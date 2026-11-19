8.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

8.1 . On a good line and length from Voll but angled across Harris. She pushes forward and sweeps behind square.

7.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hancock, outside off. Knott gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

7.5 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets forward and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Hancock, outside off once more. Knott gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.3 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Knott rocks back but decides to just let the ball go through to Wilson untouched

7.2 1 Back of a length from Hancock, on a good line again. Harris goes back and guides a glance for one run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Harris gets on the front foot and lofts a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Harris rocks back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

6.5 6 SIX! Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

6.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

6.3 . Back of a length from Bell, on a good line. Harris moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut

6.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the back foot and glances for one run through the leg side field.

6.1 1 Full, on a good line. Harris pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for four runs.

5.5 1 Full, on line again. Harris gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.4 4 Back of a length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 byes.

5.3 . Full, on line. Harris gets on the front foot and edges

5.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Knott pushes forward and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.1 . De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Knott moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.6 1 On a good line and length from Barsby. Knott gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Knott gets forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

4.4 1 Barsby pitches one up, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and drives for one run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Barsby again. Harris moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

4.2 . Pitched up, on line. Harris moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

4.1 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Knott gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

3.6 . Length ball, outside off once again. Harris gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

3.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Knott gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

3.4 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Knott moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

3.3 . On a good line and length from Bates but angled across. Knott pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

3.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Knott gets on the front foot and defends

3.1 6 MAXIMUM! Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off. Knott gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs on the off side.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Hancock pitches one up, on a good line. Harris pushes forward and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

2.5 . Back of a length from Hancock, outside off once again. Harris moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

2.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Harris goes back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Back of a length from Hancock, outside off stump. Knott gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

2.3 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Harris moves onto the front foot and makes no contact while attempting a glance, however the ball beats the keeper and trickles away for two wides.

2.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Harris makes the most of it. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Harris goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

2.2 nb No ball. Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground.

2.1 . On a good line and length. Harris moves onto the front foot and defends

1.6 . On a good line and length from Bates. Knott pushes forward and defends

1.5 1 Good length from Bates, on leg stump. Harris rocks back and glances behind square on the on side for a single run.

1.4 . Length ball, on leg stump. Harris moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

1.3 . Good length from Bates, outside off. Harris pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 2 Full, on line once more. Harris gets forward and eases a drive for a couple of runs.

1.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Harris moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive past the bowler for six runs.

0.6 . Back of a length, on a good line. Knott goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

0.5 4 And again! Bell pitches one up, outside off stump again. Knott gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

0.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Knott moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side for four runs.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Knott gets on the back foot and inside edges

0.2 . Full, outside off again. Knott gets forward but opts to let it through to Wilson