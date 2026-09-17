16.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Grimmond gets on the front foot and pulls back behind square for a run.

16.4 1 Full ball, on line. Nation moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

16.3 1 Good length from Harris, outside off stump once again. Grimmond goes back and skies a pull for a run.

16.2 W OUT! Harris finds a way through! Good length from Harris, outside off. Tryon moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Tryon has to depart

16.1 1 Good length from Harris, outside off once again. Nation pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying to play a sweep for a run.

16.1 5w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. Nation moves onto the front foot and misses while attempting a sweep, however it beats Sushma Verma and flies to the boundary for five wides.

15.6 1 Full, on a good line. Nation gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

15.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Nation moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field.

15.4 . Full, outside off. Nation gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler.

15.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Nation gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

15.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Tryon pushes forward and flicks down the ground for a run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump once again. Tryon gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Tryon rocks back and drives for 1 run.

14.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Tryon gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Tryon moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

14.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Harricharan, pitching outside off again. Tryon pushes forward and pulls for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Back of a length from Harricharan, outside off stump. Nation gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.1 2 Good line and length from Harricharan. Nation gets forward and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

13.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Nation advances and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.5 . Good length, outside off again. Nation gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 2 Length ball, outside off. Nation gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for a couple of runs.

13.3 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across. Tryon shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

13.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Nation gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

13.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Tryon pushes forward and drives for one run down the ground.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Dottin, pitching outside off. Tryon goes back and plays a pull for one run.

12.5 1 Dottin pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Nation gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

12.4 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off once more. Nation goes back and inside edges

12.3 W OUT! Dottin gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Ramharack down the ground.

12.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Campbelle moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull

12.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

11.5 1 Kapp pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Tryon gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Tryon moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Tryon pushes forward and defends

11.2 1 Full, on a good line. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Tryon gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

10.6 1 Back of a length from Harricharan, outside off. Tryon moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

10.5 1 Harricharan pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Campbelle moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

10.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Campbelle goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull

10.3 2 Good line and length from Harricharan once again. Campbelle pushes forward and drives over the on side field for two runs.

10.2 . On a good line and length from Harricharan once more. Campbelle pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives Campbelle out LBW, however Campbelle signals for a review. The decision is overturned.

10.1 1 Harricharan pitches one up, on line once more. Tryon pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side.

10.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Harricharan, too wide outside leg. Tryon pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep

9.6 1 Good line and length. Tryon gets forward and tucks a glance for a run.

9.5 . Good length from Ramharack, outside off stump once again. Tryon gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and slices a cut, but is caught by Dottin

9.3 W OUT! Ramharack breaks through! Short of a length, on line. Grimmond gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Ramharack

9.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Campbelle gets forward and drives for one run.

9.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Grimmond gets forward and drives for one run.

8.6 1 Back of a length from Harricharan, outside off stump. Grimmond rocks back and pulls poorly for a single run.

8.5 . Harricharan pitches one up, on line. Grimmond moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.4 . Length ball, outside off. Grimmond moves onto the back foot and defends

8.3 . Yorker, outside off. Grimmond gets forward but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

8.2 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length. Brits shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Brits is bowled

8.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

7.6 2 Good line and length. Campbelle gets forward and flicks for 2 runs.

7.5 . Back of a length from Ramharack, pitching outside off stump. Campbelle goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1 Good line and length from Ramharack. Brits gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

7.4 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. The ball is misfielded by Sushma Verma.

7.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

7.3 . Ramharack pitches one up, on a good line. Brits rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 1b CHANCE! Full ball, pitching outside off stump but angling across Campbelle. She shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, and the ball trickles away from Sushma Verma for 1 bye. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Campbelle survives.

7.1 . Ramharack pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Campbelle. She gets forward and sweeps behind square.

7.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Campbelle moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a sweep

6.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Brits goes back but watches it travel through to Sushma Verma unchallenged

6.5 1 Short, pitching outside off stump again. Campbelle rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump once again. Burns goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Sushma Verma

6.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and inside edges for a single run.

6.2 . Dropped in short by Dottin, outside off stump once again. Brits gets on the back foot and cuts

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brits gets on the back foot and cuts

5.6 1 Full, on line. Brits moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Kapp costing TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 1 run.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Brits rocks back but decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

5.4 1 Good length, outside off once again. Burns gets forward and defends for a run.

5.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Brits goes back and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Brits gets on the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

4.6 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump again. Burns gets on the back foot and cuts

4.5 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off once again. Burns gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the off side.

4.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Brits moves onto the back foot and edges for one run.

4.3 . DROPPED! Back of a length, outside off. Brits moves onto the back foot and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sushma Verma. Not an easy chance for Sushma Verma.

4.3 5w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. It beats the keeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

4.2 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off again. Brits rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a late cut

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Burns goes back and plays a shaky pull for one run back behind square.

3.6 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump again. Brits pushes forward but allows the ball to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

3.5 . Good length from Kapp, outside off stump. Brits gets forward and eases a mediocre drive

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brits pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.3 1 On a good line and length again. Burns pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Burns gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Burns moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

2.6 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good line and length from Pandey. Brits gets on the front foot and flicks

2.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Brits advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for four runs.

2.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brits moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

2.3 . Back of a length from Pandey, pitching outside off again. Brits gets on the back foot and outside edges

2.2 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits advances and drives

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Burns goes back and leg glances for four runs back behind square.

1.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Burns gets forward and drives down the ground.

1.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Kapp, outside off stump again. Burns rocks back and lifts a scoop for 4 runs behind square.

1.3 1 Short of a length, on line again. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

1.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Burns pushes forward and defends for one run down the ground.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Kapp, outside leg and angled across. Brits moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying a sweep behind square for 1 run.

0.6 W OUT! Pandey breaks through! Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Brathwaite pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

0.4 . Back of a length from Pandey, pitching outside off stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

0.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Brathwaite gets forward and edges through the on side field for 1 run.

0.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

0.1 . Good length from Pandey, outside off stump again. Brathwaite gets on the front foot and eases a drive

19.6 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside off. Claxton gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye. Undefined appeal for LBW, however Claxton is given not out. undefined call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that Claxton is not out.

19.5 2 Ismail comes around the wicket to Claxton. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Claxton gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

19.4 W OUT! Ismail breaks through! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pandey pushes forward and drives, but is caught by Grimmond on the off side.

19.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Pandey gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a flick

19.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short of a length, outside off stump. Pandey backs away and slices a cut for four runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Pandey steps away and drives behind point on the off side for four runs.

18.6 2 Yorker, outside off. Penna pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the leg side.

18.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Pandey rocks back and drives for 1 run on the off side.

18.4 . Short ball, outside off. Pandey advances but swings and misses while trying to play a late cut

18.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Penna moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a run.

18.2 1lb Good line and length from Connell. Pandey moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot, resulting in a leg bye.

18.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Penna gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run over the on side field.

17.6 1 Good line and length. Penna moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for one run behind square.

17.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Pandey steps back and edges for a single run back behind square.

17.4 6 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Pandey shuffles down the pitch and drives for six runs on the off side.

17.3 1 Burns pitches one up, on a good line. Penna advances and punches a drive for a run.

17.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandey advances and eases a drive through the off side field for a single run.

17.1 1 Full, outside off again. Penna shuffles down the pitch and lofts a wild drive over the off side field for 1 run.

16.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump. Pandey pushes forward and drives for six runs past the bowler.

16.5 1 Full, outside off stump again. Penna gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

16.4 . Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off. Penna gets on the back foot and guides a bad cut

16.3 1 Full, outside off stump again. Pandey moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side field for a single run.

16.2 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Penna pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

16.1 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Pandey steps back and eases a drive for 1 run.

15.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Penna gets forward and drives shakily

15.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Pandey moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for a run.

15.4 . Full, on a good line. Pandey moves down the pitch and edges

15.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Penna gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Pandey goes back and drives for one run through the off side field.

15.1 1 Burns pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Penna moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

14.6 . Back of a length from Grimmond, outside off once more. Pandey moves down the pitch and cuts

14.5 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off stump again. Kapp moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for a run behind point. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but the throw by Nation is fantastic. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Kapp is short of the popping crease

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Grimmond, pitching outside off stump. Kapp goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

14.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Kapp gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a sweep

14.3 4 And again! Good line and length from Grimmond. Kapp moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

14.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Grimmond, pitching outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Ismail costing 3 runs.

14.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Penna rocks back and pulls for a single run.

13.6 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, on line. Kapp moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run. Sushma Verma is then run out, as a result of some tidy fielding by Ismail.

13.5 1 Good length from Burns, outside off once again. Sushma Verma pushes forward and inside edges for one run back behind square.

13.4 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump again. Sushma Verma advances down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs on the leg side.

13.3 1 Back of a length from Burns, outside off stump. Kapp gets on the back foot and tucks a glance on the on side for a run.

13.2 6 SIX! Full, on line. Kapp moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs.

13.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Sushma Verma advances down the pitch and flicks for one run.

12.6 1 Good line and length. Sushma Verma steps away and drives on the leg side for a single run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length. Kapp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

12.4 1 Good length from de Klerk, pitching near leg stump and angled across Sushma Verma. She pushes forward and guides a leg glance for one run back behind square. Tidy fielding by Brathwaite prevents a boundary.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off. Sushma Verma pushes forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Kapp pushes forward and flicks for a run.

12.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

11.6 1lb Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Glasgow gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

11.5 . Good line and length from Burns. Glasgow moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 2 Burns now coming around the wicket. Good line and length once more. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the off side for two runs.

11.3 1 Burns now coming over the wicket to Sushma Verma. Full ball, on line. Sushma Verma advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.2 W Burns now coming around the wicket to Glasgow. Full, on line. Glasgow pushes forward and inside edges for a run.

11.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off again. Sushma Verma gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

10.6 . Full toss, outside leg. Glasgow creates space and punches a drive through the leg side field.

10.5 . Back of a length from Grimmond, pitching outside leg. Glasgow gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

10.4 . Grimmond pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive

10.3 1 Back of a length from Grimmond, on line. Sushma Verma advances down the pitch and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

10.2 1 Grimmond comes around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line again. Sushma Verma shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

9.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

9.5 . On a good line and length. Glasgow gets on the front foot and guides a glance

9.4 . CHANCE! Back of a length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Glasgow survives.

9.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Glasgow moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

9.3 1 Good length, outside off. Sushma Verma moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run.

9.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow gets on the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side. Tidy fielding by Ismail saves a boundary.

9.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

8.6 4 FOUR! Grimmond comes over the wicket to Sushma Verma. On a good line and length. Sushma Verma advances and drives for four runs.

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Glasgow pushes forward and drives for one run.

8.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside leg. Glasgow steps away and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side field.

8.3 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Glasgow. She gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

8.2 . Good line and length. Glasgow goes back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow rocks back and eases a drive on the off side.

7.6 1 Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump. Glasgow gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

7.5 . Good line and length. Glasgow pushes forward and drives

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Sushma Verma gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy drive down the ground for a run.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sushma Verma gets forward and drives averagely

7.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Glasgow pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

7.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Glasgow gets forward and eases a bad drive

6.6 . Grimmond now coming over the wicket. Good length from Grimmond, outside off. Sushma Verma goes back and defends

6.5 1 Grimmond now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, outside off. Glasgow goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Sushma Verma gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the on side field for a single run.

6.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on line again. Sushma Verma shuffles down the pitch and plays a sweep back behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Grimmond costing GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 2 runs.

6.2 . Full, outside off once again. Sushma Verma shuffles down the pitch and drives

6.1 . On a good length, outside off. Sushma Verma goes back and drives

6.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Sushma Verma moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a scoop

5.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Sushma Verma pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

5.5 . Short, outside off once more. Sushma Verma rocks back and plays a pull behind square.

5.4 1 Full, outside off. Glasgow pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for 1 run.

5.3 . Full ball, outside off stump again. Glasgow moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

5.2 W OUT! Connell breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Dottin rocks back and edges, and is caught by Campbelle

5.2 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Dottin gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a leg glance

5.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Sushma Verma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

4.6 . Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off. Dottin moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a cut

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dottin gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 Dropped in short by Ismail, pitching outside off once more. Sushma Verma moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a single run.

4.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin gets forward and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Dottin gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Dottin not out. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

4.1 . Ismail pitches one up, outside off once again. Dottin moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

3.6 . Back of a length from Connell, pitching outside off stump. Sushma Verma rocks back and cuts

3.5 1 Back of a length from Connell, on line. Dottin gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the leg side field for 1 run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Connell, pitching outside off stump. Dottin pushes forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Connell, pitching outside off stump. Sushma Verma moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run. The ball is misfielded by Grimmond costing GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 1 run.

3.2 4 On a good length, pitching on leg. Sushma Verma pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes back behind square.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Sushma Verma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 On a good line and length. Sushma Verma pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying a flick back behind square for a run. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, however the umpire says not out.

2.5 1 Good length from Ismail, outside off again. Dottin gets forward and drives shakily for one run down the ground.

2.4 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Sushma Verma goes back and edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull for a run.

2.3 1 Ismail drops one in short, pitching outside off stump once more. Dottin goes back and pulls for a run.

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Dottin goes back and defends

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sushma Verma goes back and cuts late behind point for 1 run.

1.6 1 On a good line and length from Connell again. Sushma Verma gets forward and glances for a run on the on side.

1.6 1w Wide. On a good line but angling across. Sushma Verma pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sushma Verma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the on side field.

1.3 2 Short of a length, on line but angled across. Dottin rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance, resulting in a couple of leg byes behind square.

1.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dottin moves onto the back foot and defends

1.1 . Back of a length from Connell, outside off once more. Dottin goes back and defends

0.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Sushma Verma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Sushma Verma gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 Good length from Ismail, outside off. Dottin moves onto the front foot and inside edges through the leg side field for one run.

0.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Dottin moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 W OUT! Consecutive wickets for Ismail! Back of a length from Ismail, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, and the ball careens into the stumps