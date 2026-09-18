Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026

T20

GAW
GAW

(10 ov.) 86/2

JAM
JAM

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB

Latest Highlights

10.3
6

SIX! Ayub now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

10.2
1

Ayub comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.

10.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

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