Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026

T20

GAW
GAW

(10 ov.) 86/2

JAM
JAM

Match Info

Match:Caribbean Premier League 2026
Date:Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Jamaica Kingsmen won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, September 18, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

PlayersDindya Mavendra, Haris Mohammad, Hope Shai, Hetmyer Shimron, Sampson Quentin, Miraz Mehidy Hasan, Shepherd Romario, Pretorius Dwaine, Joseph Shamar, Pierre Khary, Tahir Imran
BenchAlimohamed Ronaldo, Ayub Saim, Blades Jediah, Gurbaz Rahmanullah, Nabi Mohammad, Nandu Matthew, Paul Keemo, Permaul Veerasammy, Phillips Glenn, Thorne Isai, Van Lange Johnathan

Jamaica Kingsmen Squad

PlayersSadaqat Maaz, Mckenzie Kirk, Powell Rovman, Carty Keacy, Morrison Romaine, Khan Hassan, Russell Andre, Shah Hunain, Lawes Vitel
BenchArif Mohammad Tayyab, Hendricks Reeza, Jahangir Shayan, Khan Usman, Parris Shaqkere, Pittman Kelvin, Royal Jeavor, Smith Odean

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet