Match details Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 06.07.2026

Odi

ZIM
ZIM

141

BAN
BAN

116

Match Info

Match:ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2026
Date:Monday, July 06, 2026 - Saturday, July 11, 2026
Toss:Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, July 06, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Zimbabwe Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Curran Ben, Kaia Innocent, Ervine Craig, Raza Sikandar, Madhevere Wesley, Madande Clive, Evans Brad, Ngarava Richard, Muzarabani Blessing, Nyamhuri Newman Takudzwa
Bench

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersSarkar Soumya, Hasan Tanzid, Shanto Najmul Hossain, Hridoy Towhid, Hasan Sohan Nurul, Hossain Mosaddek, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Hossain Rishad, Ahmed Taskin, Rahman Mustafizur, Rana Nahid
BenchDas Liton, Hassan Saif, Islam Shoriful, Islam Tanvir

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Capacityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet