Match details Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Royals of Rayalaseema T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 25.06.2026

T20

VIJ
VIJ

208

ROY
ROY

189

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, June 25, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vijayawada Sunshiners Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Royals of Rayalaseema Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet