Match details Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Caribbean Premier League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 07, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|Jamaica Kingsmen won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Jamaica Kingsmen Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet