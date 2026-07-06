33.1 W OUT! Ngarava breaks through! Ngarava pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Mustafizur Rahman moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Muzarabani down the ground.

32.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rana moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

32.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Rana rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire gives Rana not out.

32.4 . Full toss, on a good line. Rana gets on the back foot and drives down the ground.

32.3 . Nyamhuri pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Rana moves down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick. ZIMBABWE appeal, however Rana is given not out.

32.2 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, outside off stump. Rana gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

32.1 . Full ball, outside leg and angling across Rana. He goes back and punches a drive

31.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Mustafizur Rahman moves down the pitch and plays a bad defensive stroke

31.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Mustafizur Rahman advances down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

31.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Mustafizur Rahman moves down the pitch and drives for four runs.

31.3 1 DROPPED! Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Rana moves onto the back foot and lifts a poor drive for one run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Muzarabani.

31.2 . Good length from Evans, pitching outside off stump. Rana moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

31.1 . Good line and length from Evans once more. Rana shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a pull

30.6 . Muzarabani now coming around the wicket to Mustafizur Rahman. Pitching on a good line and length. Mustafizur Rahman rocks back and tucks a shaky glance behind square.

30.5 1b Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rana rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball flies away from Madande for 1 bye. ZIMBABWE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

30.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Rana goes back and drives for 4 runs.

30.3 . Muzarabani comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Rana goes back but swings and misses while attempting a drive

30.2 1 Full ball, on line. Mustafizur Rahman rocks back and flicks for one run.

30.1 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, on a good line. Mustafizur Rahman gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

29.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rana gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

29.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Rana steps back but watches the ball through to the keeper without playing a shot

29.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Rana pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a pull

29.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Taskin Ahmed. He rocks back and edges, and is caught by Ervine

29.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Taskin Ahmed gets on the back foot and lifts a drive past the bowler for four runs.

29.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Taskin Ahmed gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull

28.6 . Muzarabani now coming around the wicket to Mustafizur Rahman. Muzarabani pitches one up, on line but angled across Mustafizur Rahman. He rocks back and drives poorly down the ground.

28.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching far outside leg.

28.5 . Full toss, outside leg and angled across Mustafizur Rahman. He pushes forward and drives shakily

28.4 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Taskin Ahmed moves onto the back foot and inside edges for a single run.

28.3 . Good length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Taskin Ahmed goes back and defends sloppily

28.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Taskin Ahmed. He rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

28.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Taskin Ahmed gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

27.6 . Full, pitching outside leg stump. Mustafizur Rahman moves down the pitch and punches a poor drive

27.5 . Evans now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, on line. Mustafizur Rahman goes back and defends

27.4 . Full ball, outside off once again. Mustafizur Rahman gets on the front foot and drives

27.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Mustafizur Rahman ducks out of the way

27.2 . Full, outside off stump once more. Mustafizur Rahman gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

27.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Rishad Hossain gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Sikandar Raza

26.6 . Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Taskin Ahmed. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

26.5 . Muzarabani now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Muzarabani, on a good line. Taskin Ahmed goes back and defends

26.4 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across Rishad Hossain. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

26.3 . Good length, outside off. Rishad Hossain gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

25.5 W OUT! Evans gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke. ZIMBABWE appeal, the umpire agrees, and Nurul Hasan has to go

25.4 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for a couple of runs.

25.3 1 Good length from Evans, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Rishad Hossain moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a run back behind square.

25.2 . Pitched up, on a good line once again. Rishad Hossain moves onto the front foot and defends

25.1 . Back of a length from Evans, pitching on a good line but angling across Rishad Hossain. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

24.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Rishad Hossain moves onto the front foot and edges behind point for 1 run.

24.5 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump again. Rishad Hossain gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

24.4 1 Muzarabani pitches one up, outside off again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

24.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and drives poorly down the ground.

24.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nurul Hasan rocks back and lifts a drive for four runs.

24.1 . Back of a length, on a good line. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and inside edges

23.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Ngarava, pitching outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz rocks back and drives averagely, and is caught by Bennett on the off side.

23.5 . Back of a length from Ngarava, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz creates space but allows it to travel through to Madande unchallenged

23.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

23.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and skies a shaky flick for one run. The ball is misfielded costing a run.

23.3 1w Wide. Ngarava now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump.

23.2 1 Good line and length from Ngarava again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

23.1 . Ngarava pitches one up, on a good line once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.6 1 Pitched up, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side. The ball is misfielded costing 1 run.

22.5 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 . Good line and length once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward and tucks a glance

22.3 2 Pitched up, on line. Mehidy Hasan Miraz advances and edges for a couple of runs behind square.

22.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

22.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and glances for 1 run.

22.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching near leg stump. Nurul Hasan goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

21.6 . Good length from Ngarava, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the back foot and defends

21.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

21.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot but opts to let the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

21.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets on the front foot and inside edges down the ground.

21.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

21.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan goes back but decides to just let it through to the keeper without playing a shot

20.6 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

20.5 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off stump. Mehidy Hasan Miraz backs away but lets that one through to the keeper

20.4 . Nyamhuri pitches one up, outside off once more. Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

20.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Mehidy Hasan Miraz steps away but watches the ball through to Madande without offering a shot

20.2 W OUT! Nyamhuri gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Mosaddek Hossain moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Madande

20.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mosaddek Hossain moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 1 Back of a length from Ngarava, on line. Mosaddek Hossain gets on the back foot and plays a bad pull for a single run.

19.5 2 Back of a length from Ngarava, outside off. Mosaddek Hossain gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs over the off side field.

19.4 . On a good line and length. Mosaddek Hossain rocks back and drives

19.3 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Mosaddek Hossain moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

19.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nurul Hasan goes back and cuts for a run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

18.6 . Full, outside off again. Mosaddek Hossain pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

18.5 W OUT! Nyamhuri gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy rocks back and edges, and is caught by Curran behind point.

18.4 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and defends sloppily

18.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy gets forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

18.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off once again. Hridoy gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

18.1 . Back of a length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy rocks back and defends

17.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

17.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 1 Good line and length but angled across the batter. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and flicks a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

17.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Hridoy goes back and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and inside edges

17.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Hridoy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

16.6 1 Back of a length from Nyamhuri, on leg stump and angled across Hridoy. He rocks back and lofts a pull for a single run.

16.5 . On a good length, outside off. Hridoy gets forward but lets it pass through to Madande

16.4 1 Back of a length from Nyamhuri, on line again. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a hook back behind square for a run. ZIMBABWE appeal for obstructing field, but the umpire gives Nurul Hasan not out. Both umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is upheld

16.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg. Nurul Hasan goes back and inside edges for four runs back behind square.

16.2 . On a good line and length from Nyamhuri. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

16.1 1 Good length, outside off. Hridoy gets forward and flicks a glance for a single run.

15.6 1 Good length from Evans, outside leg once more. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.

15.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and glances for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.

15.4 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and guides a glance on the leg side for a pair of runs.

15.3 4 Good length from Evans, pitching outside leg stump. Hridoy gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

15.2 1 On a good line and length again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and guides a glance behind square for a single run.

15.1 1 CHANCE! On a good line and length from Evans once more. Hridoy gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for one run through the leg side field. There's an attempt at a run out.

14.6 . Short of a length, on line. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

14.5 3 Short of a length, outside off once again. Hridoy goes back and drives on the off side for 3 runs.

14.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives

14.3 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hridoy goes back and cuts

14.2 1 Good length from Nyamhuri, pitching outside off stump. Nurul Hasan gets on the back foot and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

14.1 . Full toss, pitching outside off. Nurul Hasan goes back and drives

13.6 . Evans pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and flicks

13.5 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot but opts to let that one through to Madande unchallenged

13.4 . Evans pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Hridoy moves onto the front foot but allows it to pass through to Madande

13.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy goes back and drives

13.2 . Full, pitching outside off. Hridoy gets forward but allows that one to pass through to the keeper

13.1 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Hridoy gets forward and flicks for a couple of runs.

13.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Hridoy gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a glance

12.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nurul Hasan pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

12.5 . Full, on line. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

12.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and glances for a run.

12.2 . Good line and length. Hridoy pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire gives Hridoy not out.

12.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends

11.6 . Good line and length from Evans. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . On a good length, outside off once more. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot but allows it to travel through to the wicketkeeper

11.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Nurul Hasan goes back but allows the ball to go through to the keeper unchallenged

11.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Nurul Hasan pushes forward but decides to allow it to through to the keeper without playing a shot

11.2 . Good length from Evans, outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot but watches the ball travel through to Madande without offering a shot

11.1 . Good length from Evans, outside off stump once more. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and defends

10.6 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy gets on the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire says not out.

10.5 . Good length from Muzarabani, outside off stump again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field.

10.4 . Back of a length, outside off once more. Hridoy gets forward and plays a sloppy pull

10.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Hridoy moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying to play a defensive shot

10.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends

10.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and defends

9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and defends

9.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Evans, pitching far outside off.

9.5 . Good line and length from Evans. Nurul Hasan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 . Back of a length, outside off again. Nurul Hasan goes back and defends

9.3 6 SIX! Back of a length from Evans, outside off. Nurul Hasan goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

9.2 1 Good line and length from Evans. Hridoy gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run behind square.

9.1 . Good length from Evans, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

8.6 . Good length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

8.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Hridoy rocks back and cuts back behind point for one run.

8.3 . Muzarabani pitches one up, on a good line. Hridoy gets on the front foot and defends

8.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Hridoy gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke. ZIMBABWE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

8.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to defend

7.6 . Good line and length from Evans once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

7.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and defends

7.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Nurul Hasan moves onto the front foot and outside edges

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run through the off side field.

7.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Nurul Hasan gets forward and finesses a glance for 1 run.

7.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Nurul Hasan moves onto the back foot and defends

6.6 . Short of a length, outside off. Hridoy moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

6.5 . Good line and length from Ngarava again. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 . Back of a length, on line again. Hridoy creates space but watches the ball travel through to Madande

6.3 . Good line and length from Ngarava. Hridoy rocks back and defends

6.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hridoy. He goes back and glances

6.1 . On a good line and length from Ngarava. Hridoy pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

5.6 1 Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets on the back foot and skies a late cut back behind point for one run.

5.5 . Muzarabani pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Hridoy goes back and flicks

5.4 . Good line and length from Muzarabani again. Hridoy moves onto the front foot and defends

5.3 . On a good line and length once more. Hridoy gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Good line and length from Muzarabani. Nurul Hasan gets on the front foot and finesses a glance through the on side field for a run.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Nurul Hasan gets forward and defends

4.6 . On a good line and length from Ngarava. Hridoy gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

4.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Hridoy pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to through to Madande untouched

4.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

4.4 . Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Hridoy advances down the pitch, and is hit on the body while trying a glance. ZIMBABWE appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

4.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Hridoy moves onto the front foot but opts to let it through to the wicketkeeper

4.2 1 On a good line and length. Nurul Hasan goes back and guides a glance on the on side for a run.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, outside off once again. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Nyamhuri back behind point.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Hridoy creates room but decides to just let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper

3.4 W OUT! Caught. Full, outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Curran behind point on the off side.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Muzarabani. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . Back of a length from Muzarabani, pitching outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto steps away but decides to let it pass through to the keeper

3.1 2 Good length from Muzarabani, outside off stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the front foot and outside edges for a pair of runs behind point on the off side.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Ngarava. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field for a run.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar rocks back and glances back behind point for a single run.

2.4 . Good length, outside off. Soumya Sarkar goes back and cuts

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and drives

2.1 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Soumya Sarkar moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily on the off side for a couple of runs.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good line and length from Muzarabani once again. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets on the back foot and defends

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Tanzid Hasan Tamim. He moves onto the back foot and skies a hook back behind square. The umpire gives Tanzid Hasan Tamim out, however the umpires then ask the batter to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is upheld, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim has to go.

1.3 . Good length from Muzarabani, on leg stump and angling across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets on the front foot and defends averagely

1.2 . On a good length, outside off. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back but watches that one through to the wicketkeeper

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line once more. Tanzid Hasan Tamim rocks back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

0.6 1 Good line and length once again. Tanzid Hasan Tamim moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for a single run.

0.5 3 Ngarava pitches one up, on a good line. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and edges on the leg side for 3 runs.

0.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Soumya Sarkar gets forward and defends

0.3 . Full, on line. Soumya Sarkar gets on the front foot and eases a drive straight down the ground.

0.2 . Ngarava pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Soumya Sarkar pushes forward and defends

36.4 W OUT! Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets the wicket! Pitched up, on line. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and lifts a sloppy sweep, and is caught by Tanzid Hasan Tamim back behind square.

36.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Nyamhuri pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

36.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

36.1 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Muzarabani moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for one run.

35.6 . Rana pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Nyamhuri gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

35.5 . Short of a length, outside off again. Nyamhuri ducks under it

35.4 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot and inside edges behind square.

35.3 1 Good line and length from Rana. Muzarabani gets on the back foot and flicks a glance back behind point for a single run.

35.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Muzarabani moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

35.1 . Back of a length, on line once again. Muzarabani moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily

34.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Nyamhuri gets forward and defends

34.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off once again. Nyamhuri advances down the pitch and plays a drive for four runs.

34.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Muzarabani rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

34.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on a good line. Muzarabani rocks back and defends sloppily

34.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off stump. Muzarabani gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.1 . Full ball, outside off. Muzarabani pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

33.6 . Full toss, outside off stump once again. Nyamhuri rocks back and drives poorly

33.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.4 1 Full, on line. Muzarabani moves onto the front foot and drives shakily down the ground for a single run.

33.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Muzarabani pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

33.2 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Full, on line. Ngarava goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Ngarava is bowled

33.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ngarava moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

33.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Rana, pitching on leg. Ngarava goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

32.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes over the wicket to Nyamhuri. Full, pitching on a good line. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.4 . Full, outside off stump. Ngarava pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

32.3 . Pitched up, on a good line. Ngarava rocks back and plays a mediocre defensive stroke

32.2 . Full ball, outside off. Ngarava gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

32.1 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, outside off stump. Ngarava pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.6 . Rana comes over the wicket to Nyamhuri. Yorker, on leg stump and angling across. Nyamhuri gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

31.5 1 Rana now coming around the wicket. Full ball, outside off. Ngarava gets forward and edges for 1 run behind point.

31.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot and guides a glance back behind square for a run.

31.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a glance

31.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nyamhuri goes back and defends shakily

31.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside off.

31.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Nyamhuri ducks out of the way

30.6 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming around the wicket to Ngarava. Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off stump. Ngarava rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

30.5 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line. Nyamhuri advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

30.4 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Nyamhuri. Full, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

30.3 1 Good length from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, pitching outside off. Ngarava rocks back and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

30.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and lofts a drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

30.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Ngarava gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

29.6 . Full ball, outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

29.5 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, on a good line. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and edges

29.5 1w Wide. Rishad Hossain comes over the wicket to Nyamhuri. Short of a length, pitching on leg. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

29.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run. The ball is misfielded costing a run.

29.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Ngarava goes back and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

29.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ngarava gets on the back foot and drives

29.1 4 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump. Ngarava goes back and plays a bad sweep for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

28.6 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ngarava gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for a run.

28.5 3 Pitched up, on a good line. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for 3 runs.

28.3 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and edges

28.1 . Length ball, outside off. Ngarava rocks back and eases a drive

27.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nyamhuri goes back and defends

27.5 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and defends

27.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and skies a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

27.3 . Full, on line. Nyamhuri pushes forward and defends

27.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Ngarava pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for a single run.

27.1 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain again. Ngarava goes back and cuts

26.6 . Full, on a good line. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and defends

26.5 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Nyamhuri pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri gets forward and defends

26.3 . Wide. Pitching on a good line but angled far across the batter.

26.3 1 Full ball, on line once again. Nyamhuri advances down the pitch and plays a wild defensive stroke

26.2 . Mehidy Hasan Miraz now coming over the wicket to Nyamhuri. Mehidy Hasan Miraz pitches one up, on line. Nyamhuri pushes forward and defends

26.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

25.6 2 On a good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot and leg glances for two runs behind square.

25.5 1 Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, on a good line. Ngarava rocks back and skies a pull for a run.

25.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.3 3 Full ball, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 3 runs on the off side.

25.2 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Nyamhuri goes back and defends

25.1 1 Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Ngarava gets forward and edges for a run behind point.

24.6 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs behind square.

24.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri gets on the back foot and finesses a glance

24.4 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive

24.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

24.2 2 On a good line and length but angling across. Nyamhuri gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive back behind square, resulting in two leg byes.

24.1 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, on line once again. Nyamhuri gets forward and defends

23.6 . On a good line and length. Ngarava goes back and defends

23.5 . Good line and length. Ngarava gets forward and defends

23.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on a good line. Ngarava goes back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

23.3 . Back of a length, on a good line again. Ngarava goes back and outside edges

23.2 . On a good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. Ngarava goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

23.1 . Good length, outside off. Ngarava gets on the front foot and defends

22.6 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, outside leg. Nyamhuri pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a reverse sweep

22.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri goes back and plays a defensive stroke

22.3 . Good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Ngarava gets on the back foot and inside edges

22.2 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off. Ngarava goes back and drives

22.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ngarava. He pushes forward and drives down the ground.

21.6 2 On a good line and length. Nyamhuri gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a couple of runs.

21.5 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and defends

21.4 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside leg.

21.3 . Short of a length, on line. Nyamhuri ducks under it

21.2 . Full, outside off. Nyamhuri pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

21.1 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off stump. Nyamhuri goes back and defends

20.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Ngarava moves onto the back foot and defends

20.5 . Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Ngarava pushes forward and edges back behind square.

20.4 . Rishad Hossain pitches one up, on a good line. Ngarava gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire gives Ngarava not out.

20.3 2 Rishad Hossain pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ngarava goes back and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

20.2 . Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ngarava gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

20.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nyamhuri moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

19.6 . Rana comes around the wicket. Yorker, outside off. Ngarava moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

19.5 W OUT! Five-for for Rana! Good line and length from Rana. Evans gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. The umpire's finger goes up, and Evans has to depart

19.4 . Yorker, on line. Evans moves down the pitch and drives poorly

19.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Evans gets on the back foot but misses while trying a glance

19.2 1lb Full, pitching near leg stump. Nyamhuri moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick behind square, resulting in 1 leg bye. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Kaia pushes forward and edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

18.6 . Good line and length. Evans gets forward and glances

18.5 1 Good length from Soumya Sarkar, outside off once again. Kaia gets on the back foot and slices a cut for one run.

18.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off. Kaia moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

18.3 4 FOUR! Soumya Sarkar pitches one up, on line. Kaia moves down the pitch and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Evans gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

18.1 3 Good length from Soumya Sarkar, outside off again. Kaia rocks back and lifts a drive over the on side field for 3 runs.

17.6 . Length ball, outside off. Evans gets on the front foot and defends

17.6 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

17.5 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Evans gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for two runs.

17.4 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Madande gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Mosaddek Hossain through point.

17.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump. Kaia goes back and guides a glance for a run back behind square.

17.1 . Good length, outside off once again. Kaia pushes forward and defends

16.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Madande gets on the back foot and guides a sloppy cut

16.5 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Madande moves onto the back foot and slices a sloppy cut

16.4 1 Good length from Soumya Sarkar, pitching outside off. Kaia rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

16.3 . On a good line and length from Soumya Sarkar. Kaia moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.2 . Length ball, outside off again. Kaia moves onto the back foot and drives

15.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Madande goes back and tucks a glance

15.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Madande moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a couple of runs.

15.4 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Madande creates room but decides to let it pass through to the keeper untouched

15.3 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere moves onto the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto

15.2 . Back of a length from Rana, outside leg. Madhevere rocks back and tucks a shaky glance behind square on the leg side.

15.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Kaia. He goes back and finesses a glance behind square for one run.

14.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Madhevere gets on the back foot and flicks a glance

14.5 . Good length, outside off once more. Madhevere moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

14.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Madhevere goes back but watches it go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

14.3 1 Back of a length from Soumya Sarkar, outside off stump. Kaia rocks back and glances for a run behind point.

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kaia gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

14.1 . Good length from Soumya Sarkar, outside off. Kaia pushes forward but decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

13.6 . Back of a length from Rana, on a good line. Madhevere ducks

13.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Madhevere gets on the back foot and flicks down the ground.

13.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Madhevere gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Madhevere moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.1 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. Sikandar Raza rocks back and edges, and is caught by Nurul Hasan

12.6 1 Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, on line but angling across the batter. Sikandar Raza goes back and glances back behind square for a run.

12.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Sikandar Raza moves onto the back foot but watches that one travel through to Nurul Hasan without playing a shot

12.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Sikandar Raza rocks back and defends

12.3 . Good length, outside off. Sikandar Raza goes back but decides to allow that one to go through to the keeper untouched

12.1 . Back of a length, on line once again. Sikandar Raza rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 2 On a good line and length again. Kaia rocks back and glances behind square for a couple of runs.

11.5 2 Short, on line but angled across the batter. Kaia moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a pair of runs behind square.

11.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Kaia moves onto the front foot and defends sloppily

10.5 . 0 runs

10.4 . 0 runs

10.3 . 0 runs

10.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Kaia goes back and defends

10.1 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Kaia pushes forward and punches a drive

9.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Kaia moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run.

9.5 . Good length from Rana, pitching outside off once more. Kaia gets forward but opts to let the ball travel through to Nurul Hasan untouched

9.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Kaia goes back but decides to allow that one to go through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

9.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across Kaia. He gets on the front foot and glances

9.2 . Back of a length from Rana, outside off again. Kaia goes back and defends

9.1 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Kaia gets on the front foot but lets the ball pass through to the keeper

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sikandar Raza gets forward but decides to allow that one to travel through to the keeper

8.5 . Good length, outside off stump again. Sikandar Raza gets forward but decides to allow it to pass through to Nurul Hasan unchallenged

8.4 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Sikandar Raza gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot but opts to let it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

8.2 . Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed but angled across the batter. Sikandar Raza moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. BANGLADESH appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

8.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Taskin Ahmed. Ervine gets forward but misses while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

7.6 . Short of a length, on line. Kaia rocks back and flicks a glance

7.5 . Good length, outside off. Kaia moves onto the back foot but allows the ball to through to the keeper untouched

7.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kaia moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kaia goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick. BANGLADESH appeal, but Kaia is given not out.

7.2 . Good line and length. Kaia gets on the front foot and defends

7.1 2 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Bennett gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for a pair of runs.

6.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily, and is caught by Mosaddek Hossain

6.5 . Free hit, but Bennett doesn't take advantage of it. Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely

6.5 W OUT! Run out. No ball. Around the wicket to Curran, Taskin Ahmed pitches one up, outside off stump. He moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground. The throw by Mehidy Hasan Miraz is impressive. BANGLADESH appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Curran is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

6.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

6.3 . Short of a length, on line. Bennett gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 3 Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Curran moves onto the back foot and drives over the off side field for 3 runs.

6.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

5.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bennett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.5 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bennett gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field. Sloppy fielding allows ZIMBABWE to scamper through for one overthrow.

5.4 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Bennett pushes forward and defends

5.3 1 Good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. Curran moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run.

5.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Curran pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.1 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside off stump once more. Curran gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

4.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a drive

4.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off. Bennett moves onto the back foot and defends

4.4 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, on a good line. Bennett gets on the back foot and guides a cut

4.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Curran advances and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

4.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Bennett moves onto the back foot and edges for a single run back behind point.

4.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Bennett goes back and drives for four runs over the off side field.

3.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

3.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Curran goes back and glances

3.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran rocks back and glances

2.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Curran rocks back and lifts a glance for a run back behind point.

2.5 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump. Bennett moves onto the back foot and slices a bad cut for a run back through point. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Rishad Hossain.

2.4 3 Back of a length, on a good line. Curran moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for three runs.

2.3 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, pitching outside off. Curran gets on the front foot and inside edges

2.2 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across Curran. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Curran moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a glance

1.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Bennett moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

1.5 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Bennett gets on the back foot but misses while trying to defend

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett pushes forward and drives for four runs.

1.3 . Good line and length from Mustafizur Rahman. Bennett gets on the back foot and defends shakily

1.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Bennett gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a leg glance behind square. BANGLADESH appeal, however Bennett is given not out.

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Curran gets on the back foot and finesses a glance behind point for 1 run.

0.6 . Good length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off stump once more. Bennett goes back but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.5 . Back of a length from Taskin Ahmed, outside off again. Bennett rocks back but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bennett steps away but allows it to travel through to Nurul Hasan unchallenged

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off again. Bennett gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

0.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bennett gets forward and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.