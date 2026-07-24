Highlights Surrey vs Leicestershire List a One-Day Cup 24.07.2026
de Swardt to Burns, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Scriven to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 1 run
Scriven to Thomas, 2 runs
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
Scriven to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 2 runs
Patel to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 4 runs
Patel to Patel, 4 runs
Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, 4 runs
Green to Thomas, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 2 runs
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 4 runs
Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, 4 runs
Thomas plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
Green to Thomas, 4 runs
Green to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 0 runs
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 1 run
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, wide
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Patel, 2 runs
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 0 runs
Patel to Patel, 1 run
Patel to Thomas, 1 run
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Green to Patel, wide
Green to Thomas, 1 run
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Patel, 6 runs
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
Scriven to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 1 run
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 4 runs
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 1 run
Green to Thomas, 4 runs
Thomas plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
Scriven to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Patel, 4 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 6 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
Scriven to Patel, 4 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 1 run
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Patel, 1 run
Scriven to Patel, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 1 run
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 2 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 2 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 2 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 4 runs
Scriven to Thomas, 0 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, leg bye
de Swardt to Patel, 1 run
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Patel, 0 runs
de Swardt to Thomas, 1 run
de Swardt to Thomas, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 2 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Thomas, 1 run
Davey to Patel, 1 run
Davey to Thomas, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 4 runs
Green to Patel, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 0 runs
0 runs
Green to Patel, 1 run
Davey to Thomas, wide
Davey to Thomas, 0 runs
Davey to Thomas, 0 runs
Davey to Thomas, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, wicket (caught - Sibley)
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, wide
Green to Sibley, 1 run
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, 1 run
Davey to Patel, 1 run
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Patel, 1 run
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, wide
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 1 run
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 5 wides
Davey to Patel, 4 runs
Davey to Sibley, 1 run
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Davey to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 4 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
Green to Sibley, 0 runs
FOUR MORE! Sibley plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs
Davey to Patel, 0 runs