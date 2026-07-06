Results Score Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Odi ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 06.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hasan Sohan Nurulwicket keeper
|31
|44
|3
|1
|70.45
|Hridoy Towhidbatsman
|25
|58
|1
|0
|43.1
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Evans Bradall rounder
|10
|2
|34
|3
|3.4
|3
|0
|Muzarabani Blessingbowler
|10
|1
|24
|2
|2.4
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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33.1
W
OUT! Ngarava breaks through! Ngarava pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across. Mustafizur Rahman moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Muzarabani down the ground.
32.6
.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rana moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut
32.5
.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Rana rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive. ZIMBABWE appeal, however the umpire gives Rana not out.