MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.

Full toss, pitching outside off. Samad gets forward and punches a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded costing Australia 1 run.

42.1 W

OUT! LBW. Good line and length once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and S Ali Agha has to go