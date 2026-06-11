Match details Bhimavaram Bulls vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 11.06.2026

T20

BHI
BHI

210

ROY
ROY

208

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 11, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bhimavaram Bulls Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Royals of Rayalaseema Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet