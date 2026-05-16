24.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Halliday gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

24.3 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Halliday rocks back and lifts a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

24.2 . Bell now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive

24.1 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Halliday gets forward and punches a drive for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Kemp costing a couple of runs.

23.6 1 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, on line. Halliday moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

23.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Gaze moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run back behind square.

23.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Gaze pushes forward and defends

23.3 . Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Gaze goes back and leg glances back behind square.

23.2 . Ecclestone comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Gaze pushes forward and edges

23.1 1 Pitched up, on line again. Halliday gets forward and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

22.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Gaze gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.5 . Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Gaze gets forward and drives down the ground.

22.4 2 Full, outside off stump again. Gaze gets forward and outside edges for 2 runs back behind point.

22.3 . Dean pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Gaze gets on the front foot and edges

22.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Dean, outside off. Gaze moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for four runs back behind point.

22.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Halliday goes back and cuts for 1 run.

21.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump again. Halliday rocks back and tucks a glance behind square for a run.

21.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Halliday pushes forward and glances back behind point for 4 runs.

21.3 . Full ball, on line. Halliday pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.2 . Good length from Gibson, pitching outside off stump once again. Halliday gets on the front foot and edges

21.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Halliday goes back but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

21.1 1 Good line and length. Gaze rocks back and flicks a glance on the leg side for a single run.

21.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gaze goes back but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

20.6 . Short of a length, on line. Halliday ducks out of the way

20.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Gaze gets forward and guides a glance back behind point for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Dean.

20.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Halliday rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

20.3 . Back of a length, on a good line. Halliday ducks out of the way

20.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gaze gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind point for a run.

20.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Halliday moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

19.6 . Good line and length once more. Gaze pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

19.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Gaze pushes forward and punches a drive

19.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaze moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Gaze pushes forward and plays a glance for four runs behind point.

19.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Gaze pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Halliday gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

18.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gaze ducks out of the way

18.5 . Back of a length, on line. Gaze moves onto the back foot and defends

18.4 2 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Gaze pushes forward and eases a drive for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Bell costing 1 run.

18.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Gaze goes back and lofts a cut for four runs.

18.2 1 Full, on a good line again. Halliday gets forward and outside edges through point on the off side for one run.

18.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gaze moves onto the front foot and edges for one run behind square on the on side.

17.6 . Gibson pitches one up, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and eases a drive

17.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Halliday gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for 2 runs.

17.4 1 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Full, on line once again. Gaze moves onto the front foot and edges for a run on the on side.

17.3 W OUT! Gibson gets the wicket! Good length from Gibson, outside off. Green pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Green has to depart

17.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Halliday rocks back and pulls for a single run.

17.1 2 On a good length, outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and cuts late behind point for 2 runs.

16.6 . Dean comes over the wicket to Green. Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Green moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance behind square.

16.5 1 Dean now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and drives for 1 run.

16.4 1 Dean comes over the wicket to Green. Full ball, on line. Green pushes forward and guides a glance for a run.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Halliday rocks back and cuts for one run.

16.2 . Dean comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching on leg. Halliday moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. England Women appeal, however the umpire says not out.

16.1 1 Good length from Dean, outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

15.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Green moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run behind square.

15.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Halliday. She moves onto the back foot and guides a glance behind square for a single run.

15.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Halliday gets forward and drives sloppily

15.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and punches a drive

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

15.2 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Green pushes forward but misses while trying to play a leg glance

15.1 . Full, on line. Green moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

14.6 . Full, outside off. Halliday gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and cuts

14.4 . Dean comes around the wicket to Halliday. Good length from Dean, pitching outside off stump. Halliday rocks back and outside edges

14.3 1 Dean comes over the wicket. Full, on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and glances for a run behind square.

14.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Halliday gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

14.1 2 Good line and length from Dean once more. Halliday moves onto the back foot and edges for two runs behind square. The ball is misfielded costing England Women a single run.

13.6 1 Ecclestone comes over the wicket. Full, on line. Halliday gets forward and drives for a single run.

13.5 3 Ecclestone comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and late cuts back through point for two runs.

13.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Halliday goes back and guides a cut

13.3 4 FOUR! Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off. Halliday gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs back behind point.

13.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off. Halliday moves onto the back foot and lofts a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

12.6 . Full, on line. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

12.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Green goes back but misses while trying a paddle

12.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Green advances and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

12.4 . Good line and length. Green gets forward and inside edges behind square on the on side.

12.3 . Good length from Dean, pitching outside off. Green goes back and defends

12.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the back foot and square cuts back through point for a run.

12.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Green goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

11.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Halliday goes back and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Ecclestone now coming over the wicket to Halliday. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Halliday gets on the front foot and drives

11.4 1 Full, on a good line. Green pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

11.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot and edges

11.2 4 And again! Full, outside off. Green advances down the pitch and skies a drive for four runs on the leg side.

11.1 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Green advances down the pitch and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

10.6 . Good length, outside off. Halliday moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

10.5 . Dean comes around the wicket to Halliday. Dean pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Halliday moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.4 1 Full, outside off once more. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.3 . Full ball, outside off. Green gets forward and drives through the off side.

10.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Green moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Green advances and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Green gets forward and edges for 1 run behind square on the on side.

9.5 . Ecclestone now coming around the wicket. Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off. Green gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 1 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket. Full, on a good line. Halliday gets forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.3 1 Full, outside off again. Green gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run behind square.

9.2 . Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Green gets on the back foot and edges

9.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Green gets forward and flicks averagely

8.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Green moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for a single run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump. Green rocks back and pulls for four runs.

8.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Green rocks back and glances

8.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Green moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

8.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Green goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

8.2 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Green. She moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

8.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Green advances and drives

7.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Halliday rocks back and cuts

7.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Halliday rocks back and edges for two runs back behind square.

7.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and defends

7.3 . Full, outside off. Halliday goes back and edges

7.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Halliday pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Bell once more. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. England Women appeal, however Green is given not out.

6.5 1 Good length from Bell, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Halliday rocks back and finesses a glance for a run back behind square.

6.4 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off. Halliday goes back and defends

6.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Halliday gets forward and punches a bad drive

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Halliday gets forward and drives

6.1 W OUT! Bell traps Plimmer in front! Full, on line. Plimmer rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick. England Women appeal, the umpire agrees, and Plimmer has to go

5.6 . Full, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square.

5.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

5.6 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the rope for 5 wides.

5.5 2 Filer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for two runs.

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across. Green goes back and outside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

5.3 . Length ball, outside off once more. Green gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

5.1 . Filer pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the body while attempting to defend

4.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Plimmer gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Green goes back and lifts a glance for one run behind point on the off side.

4.4 . Good length, outside off once more. Green goes back but opts to let it pass through to AE Jones untouched

4.3 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and drives

4.2 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kerr moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance. England Women appeal, the umpire agrees, and Kerr has to go

4.1 . Good line and length from Bell once more. Kerr gets on the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Plimmer goes back and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Full ball, outside off again. Kerr gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kerr goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . Filer pitches one up, outside off once again. Kerr gets on the front foot but opts to let that one through to AE Jones untouched

3.2 1 Good length, outside off. Plimmer moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run behind point on the off side.

3.1 . Short of a length, on line once again. Plimmer gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull behind square.

2.6 W OUT! Bell gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line once more. Bates pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Bates is on her way

2.5 . DROPPED! Full ball, on line. Bates gets forward and outside edges. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Knight.

2.4 . Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Bates moves onto the back foot but lets that one through to AE Jones unchallenged

2.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Bates rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

2.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bates gets forward and drives

2.3 5w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Bates rocks back and makes no contact while attempting a leg glance, but the ball beats the keeper and flies away to the rope for five wides.

2.2 2 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Bates. She moves onto the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

2.1 1 Pitched up, on line. Plimmer pushes forward and edges for one run back behind point.

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Bates goes back and lifts a drive on the on side for four runs.

1.5 . On a good line and length from Filer once more. Bates gets on the back foot and edges

1.4 . Back of a length from Filer, on a good line. Bates gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Bates moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 1 Good length from Filer, pitching outside off stump once more. Plimmer moves onto the back foot and lifts a glance for a single run behind point on the off side.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Plimmer gets forward and defends

1.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Filer, pitching well outside off stump.

0.6 2 Good length from Bell, outside off stump. Bates rocks back and flicks a glance for 2 runs behind point.

0.5 . Full, outside off stump. Bates moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.4 . On a good line and length from Bell. Bates moves onto the front foot and edges

0.3 . On a good length, outside off. Bates shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Bates pushes forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

0.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Bates gets on the front foot but opts to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

32.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Ecclestone goes back and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

32.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Dean advances down the pitch and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

32.4 1 Full ball, on line. Ecclestone gets forward and drives for one run.

32.3 2 Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Ecclestone goes back and drives for 2 runs through the on side field.

32.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Ecclestone gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a reverse sweep

32.2 1w Wide. Kerr pitches one up, too wide outside off. Ecclestone gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

32.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Kerr, outside off stump again. AE Jones moves down the pitch and flicks shakily, and is caught by Sharp behind square.

31.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off once again. Dean advances and ramps back behind square for four runs.

31.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

31.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

31.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

31.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Mair, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

31.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Dean advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

30.6 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for two runs.

30.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones shuffles down the pitch and plays a drive for 4 runs.

30.4 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones advances down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs over the on side field.

30.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Dean. She goes back and pulls back behind square for a single run.

30.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. AE Jones gets on the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

30.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Dean moves down the pitch and edges for a run.

29.6 1 Full, on a good line. Dean advances and drives for one run.

29.5 . Full, pitching outside leg and angling across. Dean moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep. New Zealand Women appeal, but Dean is given not out.

29.4 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across AE Jones. She advances and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

29.3 1 Good length from Bates, pitching outside off stump. Dean moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run.

29.2 1 Good length, outside leg and angled across. AE Jones rocks back and drives for 1 run.

29.1 4 Good length from Bates, outside leg. AE Jones moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

28.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. AE Jones rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.

28.5 4 FOUR! NH Patel pitches one up, outside off. AE Jones advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

28.4 . Full ball, on a good line. AE Jones pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while trying a reverse sweep. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire says not out.

28.3 1 Full, on a good line once again. Dean moves down the pitch and drives through the leg side field for a run.

28.2 1 NH Patel pitches one up, on a good line. AE Jones moves down the pitch and drives averagely for a single run.

28.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and punches a drive

27.6 1 Pitched up, on line. AE Jones gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the on side field.

27.5 1 Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dean moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.

27.4 1 Good length from Bates, on leg stump and angling across the batter. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run.

27.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dean gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps sloppily for one run.

27.2 2 CHANCE! Good line and length again. Dean advances down the pitch and drives on the leg side for 2 runs. There's an attempt at a run out.

27.1 1 On a good line and length. AE Jones goes back and eases a drive on the on side for 1 run.

26.6 . NH Patel pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dean moves down the pitch and drives

26.5 . Full ball, on line. Dean moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky defensive stroke

26.4 . Full, outside off stump. Dean advances and plays a defensive stroke

26.3 W OUT! Bowled. Pitched up, on line. Gibson gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

26.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gibson moves onto the back foot and drives

26.1 . Full, outside off. Gibson pushes forward and edges

25.6 . Good length from Mair, outside off. AE Jones pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

25.5 1 Good line and length once more. Gibson moves down the pitch and pulls for a run.

25.4 1 Mair pitches one up, on line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for one run.

25.3 W OUT! Mair gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off once more. Capsey advances down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Sharp on the off side.

25.2 1 Mair pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Gibson gets forward and drives for 1 run.

25.1 1 Good line and length from Mair. Capsey pushes forward and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

24.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Gibson rocks back and defends

24.5 W OUT! Caught. Kerr pitches one up, on line. Kemp shuffles down the pitch and skies a mediocre drive, and is remarkably caught by Mair down the ground.

24.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Capsey goes back and lofts a pull behind square for a run.

24.3 . Good line and length from Kerr but angling across. Capsey moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

24.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and edges

24.1 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Capsey gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

24.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Capsey goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

23.6 . NH Patel now coming around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves down the pitch and eases a drive

23.5 1 Full, on line again. Capsey pushes forward and drives for a run through the leg side field.

23.4 2 Full ball, on line. Capsey gets on the back foot and plays a late cut behind point for a run.

23.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for a run.

23.2 1 Good line and length from NH Patel once more. Capsey rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

23.1 2 Full, pitching on a good line. Capsey moves onto the back foot and flicks for a couple of runs. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but New Zealand Women appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

22.6 . Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Kemp goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

22.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey goes back and lifts a drive on the on side for a single run.

22.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Capsey rocks back and edges

22.3 . On a good line and length from Kerr but angling across. Capsey goes back and inside edges back behind square.

22.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

22.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

21.6 2 Full, pitching on a good line again. Capsey gets on the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

21.5 . NH Patel pitches one up, on line. Capsey moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive

21.4 1 NH Patel now coming around the wicket to Kemp. Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives for a run.

21.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Capsey goes back and plays a cut back through point for a run.

21.2 4 FOUR! NH Patel now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and lifts a late cut for four runs behind point.

21.1 1 Yorker, on line. Kemp gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

20.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp goes back and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

20.5 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside leg. Capsey gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep behind square for a single run.

20.4 1 Full toss, on line. Kemp moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

20.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Kemp gets on the back foot and edges

20.2 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp goes back and drives on the leg side for two runs. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

20.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Capsey gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

20.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching far outside leg. Capsey moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

19.6 2 Mair comes around the wicket to Kemp. Good length from Mair, outside off. Kemp gets forward and inside edges back behind square for two runs.

19.5 1 Full, on a good line. Capsey gets on the front foot and outside edges for one run. The ball is misfielded by NH Patel costing a run.

19.4 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Capsey. She moves down the pitch and flicks

19.3 . On a good line and length from Mair once more. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives

19.2 1 Good line and length. Kemp moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

19.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

18.6 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Kemp advances and drives for one run.

18.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Capsey moves onto the back foot and edges for a run.

18.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

18.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kemp moves down the pitch and drives for a single run.

18.2 1 Kerr pitches one up, outside off. Capsey goes back and outside edges for a single run.

18.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Kemp pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

17.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Capsey rocks back and punches a drive

17.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off. Capsey rocks back but misses while attempting to play a glance

17.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and inside edges

17.4 1 Back of a length from Illing, outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and edges back behind point for a single run.

17.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a drive

17.3 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Kemp moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a flick

17.2 . Pitched up, on line. Kemp gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive

17.1 1 Good line and length. Capsey moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

16.6 3 Good length, outside off. Capsey goes back and slices a late cut back behind point for three runs.

16.5 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

16.4 . Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and drives shakily

16.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Capsey rocks back and lofts a pull for a run behind square.

16.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kerr, pitching on leg. Capsey goes back and pulls behind square for four runs.

16.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey moves onto the back foot and defends

15.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

15.5 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and punches a drive

15.4 . Full, outside leg. Kemp gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

15.3 2 Full ball, on line. Kemp rocks back and flicks for a couple of runs.

15.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kemp gets forward and inside edges

15.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off once more. Knight gets on the front foot and outside edges. New Zealand Women appeal for a catch, however the umpire gives Knight not out. New Zealand Women call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Knight has to go.

14.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

14.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

14.4 . Length ball, outside off. Knight gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 1 Good line and length. Capsey gets on the back foot and flicks a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

14.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside off.

14.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Capsey rocks back but opts to let it through to the keeper unchallenged

14.1 2 Full, on leg stump and angled across. Capsey pushes forward and lifts a flick for 2 runs. Tidy fielding by Sharp saves a boundary.

13.6 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for four runs.

13.5 . Kerr pitches one up, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

13.4 . Kerr pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Knight goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a flick

13.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Capsey gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

13.1 . Good line and length again. Capsey moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

12.6 1 Mair pitches one up, on a good line again. Capsey pushes forward and lofts a flick for a single run.

12.5 . On a good line and length. Capsey pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. New Zealand Women appeal for LBW, but Capsey is given not out. New Zealand Women call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

12.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Capsey pushes forward and lofts a flick for 4 runs.

12.3 . Mair pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Capsey gets forward but decides to just let it pass through to Gaze without playing a shot

12.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Knight gets forward and edges for a couple of runs back behind square.

12.1 . Full ball, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and punches a drive

11.6 2 On a good line and length from Kerr. Capsey pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs on the off side.

11.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Capsey goes back and drives

11.4 . Full ball, on line. Capsey moves onto the front foot and defends

11.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through point for a single run.

11.2 . Full ball, outside off once more. Knight pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

11.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Knight gets on the front foot and drives

10.6 . Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Capsey goes back but allows the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

10.5 W OUT! Mair gets the wicket! Full, outside off. Grewcock pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Gaze

10.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Grewcock gets on the front foot and drives

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Knight gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

10.2 1 Mair pitches one up, outside off stump. Grewcock gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for one run.

10.1 . Full, on a good line. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

9.6 4 FOUR! Illing pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Knight gets forward and drives through the off side for four runs.

9.4 2 Back of a length, on line again. Knight gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

9.3 . Good line and length once again. Knight rocks back and glances

9.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Knight gets on the back foot and defends

9.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Knight gets on the front foot and outside edges

8.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets on the front foot and lifts a drive behind point for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Full, on a good line. Knight gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

8.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Knight pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

8.3 . Good length, on leg stump. Knight gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square. New Zealand Women appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.2 . On a good line and length. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Knight moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

8.1 . On a good line and length. Knight gets on the front foot and skies a glance

7.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Grewcock steps away but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

7.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Grewcock moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, on leg stump.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Knight goes back and lifts a sloppy pull for a single run.

7.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives

7.1 1 Illing pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Grewcock pushes forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

6.6 4 FOUR! Keeper moves up to the stumps. Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

6.4 . On a good line and length. Grewcock rocks back and drives

6.3 . Good length from Kerr, outside off stump. Grewcock rocks back and eases a drive

6.2 . Full ball, on line once more. Grewcock gets on the back foot and punches a drive

6.1 . On a good line and length. Grewcock gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

5.5 . On a good line and length. Grewcock pushes forward and edges

5.4 . Back of a length from Illing, pitching outside off stump. Grewcock pushes forward and pulls averagely past the bowler.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Grewcock pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

5.2 2 Full, pitching outside leg again. Grewcock gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

5.1 . Good length from Illing, outside off once again. Grewcock gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

5.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

4.6 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knight gets forward and punches a drive

4.4 . Full, outside off once more. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Knight pushes forward and eases a drive

4.2 . Good length from Kerr, outside off. Knight gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Full, on a good line once more. Knight pushes forward and drives down the ground.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Knight goes back and misses while attempting to play a glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for 2 wides.

3.5 . Full, on a good line. Knight pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight pushes forward but lets it go through to Gaze

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Knight gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Illing once more. Knight moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.1 . On a good line and length once again. Knight gets forward and defends

2.6 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Grewcock gets forward and drives

2.5 . Pitched up, on line again. Grewcock gets on the front foot and edges on the off side.

2.4 2 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Grewcock gets on the front foot and drives for two runs.

2.3 . Good line and length once more. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and edges

2.2 . Good line and length. Grewcock moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Grewcock gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

1.6 . Good line and length from Illing. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Knight goes back and glances

1.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Knight moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

1.4 . Full, on a good line again. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 W OUT! Illing gets the wicket! Good line and length once again. Lamb pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Gaze

1.2 . Full, pitching on a good line once more. Lamb moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Lamb gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

0.6 . Full, on a good line. Grewcock gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.5 3 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Lamb pushes forward and drives on the off side for three runs.

0.4 . Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Lamb gets forward and drives through the off side.

0.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Lamb pushes forward and drives

0.2 . Full ball, outside off again. Lamb pushes forward and drives