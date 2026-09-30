12.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length again. Connolly pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.

12.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Connolly pushes forward and drives through the on side field.

12.3 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Connolly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Marsh gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

12.1 . Good length from Mokoena, outside off. Marsh goes back and slices a cut behind point.

11.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

11.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Connolly gets forward and drives for a run back behind square.

11.4 . On a good line and length. Connolly goes back and drives

11.3 . On a good length, outside off. Connolly gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.2 . Good line and length. Connolly gets forward and defends

11.1 . Good line and length from Fortuin. Connolly moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground.

10.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

10.5 1 Good line and length once again. Connolly moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run through the off side.

10.4 . Good line and length. Connolly gets on the back foot and defends

10.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Connolly pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

10.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marsh pushes forward and drives for a single run past the bowler.

10.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Connolly gets on the front foot and edges behind point for a single run.

9.6 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Connolly moves onto the front foot and edges for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Breetzke.

9.5 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Connolly goes back and flicks behind square.

9.4 . Good length from Fortuin, pitching near leg stump and angling across Connolly. He goes back and defends

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

9.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Connolly. He moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.

9.1 . Good line and length from Fortuin. Connolly gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

8.6 . Good length from Bosch, outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

8.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump again. Connolly gets forward and edges for a run back behind point.

8.4 W OUT! Bosch gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. Head rocks back and edges, the ball gets through, and Head is bowled

8.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Head moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Head goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

8.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Head rocks back and guides a cut for four runs behind point.

7.6 2 On a good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and outside edges over the off side field for a pair of runs.

7.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Marsh goes back and plays a cut

7.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Marsh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Marsh. He gets on the front foot and edges behind square on the on side for four runs.

7.2 6 SIX! Free hit, and Marsh makes the most of it. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives over the on side field for six runs.

7.2 nb No ball. Good length, outside off stump again. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

7.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and defends down the ground.

6.6 . Good line and length from Bosch again. Head gets forward and drives

6.5 . On a good line and length from Bosch. Head gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

6.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Head gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

6.3 . On a good line and length. Head gets forward and punches a drive on the off side.

6.2 . Good line and length. Head moves onto the back foot and edges

6.1 1 Good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a single run behind square.

5.6 1lb Short of a length, on a good line but angling across Marsh. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye through the leg side field.

5.5 . On a good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind point.

5.4 . On a good line and length. Marsh gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field.

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Williams, pitching outside off. Marsh gets forward and drives for four runs on the on side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once again. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the leg side.

5.1 1 Back of a length from Williams, on line. Head pushes forward and drives for a run.

4.6 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

4.4 1lb Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Head moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

4.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Head gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the leg side field.

4.2 . Good line and length from Coetzee. Head pushes forward and defends on the leg side.

4.1 . Back of a length from Coetzee, on line once again. Head gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

3.6 . Good line and length from Williams once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh pushes forward and defends

3.4 . Back of a length from Williams, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the back foot and is hit on the pad while trying to leave

3.3 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Head moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for 1 run.

3.2 . On a good line and length from Williams once again. Head gets on the back foot and cuts

3.1 . On a good line and length. Head rocks back, and is struck on the body while trying to defend

2.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Head moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

2.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Marsh gets on the back foot and cuts for a run back behind point.

2.4 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

2.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Coetzee, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for six runs on the on side.

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Coetzee, outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot and skies a drive on the on side for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line once again. Marsh gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the on side field for a single run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Marsh goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh moves onto the front foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Marsh goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

1.2 1 Head plays a defensive stroke for one run.

1.1 4 FOUR! Head plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs