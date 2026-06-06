Match details Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 06.06.2026

T20

SHR
SHR

184

SER
SER

208

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 06, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shrachi Rarh Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet