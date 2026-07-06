Match details Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 06.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026
|Date:
|Monday, July 06, 2026 - Saturday, July 11, 2026
|Toss:
|Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Monday, July 06, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Zimbabwe Squad
|Players
|Bennet Brian, Curran Ben, Kaia Innocent, Ervine Craig, Raza Sikandar, Madhevere Wesley, Madande Clive, Evans Brad, Ngarava Richard, Muzarabani Blessing, Nyamhuri Newman Takudzwa
|Bench
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Sarkar Soumya, Hasan Tanzid, Shanto Najmul Hossain, Hridoy Towhid, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Hossain Mosaddek, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Hossain Rishad, Ahmed Taskin, Rahman Mustafizur, Rana Nahid
|Bench
|Das Liton, Hassan Saif, Islam Shoriful, Islam Tanvir
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet