14.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and defends

13.6 1 Full, outside off stump. Avishka Fernando gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

13.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

13.4 1 S Ali Agha pitches one up, on line. Avishka Fernando pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side for one run.

13.3 2 Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Avishka Fernando gets forward and inside edges for 2 runs behind square.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and defends on the off side for one run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Avishka Fernando pushes forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

12.6 . Length ball, outside off. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Avishka Fernando rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.5 1w Wide. Pitching on leg.

12.5 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

12.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.3 . Full ball, on line. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep

12.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

11.6 2 S Ali Agha pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a couple of runs.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Avishka Fernando creates space and defends for a single run.

11.5 1w Wide. S Ali Agha pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Avishka Fernando gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

11.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and defends through the leg side field for 1 run.

11.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

11.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

11.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Avishka Fernando gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for one run.

10.6 1 Minhas pitches one up, on a good line. Avishka Fernando gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

10.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis moves down the pitch and plays a flick for a run behind square.

10.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

10.3 . Minhas comes around the wicket. Minhas pitches one up, outside off stump again. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

10.2 1 Minhas comes over the wicket to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Avishka Fernando gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.1 1 Minhas pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and defends on the leg side for a run.

9.6 . Back of a length, on line. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and slices a cut behind point.

9.5 1 Good line and length. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

9.4 . Good line and length. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

9.3 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, on a good line but angled across the batter. Kamindu Mendis goes back and edges

9.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, outside off but angled across the batter. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and hooks back behind square for 6 runs.

9.1 1 On a good line and length. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

8.6 . Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis goes back and defends

8.5 . Minhas now coming around the wicket. Good length from Minhas, outside off stump once again. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and defends down the ground.

8.4 1 Minhas pitches one up, outside off. Avishka Fernando gets forward and drives for a run.

8.3 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Avishka Fernando gets on the front foot and defends

8.2 . On a good line and length from Minhas. Avishka Fernando gets forward and defends

8.1 . Good length from Minhas, pitching outside leg stump. Avishka Fernando goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

7.6 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Avishka Fernando gets on the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Avishka Fernando rocks back but decides to just let that one pass through to the keeper without offering a shot

7.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and defends for 1 run.

7.3 . Full toss, on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

7.2 . Full toss, on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, outside off. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and defends

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.5 . Good length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and flicks down the ground.

6.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and defends

6.3 . Good length from Minhas, outside off. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and defends

6.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and skies a reverse sweep back behind point for 4 runs.

6.1 . Minhas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

5.6 . Good length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off stump once again. Avishka Fernando gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, outside off stump. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and hooks for 6 runs behind square.

5.2 . Yorker, on line. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot and flicks

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off. Avishka Fernando moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

5.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Naseem Shah, pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Avishka Fernando rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire gives Avishka Fernando not out.

4.6 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 . Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis rocks back but decides to just let the ball go through to Baig

4.4 . On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and pulls back behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

4.2 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 3 On a good line and length from Naseem Shah. Kamindu Mendis goes back and defends for 3 runs through the off side. Tidy fielding by Minhas results in four runs being saved.

3.5 . Good line and length once more. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and guides a cut

3.4 . Good length from Naseem Shah, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and eases a drive

3.3 1 Good length from Naseem Shah, outside off stump once more. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.2 . Good length from Naseem Shah, pitching outside off once more. Avishka Fernando gets on the back foot and defends

3.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Avishka Fernando pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kamindu Mendis goes back and pulls shakily for one run back behind square.

2.6 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching on leg and angled across Avishka Fernando. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across Avishka Fernando. He goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Avishka Fernando rocks back and plays a flick for four runs back behind square.

2.3 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a hook

2.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

2.1 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis goes back but lets that one go through to Baig untouched

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side.

1.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and cuts for a run behind point.

1.4 . On a good line and length. Kamindu Mendis goes back and defends

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

1.2 2 Good line and length. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for a pair of runs.

1.1 . Good length, outside off. Kamindu Mendis goes back but decides to just let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

0.6 2 Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside leg and angled across. Avishka Fernando moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for two runs behind square.

0.5 . Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Avishka Fernando. He moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Avishka Fernando goes back and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside off. Avishka Fernando pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Avishka Fernando pushes forward but lets that one pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched