Results Score Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 30.05.2026

Odi

PAK
PAK

202

AUS
AUS

200

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Azam Babarbatsman69944173.4
Ghouri Ghaziwicket keeper65928070.65
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kuhnemann Matthewbowler1012912.900
Sangha Tanveerbowler1033113.100

Latest Highlights

42.3
6

MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

42.2
1

Full toss, pitching outside off. Samad gets forward and punches a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded costing Australia 1 run.

42.1
W

OUT! LBW. Good line and length once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and S Ali Agha has to go

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