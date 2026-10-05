Match details Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 19.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, November 19, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Brisbane Heat Squad
|Players
|de Klerk Nadine, Ginger Sienna, Glenn Sarah, Hamilton Lucy, Hancock Nicola, Harris Grace, Henry Chinelle, Jonassen Jess, Knott Charli, O Neil Annie, Parsons Grace, Redmayne Georgia, Rodrigues Jemimah
|Bench
|no information yet
Sydney Thunder Squad
|Players
|Athapaththu Chamari, Darlington Hannah, Gill Hasrat, Harris Laura, Ismail Shabnim, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Peschel Taneale, Samantha Bates, Voll Georgia, Wilson Tahlia
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet