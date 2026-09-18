Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026
SIX! Ayub now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
Ayub comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.
FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Good length from Paul, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and drives for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.
Free hit. Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off once again. Hope gets forward and drives on the leg side for two runs.
No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hope goes back and late cuts
Paul now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Paul, outside off. Hetmyer rocks back and drives for a run.
Back of a length from Paul, on a good line once again. Hope goes back and plays a cut behind point for one run.
Ayub comes around the wicket to Hetmyer. Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Hetmyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend
Pitching on a good line and length once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives for one run.
Ayub comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Hope moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Ayub comes around the wicket to Hetmyer. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.
Back of a length from Ayub, on line. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He gets forward and defends
Paul now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.
Paul now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a cut for one run behind point.
Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.
Wide. Paul comes over the wicket to Hope. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a pull for a run.
SIX! Paul comes around the wicket. Short ball, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 6 runs back behind point.
Short of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.
Hope plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Hope defends for a single run.
Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a run.
MAXIMUM! Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
Hope plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Hope defends for a single run.
Hope defends for a pair of runs.
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MAXIMUM! Hope plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Hetmyer defends for a single run.
Hope defends for 1 run.
FOUR! Hope defends for four runs.
Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a run.
wicket (caught - Dindyal)
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Dindyal defends for one run.
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Hope plays a defensive stroke for a run.
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Hope plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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And another! Dindyal defends for 4 runs.
FOUR! Dindyal defends for 4 runs.
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OUT! Run out. Mohammad Haris defends. The throw by MH Khan is impressive. JAMAICA KINGSMEN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Mohammad Haris is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart
FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.
Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
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Mohammad Haris defends for a pair of runs.
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