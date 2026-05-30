42.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

42.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Samad gets forward and punches a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded costing Australia 1 run.

42.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and S Ali Agha has to go

41.5 . FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Minhas pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

41.4 . On a good line and length from Renshaw once more. Minhas moves onto the front foot and defends

41.3 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Minhas gets on the back foot and defends

41.2 . Good line and length from Renshaw. Minhas gets on the back foot and tucks a glance

41.1 . Full, on line. Minhas gets forward and finesses a leg glance behind square.

40.6 . Back of a length from Ellis, outside off. S Ali Agha moves onto the back foot and defends

40.5 2 Good line and length once again. S Ali Agha shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance on the leg side for a couple of runs.

40.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. S Ali Agha advances and plays a flick for four runs.

40.3 W OUT! LBW. Over the wicket to Ghori, back of a length, on line. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. The umpire gives Ghori out LBW, however Ghori signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Ghori has to go.

40.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for 1 run.

40.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ellis, outside off. Minhas rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs down the ground.

39.6 1 Good line and length. Minhas goes back and glances behind square for a single run.

39.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Ghori goes back and defends for a single run.

39.4 . Kuhnemann now coming around the wicket to Ghori. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ghori gets on the back foot and defends

39.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Minhas moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for a run behind square.

39.2 . Kuhnemann now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

39.1 . Pitched up, outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and plays a flick

38.6 1 Back of a length from Ellis, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run behind point.

38.5 . Full toss, outside off. Minhas gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

38.4 . Pitched up, on line. Minhas pushes forward and punches a drive

38.3 . Ellis now coming around the wicket to Minhas. Good length from Ellis, pitching outside off once more. Minhas gets on the front foot and flicks a glance

38.2 W OUT! Ellis breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. Babar Azam goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Babar Azam is bowled

38.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Ghori rocks back and cuts late back behind point for a run.

37.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ghori gets forward and defends for a single run.

37.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Ghori gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

37.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ghori goes back and defends

37.3 1 Back of a length from Kuhnemann, on line. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

37.2 1 Kuhnemann pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Ghori gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

37.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ghori goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

36.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives for a single run.

36.4 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a couple of runs through the off side. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

36.3 4 FOUR! Labuschagne pitches one up, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

36.2 . Good line and length from Labuschagne. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

36.1 . Good line and length from Labuschagne. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends

35.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a flick. Tidy work in the field by T Sangha results in a single run being saved.

35.5 2 Length ball, outside off. Ghori moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for two runs.

35.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends

35.3 1 On a good line and length from T Sangha. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

35.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

35.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ghori pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

34.6 6 MAXIMUM! Renshaw pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a drive for six runs down the ground.

34.5 1 Good length from Renshaw, outside off. Ghori moves onto the back foot and drives for a run.

34.4 4 FOUR! Ghori brings up his 50 in emphatic style! On a good line and length from Renshaw. Ghori gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by T Sangha costing Australia three runs.

34.3 . Renshaw comes over the wicket to Ghori. Good length, outside off. Ghori gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

34.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Ghori pushes forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

34.1 1 Good line and length from Renshaw again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run behind square on the on side.

33.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ghori rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

33.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Ghori rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

33.4 . Good line and length from T Sangha. Ghori gets on the front foot and outside edges

33.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

33.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts

33.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and plays a defensive stroke

32.6 1 On a good line and length from Short once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

32.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Ghori goes back and pulls for 1 run.

32.4 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and skies a bad cut for a run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Kuhnemann.

32.3 . On a good length, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

32.2 1 Good line and length. Ghori rocks back and defends for 1 run.

32.1 . Good length from Short, outside off stump once again. Ghori gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while trying to defend

31.6 . T Sangha pitches one up, outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and eases a drive

31.5 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and edges

31.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke. Australia appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. Australia call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

31.3 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

31.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

31.1 . Back of a length from T Sangha, on a good line again. Babar Azam goes back and drives

30.6 . On a good line and length once again. Ghori gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while trying to defend

30.5 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Ghori goes back and eases a drive

30.4 1 Babar Azam brings up his 50! Length ball, outside off. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for 1 run.

30.3 1 Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Ghori goes back and plays a scoop for a single run back behind square.

30.2 3 Good length from Kuhnemann, outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a scoop back behind square for 3 runs. Fantastic work in the field by Renshaw and Ellis saves a certain boundary.

30.1 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.6 . Stanlake comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghori moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

29.5 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Babar Azam rocks back and drives down the ground for a single run.

29.4 . Short ball, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a pull

29.3 1 Back of a length, outside off. Ghori rocks back and plays a late cut behind point for one run.

29.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghori moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

29.1 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Ghori moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

28.6 2 Back of a length from T Sangha, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam goes back and cuts for a pair of runs. Good fielding by Short and Carey saves a certain boundary.

28.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and slices a cut back through point for 2 runs.

28.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

28.3 1 Back of a length from T Sangha, on line. Ghori rocks back and pulls for a run.

28.2 . On a good line and length once again. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends

28.1 1 T Sangha pitches one up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

27.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghori gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

27.5 . Stanlake drops one in short, outside off. Ghori gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a late cut

27.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ghori gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

27.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam goes back and defends for a single run.

27.2 1 On a good line and length from Stanlake again. Ghori pushes forward and flicks for a run behind square.

27.1 1lb Good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive, resulting in a single leg bye. Australia appeal for LBW, however the umpire is unmoved. Australia call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, and Babar Azam is not out.

27.1 3w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and misses while trying to play a leg glance, but it beats the keeper and trickles away for three wides. The ball is misfielded by Inglis.

26.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Ghori gets on the front foot and drives

26.5 . T Sangha pitches one up, outside off again. Ghori gets forward and drives

26.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

26.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ghori moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

26.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Ghori goes back and cuts averagely

26.1 1 Back of a length from T Sangha, outside off once more. Babar Azam goes back and cuts for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Labuschagne costing one run.

25.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Stanlake, outside off. Ghori creates space and lifts a pull for four runs.

25.5 1 Short, outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and pulls back behind square for 1 run.

25.4 1 Back of a length from Stanlake, outside off again. Ghori moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point.

25.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and defends for a run.

25.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives

25.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

24.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghori gets on the back foot and slices a cut. Tidy fielding by Green results in 1 run being saved.

24.5 . Pitched up, on line. Ghori gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a paddle. Australia appeal, but the umpire says not out.

24.4 . Good length from T Sangha, pitching outside off once again. Ghori rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

24.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Ghori gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

24.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ghori pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

24.1 . Back of a length from T Sangha, on a good line. Ghori gets on the back foot and skies a shaky pull down the ground.

23.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and scoops back behind square.

23.5 1 Full, on line. Ghori pushes forward and glances for a single run behind square.

23.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ghori rocks back and drives through the off side.

23.3 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, on a good line once more. Ghori goes back and plays a pull back behind square. Fantastic work in the field by Short results in a boundary being saved.

23.2 . On a good line and length. Ghori pushes forward and defends

23.1 . Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Ghori gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

22.6 . Good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends

22.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

22.4 1 Ellis comes over the wicket to Ghori. Ellis drops one in short, outside off stump once more. Ghori goes back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

22.3 . Ellis comes around the wicket to Ghori. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ghori goes back and drives through the off side.

22.2 . Ellis comes over the wicket. Short of a length, on line. Ghori goes back and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 4 FOUR! Ellis now coming around the wicket to Ghori. Ellis drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ghori moves onto the back foot and edges behind square for 4 runs.

22.1 2w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Babar Azam gets forward and makes no contact while attempting a leg glance. The ball is misfielded by Inglis.

21.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

21.4 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

21.3 . Pitched up, on a good line again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives. The umpire gives Babar Azam out, however the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is overturned by DRS.

21.2 . Good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

21.1 1 On a good line and length from Kuhnemann again. Ghori pushes forward and paddles for 1 run behind square.

20.5 1 Short, outside off stump. Ghori rocks back and skies a late cut for a single run behind point.

20.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghori gets on the front foot and defends

20.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

20.2 1 Back of a length from Ellis, pitching outside off once more. Ghori goes back and drives for a single run on the off side.

20.1 . Ellis drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Ghori goes back but decides to just let it travel through to Inglis without playing a shot

19.6 1 Renshaw comes around the wicket to Ghori. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Ghori moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run.

19.5 . Renshaw now coming over the wicket to Ghori. Length ball, outside off. Ghori gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 . On a good line and length once more. Ghori gets on the front foot and defends

19.3 . Good line and length from Renshaw. Ghori gets on the front foot and defends

19.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for a run.

19.1 1 Back of a length from Renshaw, pitching outside off stump. Ghori goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

18.6 1 Short comes around the wicket to Ghori. Back of a length from Short, pitching on a good line. Ghori goes back and glances behind square on the on side for 1 run.

18.5 1 Short now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and defends for one run on the off side.

18.4 1 Short comes around the wicket. On a good line and length once more. Ghori gets on the back foot and defends back behind square for a single run.

18.3 . On a good line and length once again. Ghori gets forward and defends

18.2 . On a good line and length again. Ghori moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot behind square on the on side.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Short. Babar Azam pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

17.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

17.4 . Good length, outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and cuts

17.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Ghori moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run through point on the off side.

17.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Ghori pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam advances down the pitch and drives averagely for 1 run.

16.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side.

16.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Ghori rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

16.4 . On a good length, outside off once again. Ghori gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.3 4 FOUR! Good length from T Sangha, pitching outside off once again. Ghori moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

16.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Ghori pushes forward and drives through the off side.

16.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg and angling across. Ghori pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs.

15.5 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and flicks

15.4 . On a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick. Tidy fielding by Labuschagne results in a single run being saved.

15.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ghori moves onto the back foot and scoops back behind square for 1 run.

15.2 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets forward and glances on the leg side for one run.

15.1 1 Renshaw pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ghori gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

14.6 1 Good line and length again. Ghori pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.5 . On a good line and length once more. Ghori pushes forward and sweeps back behind square.

14.4 1 Full, on line once more. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

14.3 . On a good line and length from T Sangha. Babar Azam pushes forward and defends

14.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ghori rocks back and slices a cut for 1 run.

14.1 1 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives for a single run on the off side.

13.6 . Good length from Short, outside off stump once again. Ghori goes back and defends back behind square.

13.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ghori moves onto the front foot and defends

13.3 1 Good line and length from Short. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

13.2 1 Short pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghori gets forward and drives for 1 run.

13.1 1 Back of a length from Short, outside off once more. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghori moves onto the front foot and drives

12.5 . On a good line and length. Ghori moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 . Good length from T Sangha, pitching outside off. Ghori gets on the front foot and defends

12.3 . Full ball, on a good line again. Ghori gets forward and flicks

12.2 W OUT! T Sangha gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Sahibzada Farhan creates room and drives poorly, and is caught by Short on the off side.

12.1 . Full ball, on a good line again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

11.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

11.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for one run.

11.4 . Good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.3 1 Kuhnemann pitches one up, on line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

11.2 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

11.1 2 On a good line and length from Kuhnemann once more. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and outside edges behind point for a couple of runs.

10.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam goes back and plays a cut for 2 runs.

10.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

10.3 . On a good line and length from T Sangha once again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke

10.2 . Full ball, on line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

10.1 1 Good length from T Sangha, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives for a single run.

9.6 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann once more. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . Good length from Kuhnemann, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and guides a bad cut

9.3 . Back of a length from Kuhnemann, on a good line once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . Good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam rocks back and drives

9.1 . Good line and length. Babar Azam goes back and defends

8.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts late behind point for one run.

8.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

8.3 . Short, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

8.2 1 Good line and length once more. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.1 . Good line and length from Ellis once more. Babar Azam pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Kuhnemann once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.5 . Good line and length once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and outside edges

7.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

7.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and defends

7.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind square on the leg side for a single run.

6.6 . Back of a length from Stanlake, on line. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Stanlake, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs.

6.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a run.

6.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

6.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . On a good line and length once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 2 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Babar Azam. He moves onto the front foot and glances through the leg side field for a pair of runs.

5.3 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Babar Azam goes back and defends

5.2 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and lofts a sloppy drive on the on side. The umpire gives Maaz Sadaqat out, but the umpires then send it upstairs for review. The decision is upheld, and Maaz Sadaqat must depart.

5.1 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side.

4.6 . Back of a length from Stanlake, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and defends

4.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

4.4 . DROPPED! Pitched up, on a good line once more. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a drive. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Stanlake. Not an easy chance for Stanlake.

4.3 . Back of a length from Stanlake, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat goes back and cuts late for one run back behind point.

4.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and eases a drive

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and defends

3.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

3.4 1 Full ball, on line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

3.3 . On a good line and length once more. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and sweeps averagely

3.2 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann once more. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and defends

3.1 . On a good line and length from Kuhnemann. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and defends

2.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run through point on the off side.

2.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and defends

2.3 3 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan rocks back and drives through the off side for three runs.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Ellis, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for one run behind point.

2.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and late cuts

1.6 . Pitched up, on line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground.

1.5 . Back of a length from Stanlake, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and defends

1.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and pulls for four runs.

1.3 . Back of a length from Stanlake, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.2 . Back of a length from Stanlake, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and punches a poor drive past the bowler.

1.1 2 Stanlake pitches one up, on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the front foot and flicks for a pair of runs.

0.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

0.5 . Ellis now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.4 . Good length from Ellis, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.3 . Back of a length from Ellis, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward but allows that one to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

0.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

44.1 W OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Kuhnemann gets forward and defends shakily, and is caught by Babar Azam

43.6 . Shaheen Shah Afridi now coming over the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Stanlake. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

43.5 W OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi gets the wicket! Yorker, on line. T Sangha moves down the pitch but misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

43.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump again. T Sangha pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

43.3 . Shaheen Shah Afridi comes around the wicket to T Sangha. Good length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off. T Sangha gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

43.2 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann pushes forward and flicks for one run.

43.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kuhnemann pushes forward but misses while attempting a late cut

42.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. T Sangha gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

42.5 W OUT! And that's five for Minhas! Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Ellis gets on the back foot but misses while trying a late cut, the ball gets through, and Ellis is bowled

42.4 . Good line and length once again. Ellis goes back and plays a mediocre pull

42.3 . Good line and length from Minhas once again. Ellis moves onto the back foot and drives

42.2 . Good line and length. Ellis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

42.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ellis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

41.6 1 Shadab Khan comes over the wicket to Ellis. Pitched up, on line. Ellis gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

41.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

41.4 . Shadab Khan comes around the wicket to Kuhnemann. Good line and length from Shadab Khan but angled across Kuhnemann. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

41.3 1 Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Ellis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

41.2 1lb Back of a length from Shadab Khan, on line. Kuhnemann rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in 1 leg bye.

41.1 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ellis gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run.

40.6 . Good line and length but angled across Kuhnemann. He gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance. Pakistan appeal, however the umpire says not out.

40.5 . Length ball, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and edges

40.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann goes back and plays a flick

40.3 . Good length from Minhas, outside off. Kuhnemann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

40.2 . Minhas comes over the wicket to Kuhnemann. Length ball, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann goes back and defends

40.1 1 On a good line and length. Ellis moves onto the back foot and defends for a single run.

39.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann pushes forward and lifts a drive down the ground for four runs.

39.5 2 Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Kuhnemann gets forward and drives for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Babar Azam costing Pakistan a run.

39.4 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off once more. Ellis moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for a run.

39.3 . Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off. Ellis gets on the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

39.2 2 On a good line and length. Ellis rocks back and leg glances for a couple of runs back behind square.

