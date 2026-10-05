Match details Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat T20 Big Bash League, Women 05.11.2026

T20

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Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 05, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Adelaide Strikers Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Brown Darcie, Ecclestone Sophie, McGrath Tahlia, Mushangwe Anesu Catherine, Penna Madeline, Saville Tabatha, Schutt Megan, Wellington Amanda, Wilson Ella, Wolvaardt Laura
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Brisbane Heat Squad

Playersde Klerk Nadine, Ginger Sienna, Glenn Sarah, Hamilton Lucy, Hancock Nicola, Harris Grace, Henry Chinelle, Jonassen Jess, Knott Charli, O Neil Annie, Parsons Grace, Redmayne Georgia, Rodrigues Jemimah
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Venue Guide

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