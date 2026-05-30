Match details Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 30.05.2026

Odi

PAK
PAK

202

AUS
AUS

200

Match Info

Match:ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 2026
Date:Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:Pakistan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 30, 2026 11:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pakistan Squad

PlayersFarhan Sahibzada, Sadaqat Maaz, Azam Babar, Ghouri Ghazi, Salman Agha, Khan Shadab, Samad Abdul, Minhas Arafat, Afridi Shaheen, Rauf Haris, Ahmed Abrar
BenchDaniyal Ahmad, Hussain Shamyl, Moqim Sufyan, Nazir Rohail, Shah Naseem

Australia Squad

PlayersCarey Alex, Short Matt, Labuschagne Marnus, Inglis Josh, Green Cameron, Renshaw Matthew, Peake Oliver, Ellis Nathan, Sangha Tanveer, Stanlake Billy, Kuhnemann Matthew
BenchMarsh Mitchell, Meredith Riley, Scott Liam, Zampa Adam

Venue Guide

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