39.1 . Back of a length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Ellis gets on the back foot and edges back behind square.

38.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann pushes forward and defends

38.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

38.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

38.3 . Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Kuhnemann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

38.2 1 Abrar Ahmed now coming over the wicket. Length ball, outside off. Ellis rocks back and glances for one run.

38.1 W OUT! Abrar Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Renshaw moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps

37.6 2 On a good line and length. Kuhnemann goes back and edges behind point for a pair of runs.

37.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kuhnemann pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. Pakistan appeal for LBW, however Kuhnemann is given not out. Pakistan call for a review. The decision is upheld.

37.4 1 Shadab Khan comes around the wicket to Renshaw. Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Renshaw rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

37.3 1 Shadab Khan now coming over the wicket to Kuhnemann. Pitched up, on a good line. Kuhnemann pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

37.2 1 Shadab Khan now coming around the wicket. Good length from Shadab Khan, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for a run.

37.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

36.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

36.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Renshaw gets forward and inside edges behind square on the on side.

36.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

36.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kuhnemann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

36.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

36.1 . Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw pushes forward and sweeps back behind square.

35.6 1 Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Renshaw pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

35.5 . Good line and length again. Renshaw rocks back and outside edges

35.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Renshaw gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

35.3 1 Good line and length. Kuhnemann moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

35.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

35.1 4 FOUR! Renshaw brings up his fifty with a boundary! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

34.6 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Renshaw pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

34.5 2 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance back behind square for a pair of runs.

34.4 1 Abrar Ahmed now coming around the wicket to Kuhnemann. Short of a length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

34.3 1 Good line and length. Renshaw gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

34.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Kuhnemann goes back and punches a drive for a run.

34.1 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Renshaw gets on the front foot and glances on the leg side for one run.

33.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets forward and defends behind point for 1 run.

33.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the back foot and defends

33.4 1 Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Kuhnemann goes back and drives for a run through the off side.

33.3 . Haris Rauf drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann rocks back but decides to allow that one to pass through to Ghori without offering a shot

33.2 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off stump. Kuhnemann rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a late cut

33.1 1 Good length from Haris Rauf, pitching outside off. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive. Some wild fielding by Shaheen Shah Afridi allows Renshaw and Kuhnemann to run through for a single overthrow.

32.6 . Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Kuhnemann moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.5 . Length ball, outside off. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.4 . Good line and length. Kuhnemann pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.3 1 Back of a length from S Ali Agha, outside off. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

32.2 . On a good length, outside off. Renshaw rocks back and drives

32.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

31.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

31.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kuhnemann rocks back and cuts

31.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. Kuhnemann moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

31.4 . Short ball, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot but lets it through to Ghori without playing a shot

31.3 . Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. Kuhnemann gets forward and defends

30.6 1 Back of a length from S Ali Agha, on line. Kuhnemann goes back and defends for 1 run.

30.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off. Peake goes back and edges, and is caught by Ghori

30.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Peake goes back and plays a pull

30.3 4 FOUR! Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off. Peake shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for four runs behind point.

30.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Peake goes back and edges back behind square.

30.1 1 S Ali Agha pitches one up, pitching outside off. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a single run.

29.6 . Yorker, on a good line. Peake gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 . Good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi again. Peake moves onto the front foot and defends

29.4 1 On a good line and length from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Renshaw gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a glance through the on side field for a run.

29.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Renshaw pushes forward and drives down the ground.

29.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side.

29.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for two runs.

28.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the back foot but decides to let it through to the wicketkeeper untouched

28.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Renshaw gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

28.4 1 Full, outside off stump. Peake gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

28.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Peake advances and plays a defensive stroke

28.2 1 Good line and length. Renshaw pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

28.1 4 FOUR! Good length from S Ali Agha, outside off stump. Renshaw gets forward and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

28.1 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Renshaw goes back but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

27.6 . On a good line and length. Peake gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

27.5 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Peake moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.4 1 On a good line and length. Renshaw pushes forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

27.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

27.2 1 Back of a length from Shaheen Shah Afridi, outside off stump. Peake rocks back and plays a defensive stroke behind point for 1 run.

27.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Peake moves onto the back foot and cuts

26.6 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Renshaw gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep behind point, resulting in a couple of leg byes.

26.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a reverse sweep

26.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Peake pushes forward and defends for a run.

26.3 . Good length from Minhas, outside off. Peake goes back and punches a drive

26.2 . Minhas now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Peake rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to defend

26.1 W OUT! Stumped. On a good line and length again. Short shuffles down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive, Ghori whips the bails off, and Short is out

25.6 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Renshaw gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

25.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Renshaw gets on the back foot and eases a drive

25.3 1 Good line and length once again. Short moves down the pitch and flicks for one run.

25.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Short moves onto the front foot and punches a mediocre drive

25.1 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

24.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

24.5 . Good line and length from Minhas again. Short pushes forward and edges

24.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Short moves onto the front foot and outside edges

24.3 . Good line and length. Short moves onto the front foot and defends

24.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Short moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

24.1 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Renshaw pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a reverse sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye. Pakistan appeal, but the umpire gives Renshaw not out.

23.6 1 Full ball, on line. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

23.5 . Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket to Renshaw. Length ball, outside off stump. Renshaw gets on the front foot and defends

23.4 1 Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Short gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

23.3 1 Good line and length again. Renshaw rocks back and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

23.2 . On a good line and length once more. Renshaw gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square.

23.1 1 Short brings up his fifty! Full ball, on line. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

22.6 1 Good length from Shadab Khan, outside off. Short goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

22.5 . On a good line and length. Short moves onto the back foot and defends

22.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line again. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.

22.3 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Renshaw pushes forward and flicks

22.2 . Full, on line. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

22.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line. Renshaw gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs.

21.6 . Full, outside off. Short gets on the front foot and flicks

21.5 . On a good line and length from S Ali Agha once again. Short gets forward and plays a flick. Terrific fielding by Shadab Khan results in a run being saved.

21.4 . Full, on line. Short gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep. Pakistan appeal, but the umpire says not out.

21.3 . On a good length, outside off. Short advances down the pitch and punches a drive down the ground.

21.2 . Good line and length from S Ali Agha. Short gets on the front foot and flicks poorly

21.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

20.6 1 On a good line and length once again. Renshaw gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

20.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Short moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

20.4 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Renshaw gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

20.3 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan. Short pushes forward and drives on the off side for one run.

20.2 . Shadab Khan pitches one up, on line. Short gets forward and eases a shaky drive

20.1 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Short. He gets forward and flicks

19.6 . On a good line and length from S Ali Agha. Renshaw gets on the front foot and defends

19.5 . Good length from S Ali Agha, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

19.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Renshaw rocks back and tucks a glance

19.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Renshaw gets forward and drives

19.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Renshaw rocks back and late cuts behind point for four runs.

19.1 . On a good line and length from S Ali Agha. Renshaw rocks back and leg glances behind square.

18.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. Renshaw gets forward and flicks for one run.

18.5 . Good line and length again. Renshaw gets forward and finesses a glance back behind square.

18.4 1 Good line and length. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

18.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and cuts for 2 runs.

18.2 1 Good line and length from Shadab Khan once more. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for one run.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Shadab Khan again. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

17.6 1 Minhas pitches one up, on a good line. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

17.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. Short shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across Short. He moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 . Good line and length again. Short gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

17.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Short pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep for a single run.

17.1 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump. Renshaw goes back but misses while trying to play a scoop back behind square.

16.6 1 Pitched up, outside off. Renshaw moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle back behind square for one run.

16.5 2 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Renshaw pushes forward and plays a paddle for two runs behind square.

16.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Short rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Shadab Khan once more. Short gets forward and sweeps for four runs behind square.

16.2 . On a good line and length from Shadab Khan. Short rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Short rocks back and guides a cut for four runs.

15.6 . On a good line and length but angled across. Renshaw rocks back but watches the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

15.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Renshaw gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for 2 runs.

15.4 1 Minhas comes around the wicket to Short. On a good length, outside off stump. Short gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the off side.

15.3 1 Minhas comes over the wicket to Renshaw. On a good length, pitching outside off. Renshaw rocks back and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side for one run.

15.2 W OUT! Minhas breaks through! On a good line and length. Green rocks back but misses while trying to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

15.1 1 Back of a length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Short rocks back and drives for a run.

14.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

14.5 1 Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Short moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Short shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

14.3 . On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Short gets forward and defends

14.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Short moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

14.1 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed once more. Short gets on the front foot and defends

13.6 . Good line and length from Minhas. Green gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 W OUT! Minhas gets the wicket! Good line and length from Minhas once more. Labuschagne gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. Pakistan appeal, the umpire agrees, and Labuschagne has to depart

13.4 . Good line and length again. Labuschagne gets on the back foot and edges

13.3 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on line again. Inglis gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a reverse sweep. The umpire gives Inglis out LBW, however Inglis signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Inglis must depart.

13.2 1 Good line and length. Short gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

12.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Short gets on the back foot and pulls

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Inglis moves onto the back foot and drives for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Babar Azam costing Pakistan a run.

12.4 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Inglis pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Short moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Inglis moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Short moves onto the back foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

11.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Inglis gets on the back foot and defends

11.5 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Short shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

11.4 . Good line and length from Minhas. Short pushes forward and reverse sweeps

11.3 . On a good line and length from Minhas once more. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke. Tidy work in the field by Shaheen Shah Afridi results in a single run being saved.

11.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Short advances down the pitch and flicks down the ground.

11.1 1 Good line and length from Minhas. Inglis moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

10.6 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed again. Short gets on the front foot and defends down the ground.

10.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Inglis pushes forward and drives for a run.

10.4 1 Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Short goes back and cuts for a run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length once again. Inglis goes back and defends for 1 run down the ground.

10.2 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed once more. Inglis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive. The glovework by Ghori is tidy. Pakistan appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made their ground.

10.1 . On a good line and length again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1 On a good line and length again. Inglis moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run back behind square.

9.5 2 Good line and length. Inglis gets forward and skies a shaky sweep for 2 runs.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Inglis rocks back and defends

9.3 3 Good line and length from Minhas once more. Short gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for 3 runs.

9.2 . Good line and length from Minhas. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive

9.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. Short moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

8.6 . Full, on line. Inglis gets on the front foot and plays a flick

8.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, on leg stump. Inglis pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

8.5 . Good line and length. Inglis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.4 . Good length, outside off. Inglis gets on the back foot and drives

8.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Short moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

8.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Short moves onto the back foot and cuts

8.1 . Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Short gets on the front foot and eases a drive

7.6 . On a good line and length from Minhas once more. Inglis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 . Good line and length from Minhas once more. Inglis goes back and drives

7.4 . Good line and length from Minhas. Inglis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Inglis gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

7.2 . Full, on line again. Inglis pushes forward and punches a drive

7.1 1 Minhas pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Short gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, pitching on a good line. Carey gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by S Ali Agha

6.5 . 0 runs

6.4 1 Short plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.3 . 0 runs

6.2 . 0 runs

6.1 . 0 runs

5.6 . 0 runs

5.5 . 0 runs

5.4 4 FOUR! Carey defends for four runs.

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 4 FOUR! Carey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 1 Carey defends for 1 run.

4.5 . 0 runs

4.4 4 FOUR! Carey plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.3 . 0 runs

4.2 4 FOUR! Carey plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1 Carey plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.3 1 wide

3.2 1 Short plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

3.1 1lb Carey plays a defensive stroke for one leg bye.

2.6 1lb Carey plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

2.5 1 Short defends for one run.

2.4 . 0 runs

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 1 Carey defends for one run.

1.6 . 0 runs

1.5 . 0 runs

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 4 And again! Short plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.2 4 FOUR! Short plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.4 1 wide

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs