Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 06.07.2026

Odi

ZIM
ZIM

141

BAN
BAN

116

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hasan Sohan Nurulwicket keeper31443170.45
Hridoy Towhidbatsman25581043.1
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Evans Bradall rounder1023433.430
Muzarabani Blessingbowler1012422.410

Latest Highlights

33.1
W

OUT! Ngarava breaks through! Ngarava pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Mustafizur Rahman moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Muzarabani down the ground.

32.6
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rana moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

32.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Rana rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire gives Rana not out.

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