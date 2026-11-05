19.6 W OUT! Harris breaks through! Full toss, outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Ginger on the on side.

19.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Penna steps away but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Harris comes around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Penna. She shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

19.3 4 And another! Good line and length. Penna creates space and skies a drive on the off side for four runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Penna shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive behind point for four runs.

19.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Johnston moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely for a single run.

18.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Johnston. She gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a run on the off side.

18.5 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across. Johnston gets forward but misses while trying a drive

18.4 1 Full ball, outside leg and angling across Penna. She creates room and drives for one run.

18.3 1 Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Johnston gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

18.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Johnston moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

18.1 1 Free hit. Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Penna moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run through the leg side field.

18.1 nb No ball. Full toss, outside off stump. Penna goes back and pulls shakily behind square for 2 runs.

17.6 1 Fifty up for Penna! Back of a length, on line but angling across Penna. She goes back and pulls shakily for one run behind square.

17.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Penna gets on the front foot and drives

17.4 1 Harris pitches one up, outside off stump. Johnston moves onto the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

17.3 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Johnston gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance behind square on the on side.

17.2 W OUT! Bowled. Full ball, outside off stump. Patterson steps back but misses while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

17.1 2 Good length from Harris, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Patterson gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a couple of runs through the on side field.

16.6 1 Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Patterson advances down the pitch and drives on the on side for a single run.

16.5 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Patterson pushes forward and punches a drive

16.4 1 Good length from Glenn, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Penna moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

16.3 . Length ball, outside off. Patterson rocks back and cuts

16.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Patterson gets forward and drives for 1 run.

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Glenn. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and plays a sloppy drive, and is caught by Knott on the off side.

15.6 1 Good length from Knott, pitching outside leg stump. Wolvaardt creates space and finesses a glance on the leg side for one run.

15.5 1 Good length from Knott, outside off stump. Penna moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.

15.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Penna rocks back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

15.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Penna moves onto the back foot and cuts

15.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Penna gets on the back foot and inside edges behind square.

15.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Penna shuffles down the pitch and edges into their pads while attempting a drive

14.6 2 Good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and lofts a sweep for two runs.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Penna goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run on the leg side.

14.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Penna gets on the back foot and cuts

14.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for one run through the on side field.

14.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Penna goes back and pulls for one run.

14.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Wolvaardt advances and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

13.6 6 SIX! Ginger drops one in short, outside off once more. Penna pushes forward and pulls for a half dozen runs.

13.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Ginger, pitching outside off stump once more. Penna steps back and skies a drive for four runs.

13.4 . Free hit, but Penna can't take advantage. Good length, outside off stump. Penna gets forward and edges into their pads while attempting a sweep

13.4 1w Wide, which will trigger another free hit for ADELAIDE STRIKERS. Pitching far outside off. Penna moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

13.4 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Penna watches the ball through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg once again. Penna creates room and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Penna takes advantage of it. Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Penna gets forward and plays a shaky sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

13.2 nb No ball. Ginger comes around the wicket to Penna. Full toss, outside off stump. Penna gets forward and drives

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Penna creates space and drives through the off side field for four runs.

12.6 2 Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Wolvaardt. She gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the on side for a pair of runs.

12.5 1 Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Yorker, pitching outside leg and angling across. Penna moves down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

12.4 . Free hit. Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Yorker, outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a square cut

12.4 nb No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives shakily for one run on the leg side.

12.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 2 runs down the ground.

12.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off stump. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a sloppy square cut behind point for four runs.

12.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

11.6 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wolvaardt backs away and drives for a single run.

11.5 2 Good length from Knott, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and pulls for two runs.

11.4 1 Back of a length from Knott, on a good line. Penna rocks back and glances on the on side for one run.

11.3 . Good length, outside off stump again. Penna moves onto the front foot and defends

11.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Penna pushes forward and drives for 4 runs.

11.1 1 Knott pitches one up, outside off once again. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side.

10.6 . Good length from Ginger, outside off again. Penna pushes forward and defends

10.5 2 Back of a length from Ginger, outside off. Penna moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

10.4 1 Ginger pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Ginger, outside off stump once more. Penna goes back and flicks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

9.6 . Good length from Lucy Hamilton , pitching outside off stump. Penna pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

9.5 . Lucy Hamilton now coming around the wicket to Penna. Back of a length, on line. Penna moves onto the front foot and defends

9.4 . Good length from Lucy Hamilton , outside leg and angled across the batter. Penna pushes forward and drives

9.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Penna moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Lucy Hamilton drops one in short, pitching outside leg once more. Penna rocks back and pulls for six runs behind square.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Penna. She rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but Penna is given not out.

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Penna rocks back and glances on the on side for a run.

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.4 1 Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside off. Penna shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for a single run.

8.3 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Penna moves onto the back foot and defends

8.2 W OUT! Glenn breaks through! Full, on line. McGrath moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly, and is caught by Bhatia

8.1 1 Wolvaardt brings up her fifty! Full ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives for a run.

7.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. McGrath advances and drives down the ground for a couple of runs.

7.5 . Good length from Knott, pitching on leg. McGrath gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep back behind square.

7.4 1 Knott pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run on the on side.

7.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. McGrath pushes forward and skies a drive for a single run on the off side.

7.2 1 Good length from Knott, outside off stump. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field for a run.

7.1 1 Good length from Knott, pitching outside leg. McGrath gets forward and reverse sweeps for a run back through point. Tidy work in the field by Glenn saves a certain boundary.

6.6 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Wolvaardt. She gets on the front foot and glances through the leg side field.

6.5 2 Pitched up, outside off. Wolvaardt drives for two runs through point.

6.4 . Back of a length from Ginger, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

6.3 2 Ginger pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt steps back and eases a drive for a pair of runs back through point.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. McGrath gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.1 . Good length from Ginger, pitching outside off. McGrath moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

5.6 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Wolvaardt steps away and drives

5.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Back of a length, outside leg. McGrath creates room and defends for a single run.

5.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across. McGrath gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a couple of runs. Good fielding by Ginger prevents a certain boundary.

5.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. McGrath moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

5.1 2 Free hit. Dropped in short by White, pitching outside off. McGrath shuffles down the pitch and pulls sloppily for 2 runs.

5.1 nb Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across. McGrath gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive, bowled but its a no ball!

4.6 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angling across. McGrath moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance on the leg side for 1 run.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Glenn. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

4.4 2 Full, outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side field for a pair of runs.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Glenn again. McGrath moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a run.

4.2 1 Full, on line. Wolvaardt advances and eases a drive for a run.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt goes back and cuts

3.6 1 Short ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and pulls averagely for a single run. The ball is misfielded by O'Neil costing BRISBANE HEAT 1 run.

3.5 . Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Wolvaardt. She shuffles down the pitch and cuts

3.4 . Yorker, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a poor square cut

3.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. McGrath gets forward and eases a drive back behind point for one run.

3.2 . Good line and length. McGrath moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

3.1 W OUT! Caught. Lucy Hamilton pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across. Bouchier gets on the front foot and glances, but is caught by O'Neil

2.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Bassingthwaite. Wolvaardt backs away and lifts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

2.4 4 And again! Bassingthwaite drops one in short, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt goes back and cuts for four runs.

2.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

2.1 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Wolvaardt pushes forward and flicks a glance behind square on the on side for two runs.

1.6 . Full toss, outside leg and angling across Bouchier. She shuffles down the pitch and drives

1.5 . Good length from Knott, outside off stump once more. Bouchier moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.4 1 Good length from Knott, outside off stump. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and punches a mediocre drive straight down the ground for 1 run.

1.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and punches a wild drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a bad drive past the bowler.

1.1 2 Good length from Knott, outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for two runs.

0.6 . Good length from Bassingthwaite, on leg stump. Bouchier pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. BRISBANE HEAT appeal, but Bouchier is given not out.

0.5 1 Very short, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives back behind point for 4 runs.

0.3 2 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for two runs through the off side.

0.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bassingthwaite, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

0.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a wild drive down the ground.

19.6 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. O'Neil gets on the front foot and lofts a pull for six runs.

19.5 2 Larosa comes over the wicket to O'Neil. Length ball, outside leg and angling across O'Neil. She gets forward and drives through the leg side field for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded by Penna costing 1 run.

19.4 3 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Prendergast rocks back and outside edges behind point for three runs.

19.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Larosa, outside off stump. Prendergast shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Prendergast makes the most of it. Full ball, outside leg. Prendergast steps away and drives for four runs.

19.2 nb No ball. Larosa comes around the wicket. Full toss, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Prendergast goes back and plays a ramp for 2 runs behind point.

19.1 1 Back of a length from Larosa, pitching outside leg and angling across O'Neil. She gets forward and plays a pull for a run.

18.6 1 Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. O'Neil advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

18.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Prendergast moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

18.4 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Prendergast moves down the pitch and inside edges for two runs behind square on the on side.

18.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. O'Neil gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

18.2 W OUT! Run out. Pitching on a good line and length. Bhatia advances and punches a poor drive down the ground. She is then run out, after some good fielding by McGrath.

18.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. O'Neil shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for a single run down the ground.

17.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. O'Neil gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

17.4 2 Ecclestone comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

17.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Knott. She gets forward and eases a drive on the on side for a run.

17.2 1 On a good line and length. Bhatia advances and pulls for one run.

17.1 1 Back of a length from Ecclestone, outside off. Knott pushes forward and pulls for a single run.

16.6 1 Good length from Penna, pitching outside leg stump again. Knott advances and drives through the on side field for a single run.

16.5 . Full ball, outside leg. Knott creates space and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

16.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott rocks back and guides a wild cut

16.3 4 FOUR! Knott brings up her century in emphatic style! Dropped in short by Penna, outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for four runs.

16.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Bhatia pushes forward and punches a sloppy drive through the off side field for one run.

16.1 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Bhatia pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep back behind square. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

15.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Knott gets on the front foot and outside edges

15.5 4 FOUR! Schutt pitches one up, outside off stump. Knott gets on the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for 4 runs.

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bhatia pushes forward and pulls for a single run behind square.

15.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Schutt, outside leg. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and leg glances for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Wolvaardt costing a couple of runs.

15.2 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and defends

15.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Knott pushes forward and pulls for one run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott rocks back and cuts for a single run.

14.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Knott gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

14.3 1 Good length from Wellington, pitching outside off again. Bhatia rocks back and cuts for a single run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and drives sloppily over the off side field for a single run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length. Knott advances and skies a drive over the on side field for 6 runs.

13.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Knott creates room and drives averagely on the off side for a single run.

13.5 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, outside off stump once again. Knott moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for four runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott creates space and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

13.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Knott gets on the front foot and drives averagely

13.2 6 SIX! Larosa now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Knott pushes forward and drives down the ground for six runs.

13.1 2 Back of a length from Larosa, pitching outside off stump. Knott gets forward and plays a pull for a couple of runs. Quality fielding by Penna prevents a boundary.

12.6 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Bhatia steps back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a drive

12.5 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across Bhatia. She gets forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, but the umpire gives Bhatia not out.

12.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and sweeps poorly for a run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Schutt, outside off stump. Knott steps away and skies a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

12.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bhatia moves onto the front foot and glances for a run.

11.6 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off. Bhatia pushes forward and skies a drive for a run past the bowler.

11.5 . On a good length, outside off. Bhatia gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

11.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Knott pushes forward and edges for 1 run.

11.3 1 CHANCE! Ecclestone pitches one up, on a good line once more. Bhatia pushes forward and edges for a run back behind square. There's an attempt at a run out.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump once more. Bhatia gets forward and inside edges

11.1 W OUT! Ecclestone traps Redmayne on the crease! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Redmayne moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. The umpire's finger goes up, and Redmayne has to depart

10.6 4 And another! Good length from McGrath, outside off stump once again. Knott pushes forward and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

10.5 4 FOUR! Knott brings up her fifty with a boundary! On a good length, pitching outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs on the off side.

10.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

10.3 1 Full, on line but angling across the batter. Knott gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs back behind square.

10.1 . Back of a length from McGrath, on line. Knott backs away but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

9.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Redmayne moves down the pitch and plays a scoop behind square for 2 runs.

9.5 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Redmayne moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying to play a glance. ADELAIDE STRIKERS appeal, but Redmayne is given not out.

9.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Knott shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

9.3 1 Ecclestone now coming over the wicket to Redmayne. Good length, pitching outside off. Redmayne pushes forward and glances behind square for one run.

9.2 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, outside leg once more. Knott moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

9.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Knott backs away and slices a cut

8.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Knott rocks back and cuts for one run.

8.5 4 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Knott gets forward and pulls for four runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by McGrath.

8.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Knott goes back but misses while attempting to play a cut

8.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Redmayne moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

8.2 1 Good length from Wellington, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a single run.

8.1 1 Full, outside off. Redmayne advances down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.6 1 Larosa now coming over the wicket. Good length from Larosa, outside off. Redmayne moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field for a single run.

7.5 1 Larosa now coming around the wicket to Knott. Full, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the on side for 1 run.

7.4 1lb CHANCE! Good line and length from Larosa. Redmayne gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in one leg bye. A run out chance but BRISBANE HEAT survive the attempt from Wilson's throw.

7.3 . Back of a length from Larosa, outside off. Redmayne pushes forward and glances

7.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps, as Larosa comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off once more. Redmayne gets on the front foot and drives

7.1 W OUT! Larosa gets the wicket! Full, outside off again. Harris gets on the front foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bouchier on the on side.

7.1 2w Wide. Larosa pitches one up, pitching far outside off. Knott moves onto the back foot and misses while attempting to play a cut, however it beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a couple of wides.

6.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Harris pushes forward and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

6.5 2 Back of a length from Wilson, pitching outside off stump. Harris goes back and cuts for two runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off once again. Harris pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Schutt.

6.3 . Back of a length from Wilson, outside off stump again. Harris goes back and finesses a glance

6.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Harris gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Harris. She gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

5.6 4 And another! Good length from McGrath, pitching outside off. Knott gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length from McGrath, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for four runs.

5.4 1 Good line and length. Harris gets forward and glances on the on side for one run.

5.3 1 Back of a length from McGrath, outside off. Knott gets forward and pulls down the ground for a run.

5.2 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Harris gets forward and glances back behind square for a run.

5.1 1 Back of a length from McGrath, outside off. Knott pushes forward and drives for one run.

4.6 1 Good line and length from Wellington. Knott gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once again. Knott advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded costing four runs.

4.4 2 On a good length, outside off once again. Knott moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy paddle back behind square for a pair of runs.

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Harris goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Wellington. Knott shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for a single run.

4.1 2 Full, outside off once more. Knott gets on the front foot and paddles for 2 runs back behind square.

3.6 1 Good length from Ecclestone, outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

3.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across. Knott pushes forward and glances

3.4 . Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Knott moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square.

3.3 . Pitched up, pitching on leg. Knott rocks back and glances behind square.

3.2 . Good line and length. Knott gets forward and reverse sweeps

3.1 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and sweeps averagely for a couple of runs behind square.

2.6 . Schutt pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets forward and drives

2.5 . On a good length, outside off again. Harris creates space and drives through the off side.

2.4 . Back of a length, outside off. Harris gets on the back foot and defends

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off once more. Harris gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris gets forward and drives for four runs.

2.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Knott gets forward and plays a pull down the ground for a single run.

1.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Harris gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.5 1 Larosa pitches one up, on line. Knott pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side field.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Knott. She pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

1.3 . Full, on a good line. Knott gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Harris. She moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

1.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Knott. She moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

1.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Knott gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

0.6 1 Short, pitching outside off stump. Knott goes back and pulls for 1 run.

0.5 . Good length from Schutt, pitching outside off. Knott pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

0.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Knott pushes forward and defends

0.3 . Back of a length from Schutt, outside off stump again. Knott rocks back but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off again. Knott goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs back behind point.