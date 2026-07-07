Match details Warwickshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup 29.07.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Atkinson Gus, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Clark Jordan, Curran Sam, Curran Tom, Dunn Matt, Evans Laurie, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Hardie Aaron, Hunt Oliver, Jacks Will, Johnson Spencer, Jordan Chris, Karvelas Aristides, Kimber Nick, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Lloyd Timothy, Majid Yousef, Narine Sunil, Overton Jamie, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Roach Kemar, Roy Jason, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Smith Nathan, Steel Cameron, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Sudharsan Sai, Sykes Ollie, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece, Virdi Amar, Worrall Daniel, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet