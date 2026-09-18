Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
Latest Highlights
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10.3
6
SIX! Ayub now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
10.2
1
Ayub comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.
10.1
4
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.