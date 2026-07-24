Highlights Somerset vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026
Pretorius to Taylor, 4 runs
Pretorius to Hammond, 1 run
Roberts to Hammond, 1 run
Roberts to Hammond, 6 runs
Roberts to Hammond, 0 runs
Roberts to Hammond, 4 runs
Taylor defends for one run.
Roberts to Taylor, 0 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 1 run
Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 6 runs
Roberts to Hammond, 0 runs
Roberts to Taylor, 1 run
Roberts to Hammond, 1 run
Roberts to Hammond, 4 runs
Roberts to Hammond, 0 runs
Roberts to Hammond, 4 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hammond, 1 run
Pretorius to Hammond, 0 runs
Pretorius to Hammond, 0 runs
Pretorius to Taylor, 1 run
Pretorius to Taylor, 0 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 4 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 6 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 2 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs
Shaw to Taylor, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 2 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Hammond, 1 run
Langridge to Price, 0 runs
Langridge to Price, wide
Langridge to Price, 0 runs
Langridge to Price, 0 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 1 run
Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 2 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Hammond, 1 run
Shaw to Hammond, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 1 run
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Langridge to Hammond, 0 runs
Langridge to Bracey, appeal, wicket (caught - Bracey)
Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Price, 0 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 1 run
Shaw to Bracey, 0 runs
Langridge to Price, 0 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 1 run
Langridge to Bracey, 0 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 6 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 4 runs
Langridge to Bracey, 4 runs
Shaw to Price, 4 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 1 run
Shaw to Price, 1 run
Shaw to Price, appeal
Shaw to Price, 4 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 1 run
Langridge to Price, 4 runs
Langridge to Price, 0 runs
Langridge to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bancroft)
Langridge to Bancroft, 0 runs
Langridge to Bancroft, 0 runs
Langridge to Bancroft, 0 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 0 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 4 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 2 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 0 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 4 runs
Shaw to Bracey, 4 runs
Williams to Pretorius, 1 run
Williams to Thomas, 1 run
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Thomas, 6 runs
Williams to Thomas, 2 runs
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
van Buuren to Church, appeal, wicket (caught - Church)
van Buuren to Church, 4 runs
van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run
van Buuren to Church, 1 run
van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run
van Buuren to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Thomas, 1 run
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Thomas, 2 runs
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Thomas, wide
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Church, 1 run
van Buuren to Church, 1 run
van Buuren to Church, 0 runs
van Buuren to Roberts, appeal, wicket (bowled - Roberts)
van Buuren to Thomas, 2 wides
van Buuren to Thomas, 4 runs
van Buuren to Roberts, 1 run
van Buuren to Roberts, 6 runs
Williams to Roberts, 1 run
Williams to Roberts, wide
Williams to Thomas, 1 run
Williams to Thomas, 2 runs
Williams to Thomas, 4 runs
Williams to Thomas, wide
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Roberts, 1 run
van Buuren to Roberts, 1 run
van Buuren to Thomas, bye
van Buuren to Roberts, 1 run
van Buuren to Roberts, 0 runs
van Buuren to Roberts, 0 runs
van Buuren to Connell, appeal, wicket (caught - Connell)
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 6 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Connell, 6 runs
Taylor to Connell, 0 runs
Taylor to Thomas, leg bye
Taylor to Connell, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, leg bye
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 6 runs
Taylor to Connell, 2 runs
Taylor to Connell, 0 runs
Taylor to Thomas, 1 run
Taylor to Thomas, 0 runs
Taylor to Connell, 1 run
Taylor to Connell, 2 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 2 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs
van Buuren to Thomas, 6 runs
van Buuren to Connell, 1 run
van Buuren to Connell, 0 runs
van Buuren to Connell, 4 runs
van Buuren to Connell, 2 runs
van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Connell, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Thomas, 1 run
van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run
van Buuren to Connell, 1 run
van Buuren to Connell, 2 runs
van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run
van Buuren to Connell, 1 run
van Buuren to Thomas, 1 run
Price to Connell, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)
Price to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 4 runs
Price to Thomas, 1 run
Williams to Lammonby, 0 runs
Williams to Lammonby, 4 runs
Williams to Thomas, 1 run
Williams to Lammonby, 1 run
Williams to Lammonby, 4 runs
Williams to Thomas, 1 run
Williams to Thomas, wide
Price to Thomas, 1 run
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Lammonby, 4 runs
Price to Thomas, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Lammonby, leg bye, appeal
Williams to Thomas, leg bye
Williams to Thomas, 4 runs
Williams to Thomas, 0 runs
Williams to Thomas, 4 runs
Price to Thomas, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 0 runs
Price to Thomas, 4 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 0 runs
Hammond to Thomas, 1 run
Hammond to Thomas, 2 runs
Hammond to Thomas, 4 runs
Hammond to Lammonby, 1 run
Hammond to Thomas, 1 run
Hammond to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 1 run
Price to Thomas, 2 runs
Price to Thomas, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Hammond to Thomas, 0 runs
Hammond to Lammonby, 1 run
Hammond to Lammonby, 4 runs
Hammond to Lammonby, 2 runs
Hammond to Lammonby, 2 runs
Hammond to Lammonby, 4 runs
Price to Goldsworthy, appeal, wicket (caught - Goldsworthy)
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Lammonby, 4 runs
Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Price to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 1 run
Taylor to Goldsworthy, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Price to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Vaughan, 1 run
Price to Vaughan, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Vaughan, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 2 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 0 runs
Price to Vaughan, 1 run
Price to Vaughan, appeal
Price to Vaughan, 4 runs
Price to Vaughan, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Lammonby, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 1 run
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 0 runs
Taylor to Vaughan, 2 runs
Price to Vaughan, 1 run
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
Price to Vaughan, 1 run
Price to Vaughan, 0 runs
Price to Vaughan, 0 runs
Price to Lammonby, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 4 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
Ahmed to Vaughan, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 6 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Vaughan, 4 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 1 run
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ahmed to Vaughan, 1 run
van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs
van Buuren to Lammonby, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 2 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 4 runs
Ahmed to Lammonby, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, appeal, wicket (caught - Perera)
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
Ahmed to Perera, 0 runs
van Buuren to Perera, 1 run
van Buuren to Perera, appeal
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
van Buuren to Vaughan, 4 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 1 run
Perera plays a defensive stroke for 4 leg byes.
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
van Buuren to Perera, 1 run
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
van Buuren to Vaughan, 0 runs
van Buuren to Perera, 1 run
van Buuren to Perera, 0 runs
van Buuren to Vaughan, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs
Williams to Vaughan, no ball
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, appeal
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run
Williams to Perera, 0 runs
Williams to Perera, 4 runs
Williams to Perera, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 3 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Perera, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 1 run
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 2 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, wide
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Vaughan, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Perera, 1 run
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 0 runs
Williams to Perera, 1 run
Williams to Perera, 0 runs
Williams to Vaughan, 1 run
Williams to Vaughan, 4 runs