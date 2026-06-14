Match details Vijayawada Sunshiners vs Simhadri Vizag Lions T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 14.06.2026

T20

VIJ
VIJ

167

SIM
SIM

234

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 14, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vijayawada Sunshiners Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Simhadri Vizag Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet