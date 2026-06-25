H2h Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 25.06.2026

T20

VIJ
VIJ

208

ROY
ROY

189

Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema

T20, T20 Andhra Premier League

VIJVijayawada Sunshiners

ROYRoyals of Rayalaseema