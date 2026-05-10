48.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

47.6 1 Kerr comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

47.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Dean moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

47.4 2 Back of a length from Kerr, pitching on leg. Dean goes back and leg glances behind square for a couple of runs.

47.3 . Good length, outside off. Dean gets forward and defends

47.2 . Kerr comes over the wicket to Dean. On a good line and length from Kerr. Dean pushes forward and defends

46.5 . Length ball, outside off. Dean gets on the front foot and defends

46.4 . DROPPED! Full toss, outside off stump once more. Dean advances and lofts a drive on the off side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by NH Patel.

46.3 . Illing now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dean gets forward and drives

46.2 1lb Back of a length from Illing, pitching outside off. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in one leg bye. New Zealand Women appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. New Zealand Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

46.2 1w Wide. Illing now coming over the wicket. Illing pitches one up, too wide outside leg. Corteen-Coleman gets forward but misses while attempting a flick

46.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Dean shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

45.6 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to defend

45.5 . Kerr now coming around the wicket to Corteen-Coleman. On a good line and length once again. Corteen-Coleman gets forward and defends

45.4 W OUT! Kerr breaks through! Kerr pitches one up, on line once more. Filer moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

45.3 . On a good line and length from Kerr again. Filer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

45.2 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Dean pushes forward and drives for a run.

45.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Dean gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

44.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Filer gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

44.5 . NH Patel now coming over the wicket to Filer. Good line and length from NH Patel. Filer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

44.4 1 NH Patel comes around the wicket to Dean. On a good line and length once more. Dean moves down the pitch and lofts a sweep for a single run.

44.3 3lb Good line and length from NH Patel. Filer pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep, resulting in 3 leg byes back behind square.

44.2 . NH Patel comes over the wicket. Good line and length from NH Patel once more. Filer gets on the front foot and defends

44.1 1 Full ball, on line again. Dean shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run on the leg side.

43.6 . Yorker, on line. Filer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

43.5 . Length ball, outside off. Filer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

43.4 W OUT! Mair finds a way through! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Bell pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot, the stumps are disturbed, and Bell has to depart

43.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bell pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

43.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dean gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

43.1 2 Mair pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dean gets forward and flicks for two runs. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Plimmer is tidy. New Zealand Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

42.6 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Bell gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

42.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Bell gets forward and skies a drive for a couple of runs over the off side.

42.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Dean gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

42.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Dean rocks back and defends

42.1 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Dean pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

41.6 4 FOUR! Illing drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Bell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

41.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

41.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Dean pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a scoop

41.3 . Illing pitches one up, on line. Dean moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

41.2 . Good length from Illing, pitching outside off stump again. Dean pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

41.1 . On a good length, outside off. Dean pushes forward and defends

40.6 . NH Patel now coming over the wicket. Good length from NH Patel, pitching outside off. Bell pushes forward and defends

40.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

40.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Dean gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

40.3 1 Good line and length from NH Patel. Bell gets forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

40.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Bell moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

40.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run on the on side.

39.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Dean moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

39.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dean gets forward and guides a glance on the on side for 2 runs.

39.4 2 Mair pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dean moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs through the off side field.

39.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Dean moves onto the front foot and defends

39.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dean gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

39.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mair, outside off. Dean shuffles down the pitch and plays a cut for four runs.

38.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bell moves onto the front foot and defends

38.5 1 Kerr pitches one up, on line. Dean advances and drives averagely for one run through the off side.

38.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

38.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Dean goes back and drives averagely

38.3 . Good length, outside off. Dean goes back and defends

38.2 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Dean advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

38.1 . Full toss, outside off stump once again. Dean shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground.

37.6 . On a good length, outside off. Bell moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive

37.5 . On a good line and length from Mair. Bell gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend

37.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Bell gets on the front foot and drives

37.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Bell gets forward and defends

37.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Bell moves onto the front foot and drives. Tidy fielding by NH Patel saves a boundary.

37.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dean gets on the front foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

36.6 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump once again. Bell rocks back and inside edges

36.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Bell moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

36.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Bell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

36.3 . Full, outside off stump once more. Bell gets forward and punches a drive

36.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Bell gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

36.1 . Good length from Kerr, pitching on leg and angling across. Bell pushes forward and outside edges

36.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

35.6 . Back of a length from Illing, pitching outside off once again. Dean moves onto the back foot and cuts through point.

35.5 1 Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Bell gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind point.

35.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bell moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

35.3 1 Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Dean pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

35.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. Dean goes back and cuts

35.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dean gets forward and defends

34.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.2 W OUT! Kerr breaks through! Back of a length from Kerr, pitching on leg and angling across. Bouchier goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Bates

34.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Bouchier goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

33.6 1 Illing now coming around the wicket. Dropped in short by Illing, outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

33.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Dean gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

33.4 2 Illing comes over the wicket to Dean. Short ball, on line. Dean gets on the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs behind point.

33.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Dean moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field.

33.2 3 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She gets forward and plays a flick for three runs.

33.1 . Full, on a good line once again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

32.6 W OUT! Kerr breaks through! Good line and length from Kerr once again. Gibson steps away and lifts a drive, but is spectacularly caught by Illing behind point.

32.5 1 Kerr pitches one up, on a good line. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

32.4 3 Kerr pitches one up, outside off. Gibson shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive over the off side field for three runs.

32.3 1 50 comes up for Bouchier! Full ball, on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded.

32.2 . Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives

32.1 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off. Gibson goes back and punches a drive through point on the off side for one run.

31.6 1 On a good line and length from Kerr again. Gibson moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

31.5 . Full, on a good line again. Gibson moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

31.4 1lb Short of a length, on line. Bouchier gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye behind square.

31.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for one run.

31.2 . Back of a length from Kerr, on line. Gibson gets on the back foot and glances

31.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gibson gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

30.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

30.5 . Length ball, outside off once again. Bouchier rocks back and defends

30.4 1 Good length from Kerr, pitching outside off stump again. Gibson creates space and cuts for one run.

30.3 2 Good length, outside off stump. Gibson advances and edges behind square for a pair of runs.

30.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bouchier rocks back and cuts for a run.

30.1 2 Full ball, outside off stump again. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs through the off side.

29.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and guides a square cut for 4 runs back behind point.

29.5 . Pitched up, on line. Gibson gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

29.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

29.3 2 Back of a length from Mair, pitching on a good line once again. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for a couple of runs.

29.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Gibson gets on the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

29.1 1 Mair pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Bouchier gets forward and flicks behind square for 1 run.

28.6 . Back of a length, on line. Gibson goes back and plays a cut

28.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Kerr, outside off stump once more. Gibson advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

28.4 . Full, outside off again. Gibson pushes forward and edges

28.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

28.2 . On a good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

28.1 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Bouchier gets on the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

27.6 . Free hit. Full toss, on line. Gibson gets on the front foot and drives

27.6 nb No ball. Back of a length, outside off again. Bouchier gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

27.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Gibson moves onto the back foot and outside edges for one run behind point.

27.4 . Mair comes over the wicket to Gibson. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gibson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.3 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line again. AE Jones gets forward and drives, but is caught by Kerr on the off side.

27.2 1 On a good line and length from Mair once more. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

27.1 . Full, on line once again. Bouchier gets forward and drives down the ground.

26.6 1 Good line and length from NH Patel. Bouchier moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

26.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

26.4 . Full ball, on line. AE Jones pushes forward and flicks

26.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

26.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives

25.6 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive. The ball touches Mair is and it hits the stumps. New Zealand Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Kemp is short of the popping crease, and will have to go

25.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

25.4 . Mair comes around the wicket to Kemp. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives

25.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

25.2 2 Mair now coming over the wicket to Bouchier. Back of a length, outside off. Bouchier rocks back and guides a glance through the on side field for a pair of runs.

25.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Kemp pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

24.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

24.5 1 Good line and length. Bouchier gets on the back foot and drives for a run.

24.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Bouchier goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

24.2 2 Good length, outside off. Bouchier rocks back and slices a cut for a couple of runs.

24.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Kemp rocks back and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

23.6 2 Pitched up, on line once more. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

23.5 . Kerr now coming over the wicket to Bouchier. Good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground.

23.4 1 Kerr comes around the wicket. On a good line and length once again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

23.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bouchier gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

23.2 . Kerr now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets forward and eases a drive

23.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

22.6 1 Full ball, on line once again. Kemp pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

22.5 1 On a good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

22.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

22.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and drives for a run.

22.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs on the off side.

22.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

21.6 1 Kerr comes around the wicket to Kemp. Full, on line. Kemp pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

21.5 1 Kerr now coming over the wicket to Bouchier. Full, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and lofts a flick for one run.

21.4 1 Kerr now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

21.3 . On a good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

21.2 . On a good line and length from Kerr once again. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive

21.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and defends

20.6 2 Full, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

20.5 . Full, on line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

20.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

20.3 . Full ball, on line. Kemp gets forward and drives down the ground.

20.2 . Full, on a good line. Kemp pushes forward and punches a drive

20.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

19.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

19.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and defends

19.4 . Back of a length from Kerr, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull. New Zealand Women appeal for LBW, however Bouchier is given not out. New Zealand Women call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Bouchier is not out.

19.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

19.2 . On a good line and length from Kerr once more. Bouchier gets on the front foot and defends

19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kerr, on a good line once again. Bouchier gets forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

18.6 1 NH Patel now coming over the wicket to Bouchier. NH Patel pitches one up, on line once more. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

18.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves down the pitch and punches a drive

18.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Kemp gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

18.3 2 NH Patel now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Kemp rocks back and pulls for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

18.2 1 NH Patel comes over the wicket to Bouchier. Full, pitching on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

18.1 1 Good length from NH Patel, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

17.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kemp goes back and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

17.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

17.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

17.3 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She goes back and pulls for a single run.

17.2 1 On a good line and length. Kemp rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Kemp gets on the back foot and guides a cut

16.6 . NH Patel comes over the wicket. Back of a length from NH Patel, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance through the on side field.

16.5 1 NH Patel now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Back of a length from NH Patel, on a good line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

16.4 1 Good length from NH Patel, on leg stump and angling across. Bouchier advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run on the on side.

16.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive

16.2 . Pitched up, on line. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

16.1 2 Back of a length, on line. Bouchier gets on the back foot and glances through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

15.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Bouchier gets forward and eases a drive for one run.

15.5 . Good length from Mair, pitching outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot and drives

15.4 . Mair now coming over the wicket to Bouchier. Full, pitching on a good line once more. Bouchier gets forward and lifts a drive down the ground.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Mair, on a good line. Kemp gets on the front foot and pulls behind square for one run.

15.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Kemp gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

15.2 . Free hit, but Kemp doesn't take advantage of it. Mair now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, outside off stump again. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

15.2 nb No ball. Short of a length, outside off once again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

15.1 . DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Bouchier gets on the front foot and edges. New Zealand Women appeal, however the umpire gives Bouchier not out. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Gaze.

14.6 . On a good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives past the bowler.

14.5 4 And another! NH Patel pitches one up, outside off. Kemp gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! NH Patel pitches one up, on a good line. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

14.3 . Good length from NH Patel, outside off stump. Kemp moves down the pitch and edges into their pads while trying a drive

14.2 . Good length from NH Patel, pitching outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and pulls

14.1 . Good length from NH Patel, outside off again. Kemp rocks back and punches a drive down the ground.

13.6 . Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off. Bouchier rocks back and edges through point.

13.5 . Full, on line. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

13.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the on side.

13.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

13.1 . Back of a length from Mair, outside off. Bouchier gets on the back foot and plays a cut

12.6 1 NH Patel pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bouchier gets forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

12.5 . NH Patel pitches one up, on line. Bouchier gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

12.4 . NH Patel now coming over the wicket. Good length from NH Patel, outside off. Bouchier goes back and eases a drive

12.3 1 NH Patel comes around the wicket to Kemp. Length ball, outside off. Kemp moves onto the front foot and defends behind square on the on side for 1 run.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Lamb moves down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is caught by Kerr down the ground.

12.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Lamb gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . Back of a length, outside off again. Bouchier goes back but watches that one through to Gaze without playing a shot

11.5 W OUT! LBW. On a good length, outside off once again. Knight pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. The umpire gives Knight out LBW, but Knight signals for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Knight will have to go.

11.4 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Knight pushes forward and defends

11.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 . Good length, outside off once more. Knight pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . Back of a length from Mair, outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . NH Patel pitches one up, on a good line. Lamb gets on the front foot and drives

10.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lamb gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

10.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.2 . Good length from NH Patel, outside off once more. Lamb pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Lamb moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Knight pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward but decides to allow the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

9.3 1 Illing drops one in short, pitching outside off once again. Lamb goes back and plays a pull for one run.

9.2 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Lamb gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

9.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Lamb gets on the front foot and defends

8.6 . Full toss, on a good line. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

8.5 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Lamb. She pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a run.

8.3 . On a good line and length from Mair once more. Knight pushes forward and plays a flick

8.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Lamb gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

8.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Lamb gets on the front foot and defends

8.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Lamb pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick

7.6 . Full, pitching on a good line again. Knight pushes forward and drives

7.5 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Lamb rocks back and outside edges for one run behind square.

7.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Knight gets forward and edges for a single run behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

7.2 . Illing pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Knight pushes forward and eases a drive

7.1 1lb On a good line and length. Lamb gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick behind square, resulting in a single leg bye.

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

6.5 . Length ball, outside off. Knight pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side.

6.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

6.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Knight gets on the back foot and defends

6.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Knight pushes forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Knight moves onto the front foot and defends

5.6 . Full, on line. Lamb gets forward and drives

5.5 1 Dropped in short by Illing, on a good line. Knight gets on the back foot and pulls for a run back behind square.

5.4 2 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Knight goes back and eases a drive for two runs behind point on the off side.

5.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Knight gets forward but lets the ball go through to Gaze without playing a shot

5.2 . On a good line and length once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 . Illing pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Knight gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Kerr, on line. Knight rocks back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

4.5 . Good length, outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and defends

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Lamb rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

4.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Lamb moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

4.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Kerr once more. Lamb moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Lamb rocks back and glances

3.6 . On a good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and defends

3.5 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Lamb moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Knight gets forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Knight gets forward but misses while trying to play a flick

3.3 W OUT! Illing gets the wicket! Full, pitching on a good line. Grewcock moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Grewcock is on her way

3.2 . On a good length, outside off. Grewcock moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

3.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets on the front foot and drives

2.6 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

2.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Lamb gets forward and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

2.4 . Full, pitching outside off. Lamb moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

2.3 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside off. Grewcock pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

2.2 . Good length, outside off. Grewcock moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Grewcock pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

1.6 . Illing pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Lamb gets on the front foot and edges through point on the off side.

1.5 1 Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

1.4 2 Full ball, on a good line. Grewcock gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in a pair of leg byes behind square. New Zealand Women appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

1.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 . Pitched up, outside off again. Grewcock moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.6 2 Back of a length from Kerr, outside off stump. Lamb gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a couple of runs behind square.

0.5 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Lamb moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

0.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Lamb pushes forward and finesses a glance

0.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lamb gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Lamb gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.1 . Good line and length. Lamb pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

48.4 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Mair rocks back and plays a pull for a single run. Illing is then run out at the striker's end, following some tidy fielding by Bell and Kemp.

48.3 1lb Bell now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Illing moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye. England Women appeal for LBW, however Illing is given not out. England Women call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Illing is not out.

48.2 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Mair. She pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

48.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mair pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

47.6 . Dean pitches one up, on line. Illing moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square.

47.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Illing moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side.

47.4 . Good line and length from Dean again. Illing gets on the front foot and defends poorly

47.3 W OUT! Dean finds a way through! On a good line and length from Dean. Kerr gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

47.2 . Dean comes around the wicket to Kerr. Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Kerr. She gets on the front foot and defends

47.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Mair gets forward and flicks for one run.

46.6 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mair moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

46.5 . On a good length, outside off. Mair gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

46.4 W OUT! LBW. On a good line and length from Bell. NH Patel moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive. The umpire gives NH Patel out LBW, however NH Patel signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that NH Patel is out.

46.3 W OUT! Bell breaks through! Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharp shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull, AE Jones quickly whips the bails off, and Sharp has to depart

46.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run back behind point.

46.1 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Kerr pushes forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a pull

45.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a wild cut for 1 run.

45.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Kerr pushes forward and defends

45.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Kerr gets on the back foot and inside edges back behind square.

45.3 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green advances down the pitch and lifts a drive, but is impressively caught by Gibson on the leg side.

45.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Sharp. She moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

45.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Green advances down the pitch and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

44.6 . On a good line and length from Bell. Sharp advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

44.5 . Short, outside off stump once again. Sharp goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

44.4 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

44.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and late cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

44.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sharp moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

44.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the off side. The batters attempt an extra run, but England Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

43.6 . Good line and length. Sharp pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

43.5 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across. Green pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

43.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Green gets forward and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

43.3 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Sharp pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

43.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Green pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

43.1 1 Full ball, on line. Sharp pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

42.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull

42.4 1 Back of a length from Gibson, on a good line but angled across Sharp. She goes back and guides a leg glance behind square for a run.

42.3 1 On a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

42.2 1 Short, pitching outside off. Sharp goes back and glances on the on side for one run.

42.1 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump. Gaze goes back and outside edges, and is caught by AE Jones

41.6 1 Good length from Filer, on leg stump and angled across. Gaze gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

41.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gaze gets on the front foot and drives

41.5 1w Wide. Filer drops one in short, pitching outside off but angling sharply across the batter and down the leg side. Gaze gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

41.4 2 Short ball, outside off once more. Gaze moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull back behind square for two runs.

41.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

41.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Green rocks back and guides a cut back through point.

41.1 . Filer pitches one up, on a good line. Green pushes forward and eases a drive

40.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a run.

40.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Gaze gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for one run.

40.4 . On a good line and length again. Gaze moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground.

40.3 1 Back of a length from Gibson, on a good line. Green rocks back and leg glances for one run behind square.

40.2 . Good length from Gibson, outside off stump once more. Green gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

40.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and edges for 4 runs behind square.

39.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Gaze gets forward and defends

39.5 . On a good line and length from Filer once again. Gaze gets forward and punches a drive

39.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Gaze gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

39.3 . Dropped in short by Filer, pitching on a good line again. Gaze ducks under it

39.2 . FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Gaze moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

39.1 4 On a good line and length from Filer. Gaze gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Gaze gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

38.6 1 Back of a length from Grewcock, outside off stump again. Gaze rocks back and slices a cut for a single run.

38.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Gaze moves onto the back foot and cuts

38.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Gaze moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

38.3 1 Grewcock pitches one up, on line. Green gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

38.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Gaze gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

38.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gaze gets forward and drives on the leg side.

37.6 4 FOUR! Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

37.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Gaze moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

37.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Gaze moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

37.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Gaze moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

37.2 . Dean comes over the wicket to Gaze. Good length from Dean, outside off. Gaze gets forward and defends

37.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. Halliday pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. England Women appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. England Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Halliday is given out.

36.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Halliday gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

36.5 . Grewcock comes around the wicket to Halliday. Full ball, outside off. Halliday gets on the front foot and eases a drive

36.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green rocks back and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

36.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Green moves down the pitch and drives

36.1 . Grewcock pitches one up, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

35.6 1 Back of a length from Bell, outside off again. Halliday goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

35.5 1 Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

35.4 1 Bell now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Halliday goes back and pulls for a run back behind square.

35.3 1 Bell now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside leg and angling across Green. She rocks back and guides a leg glance back behind square for one run.

35.2 1 Bell now coming around the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Halliday goes back and slices a late cut for one run back behind point.

35.1 1 Green defends for one run.

34.5 . Pitched up, on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a run.

34.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Halliday moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

34.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

34.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Grewcock, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kerr advances and lofts a drive, but is caught by Bell down the ground.

34.1 1 Good line and length from Grewcock. Green goes back and pulls for one run.

33.6 . On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Kerr pushes forward and defends

33.5 2 On a good line and length. Kerr advances down the pitch and punches a drive for two runs through the off side.

33.4 1 Good length, outside off once more. Green backs away and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Lamb.

33.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off once again. Green moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

33.2 2 Fifty comes up for Green! Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching outside off. Green pushes forward and plays a paddle back behind square for 2 runs.

33.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kerr. She advances down the pitch and lofts a drive straight down the ground for a single run.

32.6 . Good length from Filer, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

32.5 . Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Green. She pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

32.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

32.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives

32.2 1 Short, on a good line. Green moves onto the back foot and inside edges for one run.

32.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

31.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Green advances down the pitch and drives averagely

31.5 1 Kerr brings up her 50! Back of a length, outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

31.4 . Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on line once again. Kerr moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

31.3 . Good line and length. Kerr gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while trying a sweep

31.2 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives

31.1 . On a good line and length. Kerr rocks back and edges

30.6 1 Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off once again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

30.5 2 Pitched up, outside off once more. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for two runs.

30.4 . Full ball, outside off. Kerr pushes forward and eases a poor drive

30.3 . Good line and length. Kerr gets forward and defends

30.2 . Back of a length from Filer, outside off stump again. Kerr gets on the back foot and defends

30.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and edges for one run behind point.

29.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive

29.5 1 Full toss, on line once again. Green gets forward and paddles for a single run back behind square.

29.4 . Good line and length once again. Green pushes forward and defends

29.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kerr gets on the back foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

29.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and plays a cut for a run.

29.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Green advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

28.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Green. She gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

28.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

28.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke through point on the off side.

28.3 1 Pitched up, on line. Kerr pushes forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

28.2 1 Good length from Grewcock, pitching on leg and angling across Green. She moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

28.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Green moves down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Gibson costing England Women three runs.

27.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the off side.

27.5 . Good line and length. Green steps back and cuts

27.4 . Good length from Corteen-Coleman, on leg stump and angled across. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

27.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets forward but misses while trying to defend

27.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Kerr rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

27.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the front foot and drives poorly for a run through point on the off side.

26.6 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Green gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

26.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and punches a mediocre drive

26.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

26.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Kerr advances and punches a drive down the ground.

26.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

26.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Green pushes forward and paddles for a single run back behind square.

26.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green goes back and eases a shaky drive

25.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive

25.5 . Full ball, on line. Kerr advances down the pitch and defends

25.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Green goes back and finesses a glance for a single run through the leg side field.

25.3 1 Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off stump once again. Kerr moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

25.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off again. Green shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run.

25.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

24.6 2 Good line and length. Kerr advances and drives down the ground for 2 runs.

24.5 . Good length from Grewcock, outside off again. Kerr moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side.

24.4 1 Grewcock pitches one up, outside off. Green gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

24.3 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Kerr goes back and punches a drive for a single run.

24.2 1 Back of a length, on a good line but angled across. Green moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance behind square for a single run.

24.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the back foot and pulls down the ground for a run.

23.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Kerr goes back and lifts a pull for a single run.

23.5 . Length ball, outside off. Kerr goes back and tucks a glance on the on side.

23.4 . Good line and length. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive

23.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

23.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 . Dean pitches one up, outside off. Green pushes forward and drives

22.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts through point.

22.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Green gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

22.4 1 Dropped in short by Filer, on a good line. Kerr goes back and pulls for a single run behind square.

22.3 2 Full, pitching on leg and angled across Kerr. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

22.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green rocks back and late cuts for a run behind point.

22.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 1w Wide. Short, on line but angling sharply across Green and down the leg side.

21.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green goes back and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

21.5 . Full, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

21.4 . Pitched up, outside off again. Green gets forward and drives

21.3 1 Back of a length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and leg glances behind square for a run.

21.2 1 Good length from Dean, pitching outside off again. Green moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

21.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.6 . Good line and length from Filer. Kerr gets on the front foot and drives

20.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the front foot and drives back through point.

20.4 . Good length from Filer, outside off again. Kerr moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

20.3 . Full, outside off once again. Kerr gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

20.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and cuts for one run back behind point.

20.1 . Good line and length from Filer. Green gets forward and defends

19.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

19.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Green pushes forward and defends

19.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and drives

19.2 . Good line and length from Dean. Green pushes forward and plays a flick behind square.

19.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and drives

18.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

18.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Green gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

18.4 . Good line and length. Green moves onto the front foot and defends

18.3 . Good length from Gibson, outside off. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 4 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick, resulting in four leg byes back behind square.

18.1 1 Short of a length, on line once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run.

17.6 . Good line and length. Green pushes forward and flicks back behind square.

17.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

17.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Green gets on the front foot and defends

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Dean. Kerr moves onto the back foot and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

17.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

17.1 . Good length from Dean, outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

16.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Green rocks back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

16.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. Green goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

16.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Green rocks back and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across. Kerr goes back and plays a pull for a single run back behind square.

16.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

16.2 . Good line and length again. Green pushes forward and guides a glance

16.1 1 Dropped in short by Gibson, on line. Kerr goes back and plays a pull behind square for one run.

15.6 . Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and defends

15.5 . Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on a good line once more. Green moves onto the front foot and drives

15.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kerr gets on the back foot and cuts for a run.

15.2 1 Green defends for a single run.

15.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

14.6 . Short of a length, on line once more. Green gets on the back foot and defends

14.5 . Dropped in short by Gibson, on line again. Green gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

14.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets forward and flicks for a single run.

14.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and eases a drive

14.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Gibson, pitching far outside leg. Kerr pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green rocks back and flicks a leg glance for one run.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Kerr. She pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

13.6 1 Back of a length from Corteen-Coleman, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Kerr. She goes back and finesses a leg glance for one run behind square.

13.6 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside off. Kerr goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

13.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and defends

13.3 1 Back of a length from Corteen-Coleman, pitching outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and plays a cut for a single run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Kerr advances and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

13.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Green. She gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

12.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kerr goes back and defends

12.5 . Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off once again. Kerr rocks back and drives

12.4 1 Back of a length from Gibson, outside off. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

12.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Kerr moves onto the front foot and plays a pull behind square for a run.

12.2 . Good line and length again. Kerr rocks back and drives

12.1 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Green rocks back and glances for a single run.

11.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Green gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Green pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Kerr rocks back and drives for one run.

11.3 1 On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Green pushes forward and inside edges for a run behind square on the on side.

11.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off stump. Plimmer advances down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bell down the ground.

11.1 . Good length from Corteen-Coleman, pitching near leg stump and angling across Plimmer. She pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Plimmer goes back and edges behind square for a single run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

10.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kerr gets forward and eases a drive

10.3 1 Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once more. Plimmer goes back and guides a cut for one run.

10.2 . Bell drops one in short, outside off. Plimmer gets on the back foot but opts to let that one through to AE Jones

10.1 . Good line and length from Bell again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

9.6 . On a good line and length. Kerr shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

9.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Kerr gets forward and defends

9.4 1 Back of a length from Corteen-Coleman, pitching on a good line once again. Plimmer goes back and finesses a glance for 1 run.

9.3 . On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman again. Plimmer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . On a good line and length. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kerr pushes forward and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

8.6 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 1 Short, outside off stump. Kerr rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

8.4 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kerr moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

8.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. Kerr goes back and cuts for four runs.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the back foot and defends

8.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

7.6 . Full ball, outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the front foot and drives through point on the off side.

7.5 . DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Plimmer goes back and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Bouchier.

7.4 4 And again! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and cuts back behind point for four runs.

7.3 4 FOUR! Filer drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs behind square.

7.2 . Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off once again. Plimmer goes back and guides a shaky cut

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kerr gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

6.6 . Full, on line once more. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

6.5 . Good line and length. Plimmer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the on side.

6.4 . Dropped in short by Bell, outside off stump. Plimmer rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

6.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Plimmer gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

6.2 . Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump once more. Plimmer moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

6.1 1 Back of a length from Bell, outside off once again. Kerr rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

5.6 . Good length from Filer, outside off. Plimmer pushes forward and defends

5.5 1 Dropped in short by Filer, pitching on a good line but angling across Kerr. She goes back and pulls behind square for 1 run.

5.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Kerr moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr rocks back and plays a mediocre pull

5.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Plimmer gets on the back foot and edges back behind point for a single run.

4.6 . Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line. Kerr rocks back and tucks a glance

4.5 1 Good line and length from Bell. Plimmer gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a single run.

4.4 . On a good length, outside off. Plimmer gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 . On a good line and length from Bell. Plimmer gets forward and flicks

4.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Plimmer gets forward and eases a drive for 4 runs.

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and defends through the off side.

3.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Kerr gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 2 Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and leg glances for a couple of runs back behind square.

3.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kerr moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

3.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Plimmer goes back and defends

3.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Plimmer rocks back and edges

2.6 . On a good line and length. Kerr pushes forward and defends down the ground.

2.5 . Good length from Bell, outside off once more. Kerr gets forward and defends

2.4 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Kerr pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

2.3 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and outside edges for a run behind point.

2.2 . Good length from Bell, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and defends

2.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Plimmer rocks back and cuts back through point.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kerr gets on the front foot and defends

1.5 W OUT! Filer breaks through! Back of a length from Filer, pitching outside off stump once again. Bates rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by AE Jones

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bates gets on the back foot and cuts shakily through point.

1.3 . Good line and length. Bates pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a flick

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bates gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

1.1 1 Good line and length from Filer. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run. The ball is misfielded costing England Women one run.

0.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Bates moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a flick

0.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Bates. She pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

0.4 . Full, on a good line. Bates gets on the front foot and drives shakily

0.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Bates gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Bates moves onto the front foot but lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot