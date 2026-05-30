Results Score Pakistan vs Australia Odi ODI Series Pakistan vs Australia 30.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Azam Babarbatsman
|69
|94
|4
|1
|73.4
|Ghouri Ghaziwicket keeper
|65
|92
|8
|0
|70.65
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kuhnemann Matthewbowler
|10
|1
|29
|1
|2.9
|0
|0
|Sangha Tanveerbowler
|10
|3
|31
|1
|3.1
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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42.3
6
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs.
42.2
1
Full toss, pitching outside off. Samad gets forward and punches a drive for a run. The ball is misfielded costing Australia 1 run.
42.1
W
OUT! LBW. Good line and length once again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and S Ali Agha has to go