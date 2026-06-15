Match details Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Adamas Howrah Warriors T20 Bengal Pro T20 League 15.06.2026

T20

SOB
SOB

136

ADA
ADA

132

Match Info

Match:Bengal Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Friday, June 05, 2026 - Sunday, June 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 15, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sobisco Smashers Malda Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Adamas Howrah Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet