Highlights Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen T20 Caribbean Premier League 18.09.2026

T20

GAW
GAW

(10 ov.) 86/2

JAM
JAM
10.3
6

SIX! Ayub now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

10.2
1

Ayub comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.

10.1
4

FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.6
2

Good length from Paul, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and drives for a pair of runs.

9.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

9.4
1

Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

9.3
2

Free hit. Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off once again. Hope gets forward and drives on the leg side for two runs.

9.3
nb

No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hope goes back and late cuts

9.2
1

Paul now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Paul, outside off. Hetmyer rocks back and drives for a run.

9.1
1

Back of a length from Paul, on a good line once again. Hope goes back and plays a cut behind point for one run.

8.6
.

Ayub comes around the wicket to Hetmyer. Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Hetmyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

8.5
1

Pitching on a good line and length once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

8.4
.

Ayub comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Hope moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3
1

Ayub comes around the wicket to Hetmyer. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

8.2
1

Back of a length from Ayub, on line. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

8.1
.

Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He gets forward and defends

7.6
1

Paul now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.

7.5
1

Paul now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a cut for one run behind point.

7.4
1

Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

7.4
1w

Wide. Paul comes over the wicket to Hope. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.

7.3
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.2
6

SIX! Paul comes around the wicket. Short ball, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 6 runs back behind point.

7.1
1

Short of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.6
1

Hope plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.5
1

Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.4
1

Hope defends for a single run.

6.3
1

Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2
6

MAXIMUM! Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

6.1
1

Hope plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.6
1

Hope defends for a single run.

5.5
2

Hope defends for a pair of runs.

5.4
.

0 runs

5.3
.

0 runs

5.2
6

MAXIMUM! Hope plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

5.1
1

Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.6
1

Hetmyer defends for a single run.

4.5
1

Hope defends for 1 run.

4.4
4

FOUR! Hope defends for four runs.

4.3
1

Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.2
W

wicket (caught - Dindyal)

4.1
.

0 runs

3.6
.

0 runs

3.5
1

Dindyal defends for one run.

3.4
.

0 runs

3.3
.

0 runs

3.2
.

0 runs

3.1
1

Hope plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.6
.

0 runs

2.5
.

0 runs

2.4
1

Hope plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.3
.

0 runs

2.2
.

0 runs

2.1
.

0 runs

1.6
4

And another! Dindyal defends for 4 runs.

1.5
4

FOUR! Dindyal defends for 4 runs.

1.4
.

0 runs

1.3
.

0 runs

1.2
W

OUT! Run out. Mohammad Haris defends. The throw by MH Khan is impressive. JAMAICA KINGSMEN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Mohammad Haris is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

1.1
4

FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.

0.6
1

Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.5
2

Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

0.4
.

0 runs

0.3
.

0 runs

0.2
2

Mohammad Haris defends for a pair of runs.

0.1
.

0 runs