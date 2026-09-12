Highlights Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica Empress T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 12.09.2026
FOUR! Back of a length from Taylor, on a good line. Fletcher gets on the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.
OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Fraser advances down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Henry down the ground.
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Vastrakar advances down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Joseph on the off side.
On a good line and length from Taylor. Vastrakar advances and edges for a couple of runs behind point.
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching outside off. Green advances and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Henry on the leg side.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Taylor, on leg stump and angling across. Green shuffles down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bates advances and drives on the leg side for a half dozen runs.
And again! On a good line and length. Bates moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Bates moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for 4 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for one run through the leg side field.
Good line and length from Alleyne. Bates gets forward and skies a poor drive over the on side field for a single run.
DROPPED! Good length from Alleyne, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and scoops averagely for a run behind square. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Mlaba.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Bates gets forward and drives straight down the ground for four runs.
Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off stump once more. Green moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.
Back of a length from Mair, outside off stump. Bates gets on the front foot and plays a pull for one run.
Good line and length. Green backs away and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Green gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Bates shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly for a run.
Mair pitches one up, on a good line. Green pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Bates gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a couple of runs.
Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Full, outside off. Bates gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run.
Full, outside leg and angling across. Bates gets forward and inside edges back behind square for a pair of runs.
Short of a length, on line once again. Green goes back and pulls for a run.
DROPPED! Good line and length. Green advances and drives for a half dozen runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Henry. That was a hard chance for Henry.
Good length, outside off once again. Bates goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Green moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Green moves down the pitch and drives for 4 runs over the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Bates moves down the pitch and drives through the off side for a run.
Back of a length from Taylor, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Green moves onto the back foot and skies a wild cut. Tidy fielding by Mlaba results in two runs being saved.
Back of a length from Mlaba, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Green gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Back of a length from Mlaba, pitching on a good line. Bates rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
Good line and length from Mlaba. Green gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for a single run back behind square.
Back of a length from Mlaba, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bates. She gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line again. Green moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Bates moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run.
Back of a length from SA Shah, pitching outside off. Green goes back and guides a cut
Pitched up, outside off. Green pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Bates gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green rocks back and slices a late cut for 3 runs back behind point. Terrific fielding by Joseph prevents a boundary.
SA Shah pitches one up, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a paddle
SA Shah pitches one up, outside off. Bates shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Bates moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run behind square.
Back of a length, on line again. Green moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a run.
On a good line and length. Green pushes forward and reverse sweeps sloppily
Back of a length from Mlaba, on a good line once again. Bates goes back and cuts for a run.
Back of a length, on line. Green rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Green gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives for one run.
Back of a length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
Short of a length, on line. Bates gets on the back foot and guides a cut
Back of a length from SA Shah, outside off stump. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts
Pitched up, outside off stump again. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts
Back of a length from SA Shah, pitching outside off stump. Green moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a single run.
Full ball, pitching on a good line. Green gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.
Back of a length from Alleyne, on line but angling across the batter. Green goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Bates goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Green pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Green pushes forward and drives
Pitching on a good line and length. Bates pushes forward and drives poorly for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off again. Bates moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Green rocks back and drives for a run through the off side field.
Back of a length from Taylor, outside off stump once again. Bates moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Bates rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Good line and length. Matthews gets forward and drives shakily, and is remarkably caught by Taylor
Good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive
Good line and length. Green gets on the front foot and drives
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Green gets forward and leg glances sloppily
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Green pushes forward and punches a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.
Good length from Alleyne, outside off again. Green gets on the front foot and drives for a single run through the off side.
OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump once more. Deol pushes forward and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by SA Shah on the off side.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Deol gets on the front foot and paddles for a run behind square.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run.
Back of a length from Taylor, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut
Back of a length from Taylor, outside off once again. Matthews goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.
FOUR! Back of a length from Taylor, outside off. Matthews moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for four runs.
Taylor pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Deol moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Matthews rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a cut. JAMAICA EMPRESS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Short of a length, outside off once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side field.
On a good length, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive
FOUR! Back of a length from Alleyne, on line but angling across. Matthews goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Good line and length from Alleyne. Matthews gets on the front foot and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Deol moves onto the back foot and cuts
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Deol creates space and plays a shaky cut
Good length from Mlaba, outside off. Deol moves down the pitch and drives through the off side.
Good line and length from Mlaba once more. Deol gets on the back foot and defends
Full, on line. Matthews pushes forward and defends for a single run.
Good length, outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting a drive
Back of a length from Henry, on line. Deol moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Navgire moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is impressively caught by Taylor down the ground.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Henry, on leg stump. Navgire moves onto the back foot and inside edges into their pads while trying a pull for 4 runs back behind square.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Navgire rocks back and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Navgire moves onto the front foot and plays a drive
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Matthews rocks back and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.
Good length from Mlaba, pitching outside off stump. Navgire moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
Back of a length, on a good line. Navgire rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive stroke. JAMAICA EMPRESS appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. JAMAICA EMPRESS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.
OUT! Mlaba gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Joseph gets forward and sweeps poorly, and is caught by Mlaba
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Matthews pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.
FOUR! Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews pushes forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.
Good length from Mlaba, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off. Joseph rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Length ball, pitching outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive
And again! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Joseph gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Joseph moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Joseph gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and edges down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Taylor.
Good length, pitching outside off. Joseph pushes forward and defends
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Joseph moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick
Back of a length from Henry, outside leg and angled across. Joseph gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull. JAMAICA EMPRESS appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives Joseph not out. JAMAICA EMPRESS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
On a good line and length. Matthews gets forward and leg glances for one run.
Full, outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.
Wide. Full toss, pitching far outside leg. Matthews pushes forward and makes no contact while attempting a leg glance, however it beats the wicketkeeper and runs away to the boundary for 5 wides.
Full toss, outside off stump again. Joseph moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Mair.
Good length from Mair, outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Mair pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. Matthews moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.
Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Joseph. She goes back and leg glances for a single run back behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Joseph moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Joseph goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull
Mair pitches one up, outside off. Joseph pushes forward and drives on the off side.
Back of a length from Mair, pitching outside off. Joseph rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.