19.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Fletcher gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

19.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Fraser advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Henry down the ground.

19.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Vastrakar advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Joseph on the off side.

19.3 2 On a good line and length from Taylor. Vastrakar advances and edges for a couple of runs behind point.

19.2 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Green advances and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Henry on the leg side.

19.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump and angling across. Green shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bates advances and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

18.5 4 And again! On a good line and length. Bates moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Bates moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.

18.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.

18.2 1 Good line and length from Alleyne. Bates gets forward and skies a poor drive over the on side field for a single run.

18.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Alleyne, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and scoops averagely for a run behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mlaba.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Bates gets forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.

17.5 1 Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Mair, outside off stump. Bates gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.

17.3 1 Good line and length. Green backs away and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

17.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Green gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

17.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bates shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly for a run.

17.1 1 Mair pitches one up, on a good line. Green pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

16.6 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bates gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.4 1 Full, outside off. Bates gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.

16.3 2 Full, outside leg and angling across. Bates gets forward and inside edges back behind square for a pair of runs.

16.2 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Green goes back and pulls for a run.

16.1 6 DROPPED! Good line and length. Green advances and drives for a half dozen runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Henry. That was a hard chance for Henry.

15.6 . Good length, outside off once again. Bates goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep

15.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Green moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Green moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

15.3 1 Length ball, outside off. Bates moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for a run.

15.2 1 Back of a length from Taylor, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

15.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and skies a wild cut. Tidy fielding by Mlaba results in two runs being saved.

14.6 1 Back of a length from Mlaba, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Mlaba, pitching on a good line. Bates rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Mlaba. Green gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for a single run back behind square.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Mlaba, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bates. She gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Bates moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.

13.6 . Back of a length from SA Shah, pitching outside off. Green goes back and guides a cut

13.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

13.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bates gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

13.3 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green rocks back and slices a late cut for 3 runs back behind point. Terrific fielding by Joseph prevents a boundary.

13.2 . SA Shah pitches one up, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a paddle

13.1 1 SA Shah pitches one up, outside off. Bates shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

12.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bates moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run behind square.

12.5 1 Back of a length, on line again. Green moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.

12.4 . On a good line and length. Green pushes forward and reverse sweeps sloppily

12.3 1 Back of a length from Mlaba, on a good line once again. Bates goes back and cuts for a run.

12.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Green rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

12.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep

11.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for one run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

11.4 . Short of a length, on line. Bates gets on the back foot and guides a cut

11.3 . Back of a length from SA Shah, outside off stump. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts

11.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts

11.1 1 Back of a length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

10.5 . Back of a length from Alleyne, on line but angling across the batter. Green goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Bates goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

10.3 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Green pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

10.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Bates pushes forward and drives poorly for 1 run.

9.6 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Taylor, outside off stump once again. Bates moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

9.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bates rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Matthews gets forward and drives shakily, and is remarkably caught by Taylor

9.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

8.6 . Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and drives

8.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets forward and leg glances sloppily

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Green pushes forward and punches a drive

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

8.2 1 Good length from Alleyne, outside off again. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.

8.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Deol pushes forward and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by SA Shah on the off side.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Deol gets on the front foot and paddles for a run behind square.

7.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.

7.4 . Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

7.3 . Back of a length from Taylor, outside off once again. Matthews goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

7.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Taylor, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.

7.1 1 Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Deol moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

6.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut. JAMAICA EMPRESS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

6.5 2 Short of a length, outside off once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.

6.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Alleyne, on line but angling across. Matthews goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

6.2 . Good line and length from Alleyne. Matthews gets on the front foot and defends

6.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Deol moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.5 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Deol creates space and plays a shaky cut

5.4 . Good length from Mlaba, outside off. Deol moves down the pitch and drives through the off side.

5.3 . Good line and length from Mlaba once more. Deol gets on the back foot and defends

5.2 1 Full, on line. Matthews pushes forward and defends for a single run.

5.1 . Good length, outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

4.6 . Back of a length from Henry, on line. Deol moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Navgire moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is impressively caught by Taylor down the ground.

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Henry, on leg stump. Navgire moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Navgire rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.

4.2 . Good line and length. Navgire moves onto the front foot and plays a drive

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Matthews rocks back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

3.6 . Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off stump. Navgire moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

3.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Navgire rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. JAMAICA EMPRESS appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. JAMAICA EMPRESS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.4 W OUT! Mlaba gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Joseph gets forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Mlaba

3.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 . Good length from Mlaba, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

2.6 . Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off. Joseph rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive

2.4 4 And again! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Joseph gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Joseph moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.

2.2 . Good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

2.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and edges down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Taylor.

1.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and defends

1.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Joseph moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

1.4 . Back of a length from Henry, outside leg and angled across. Joseph gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. JAMAICA EMPRESS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Joseph not out. JAMAICA EMPRESS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

1.3 1 On a good line and length. Matthews gets forward and leg glances for one run.

1.2 . Full, outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

1.2 5w Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside leg. Matthews pushes forward and makes no contact while attempting a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for 5 wides.

1.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump again. Joseph moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Mair.

0.6 . Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 5w Wide. Mair pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Matthews moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

0.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Joseph. She goes back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

0.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

0.3 . Length ball, outside off. Joseph goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

0.2 . Mair pitches one up, outside off. Joseph pushes forward and drives on the off side.