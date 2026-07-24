Highlights Surrey vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026

Live
List a

Woodbridge Road

SUR
SUR

(35 ov.) 171/2

LEI
LEI
35.2
1

de Swardt to Burns, 1 run

35.1
W

de Swardt to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

34.6
.

Scriven to Patel, 0 runs

34.5
1

Scriven to Thomas, 1 run

34.4
2

Scriven to Thomas, 2 runs

34.3
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

34.2
.

Scriven to Patel, 0 runs

34.1
.

Scriven to Patel, 0 runs

33.6
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

33.5
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

33.4
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

33.3
1

de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run

33.2
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

33.1
2

de Swardt to Patel, 2 runs

32.6
.

Patel to Thomas, 0 runs

32.5
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

32.4
4

Patel to Patel, 4 runs

32.3
4

Patel to Patel, 4 runs

32.2
.

Patel to Patel, 0 runs

32.1
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

31.6
1

de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run

31.5
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

31.4
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

31.3
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

31.2
1

de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run

31.1
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

30.6
.

Patel to Patel, 0 runs

30.5
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

30.4
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

30.3
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

30.2
.

Patel to Thomas, 0 runs

30.1
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

29.6
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

29.5
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

29.4
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

29.3
4

Green to Patel, 4 runs

29.2
1

Green to Thomas, 1 run

29.1
2

Green to Thomas, 2 runs

28.6
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

28.5
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

28.4
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

28.3
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

28.2
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

28.1
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

27.6
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

27.5
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

27.4
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

27.3
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

27.2
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

27.1
4

Green to Thomas, 4 runs

26.6
.

Patel to Patel, 0 runs

26.5
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

26.4
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

26.3
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

26.2
.

Patel to Thomas, 0 runs

26.1
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

25.6
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

25.5
4

Green to Patel, 4 runs

25.4
1

Thomas plays a defensive stroke for one run.

25.3
.

0 runs

25.2
4

Green to Thomas, 4 runs

25.1
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

24.6
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

24.5
.

Patel to Patel, 0 runs

24.4
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

24.3
.

Patel to Thomas, 0 runs

24.2
.

Patel to Thomas, 0 runs

24.1
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

23.6
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

23.5
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

23.4
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

23.3
1

Green to Thomas, 1 run

23.2
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

23.2
1

Green to Patel, wide

23.1
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

22.6
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

22.5
2

Patel to Patel, 2 runs

22.4
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

22.3
.

Patel to Thomas, 0 runs

22.2
1

Patel to Patel, 1 run

22.1
1

Patel to Thomas, 1 run

21.6
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

21.6
1

Green to Patel, wide

21.5
1

Green to Thomas, 1 run

21.4
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

21.3
6

Green to Patel, 6 runs

21.2
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

21.1
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

20.6
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

20.5
.

Scriven to Patel, 0 runs

20.4
1

Scriven to Thomas, 1 run

20.3
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

20.2
4

Scriven to Thomas, 4 runs

20.1
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

19.6
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

19.5
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

19.4
.

Green to Thomas, 0 runs

19.3
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

19.2
1

Green to Thomas, 1 run

19.1
4

Green to Thomas, 4 runs

18.6
1lb

Thomas plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

18.5
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

18.3
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

18.2
.

Scriven to Patel, 0 runs

18.1
4

Scriven to Patel, 4 runs

17.6
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

17.5
6

de Swardt to Patel, 6 runs

17.4
1

de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run

17.3
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

17.2
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

17.1
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

16.6
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

16.5
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

16.4
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

16.3
4

Scriven to Patel, 4 runs

16.2
1

Scriven to Thomas, 1 run

16.1
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

15.6
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

15.5
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

15.4
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

15.3
1

de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run

15.2
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

15.1
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

14.6
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

14.5
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

14.4
1

Scriven to Patel, 1 run

14.3
.

Scriven to Patel, 0 runs

14.2
1

Scriven to Thomas, 1 run

14.1
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

13.6
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

13.5
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

13.4
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

13.3
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

13.2
2

de Swardt to Patel, 2 runs

13.1
2

de Swardt to Patel, 2 runs

12.6
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

12.5
2

Scriven to Thomas, 2 runs

12.4
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

12.3
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

12.2
4

Scriven to Thomas, 4 runs

12.1
.

Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs

11.6
1

de Swardt to Thomas, leg bye

11.5
1

de Swardt to Patel, 1 run

11.4
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

11.3
.

de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs

11.2
1

de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run

11.1
.

de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs

10.6
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

10.5
2

Davey to Patel, 2 runs

10.4
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

10.3
1

Davey to Thomas, 1 run

10.2
1

Davey to Patel, 1 run

10.1
.

Davey to Thomas, 0 runs

9.6
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

9.5
4

Green to Patel, 4 runs

9.4
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

9.3
.

Green to Patel, 0 runs

9.2
.

0 runs

9.1
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

8.6
1

Davey to Thomas, wide

8.5
.

Davey to Thomas, 0 runs

8.4
.

Davey to Thomas, 0 runs

8.3
.

Davey to Thomas, 0 runs

8.2
W

Davey to Sibley, wicket (caught - Sibley)

8.1
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

8.1
1

Davey to Sibley, wide

7.6
1

Green to Sibley, 1 run

7.5
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

7.4
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

7.3
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

7.2
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

7.1
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

6.6
1

Davey to Sibley, 1 run

6.5
1

Davey to Patel, 1 run

6.4
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

6.3
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

6.2
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

6.1
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

5.6
.

0 runs

5.5
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

5.4
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

5.3
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

5.2
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

5.1
1

Green to Patel, 1 run

4.6
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

4.5
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

4.4
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

4.3
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

4.3
1

Davey to Sibley, wide

4.2
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

4.1
1

Davey to Patel, 1 run

3.6
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

3.5
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

3.4
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

3.3
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

3.2
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

3.1
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

3.1
5

Green to Sibley, 5 wides

2.6
4

Davey to Patel, 4 runs

2.5
1

Davey to Sibley, 1 run

2.4
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

2.3
.

Davey to Sibley, 0 runs

1.6
4

Green to Sibley, 4 runs

1.5
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

1.4
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

1.3
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

1.2
.

Green to Sibley, 0 runs

1.1
4

FOUR MORE! Sibley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.6
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

0.4
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

0.3
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

0.2
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs

0.1
.

Davey to Patel, 0 runs