

31.6
1

Price to Thomas, 1 run

31.5
.

Price to Thomas, 0 runs

31.4
4

Price to Thomas, 4 runs

31.3
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

31.2
1

Price to Thomas, 1 run

31.1
.

Price to Thomas, 0 runs

30.6
1

Hammond to Thomas, 1 run

30.5
2

Hammond to Thomas, 2 runs

30.4
4

Hammond to Thomas, 4 runs

30.3
1

Hammond to Lammonby, 1 run

30.2
1

Hammond to Thomas, 1 run

30.1
1

Hammond to Lammonby, 1 run

29.6
.

Price to Thomas, 0 runs

29.5
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

29.4
1

Price to Thomas, 1 run

29.3
2

Price to Thomas, 2 runs

29.2
.

Price to Thomas, 0 runs

29.1
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

28.6
.

Hammond to Thomas, 0 runs

28.5
1

Hammond to Lammonby, 1 run

28.4
4

Hammond to Lammonby, 4 runs

28.3
2

Hammond to Lammonby, 2 runs

28.2
2

Hammond to Lammonby, 2 runs

28.1
4

Hammond to Lammonby, 4 runs

27.6
W

Price to Goldsworthy, appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)

27.5
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.4
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

27.3
1

Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run

27.2
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

27.1
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

26.6
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

26.5
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

26.4
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

26.3
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

26.2
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

26.1
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

25.6
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

25.5
4

Price to Lammonby, 4 runs

25.4
1

Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run

25.3
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.2
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

25.1
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

24.6
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

24.5
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

24.4
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

24.3
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

24.2
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.1
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

23.6
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

23.5
1

Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run

23.4
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

23.3
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

23.2
1

Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run

23.1
.

Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.6
1

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run

22.5
.

Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs

22.4
W

Taylor to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

22.3
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

22.2
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.1
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

21.6
.

Price to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.5
.

Price to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.4
1

Price to Vaughan, 1 run

21.3
.

Price to Vaughan, 0 runs

21.2
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

21.1
1

Price to Vaughan, 1 run

20.6
.

Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs

20.5
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

20.4
.

0 runs

20.3
2

Taylor to Vaughan, 2 runs

20.2
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

20.1
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

19.6
.

Price to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.5
1

Price to Vaughan, 1 run

19.4
.

Price to Vaughan, appeal

19.3
4

Price to Vaughan, 4 runs

19.2
.

Price to Vaughan, 0 runs

19.1
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

18.6
1

Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run

18.5
1

Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run

18.4
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

18.3
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

18.2
.

Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs

18.1
2

Taylor to Vaughan, 2 runs

17.6
1

Price to Vaughan, 1 run

17.5
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

17.4
1

Price to Vaughan, 1 run

17.3
.

Price to Vaughan, 0 runs

17.2
.

Price to Vaughan, 0 runs

17.1
1

Price to Lammonby, 1 run

16.6
1

van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run

16.5
.

van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.4
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

16.3
1

van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run

16.2
4

van Buuren to Lammonby, 4 runs

16.1
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

15.6
1

Ahmed to Vaughan, 1 run

15.5
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

15.4
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.3
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.2
6

Ahmed to Lammonby, 6 runs

15.1
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.6
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

14.5
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

14.4
1

van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run

14.3
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

14.2
1

van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run

14.1
.

van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.6
4

Ahmed to Vaughan, 4 runs

13.5
1

Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run

13.4
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.3
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.2
4

Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs

13.1
1

Ahmed to Vaughan, 1 run

12.6
.

van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.5
.

van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.4
.

van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.3
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

12.2
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

12.1
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

11.6
2

Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs

11.5
4

Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs

11.4
.

Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.3
W

Ahmed to Perera, appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)

11.2
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

11.1
.

Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs

10.6
1

van Buuren to Perera, 1 run

10.5
.

van Buuren to Perera, appeal

10.4
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

10.3
4

van Buuren to Vaughan, 4 runs

10.2
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

10.1
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

9.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

9.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run

9.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

9.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 1 run

9.2
4

Perera plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.

9.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

8.6
1

van Buuren to Perera, 1 run

8.5
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

8.4
.

van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs

8.3
1

van Buuren to Perera, 1 run

8.2
.

van Buuren to Perera, 0 runs

8.1
1

van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run

7.6
4

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 4 runs

7.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run

7.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

7.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

7.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, wide

7.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 1 run

7.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

6.6
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

6.5
4

Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs

6.5
1

Williams to Vaughan, no ball

6.4
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

6.3
.

Williams to Vaughan, appeal

6.2
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

6.1
4

Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs

5.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

5.5
4

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 4 runs

5.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

5.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

5.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

5.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run

4.6
.

Williams to Perera, 0 runs

4.5
4

Williams to Perera, 4 runs

4.4
.

Williams to Perera, 0 runs

4.3
3

Williams to Vaughan, 3 runs

4.2
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

4.1
4

Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs

3.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run

3.5
4

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 4 runs

3.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

3.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

3.2
4

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 4 runs

3.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

2.6
.

Williams to Perera, 0 runs

2.5
1

Williams to Vaughan, 1 run

2.4
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

2.3
2

Williams to Vaughan, 2 runs

2.2
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

2.1
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

1.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs

1.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, wide

1.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run

1.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs

1.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 1 run

0.6
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.4
1

Williams to Perera, 1 run

0.3
.

Williams to Perera, 0 runs

0.2
1

Williams to Vaughan, 1 run

0.1
4

Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs