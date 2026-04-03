H2h Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
SUR
SUR
Warwickshire vs Surrey

First class, County Championship

WARWarwickshire

SURSurrey

(95 ov.) 328/10

First class, County Championship

SURSurrey

246

WARWarwickshire

(36 ov.) 132/4

First class, County Championship

WARWarwickshire

(96 ov.) 364/4

SURSurrey