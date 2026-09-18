10.3 6 SIX! Ayub now coming around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

10.2 1 Ayub comes over the wicket. Full ball, on a good line once again. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.6 2 Good length from Paul, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and drives for a pair of runs.

9.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Hetmyer moves down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the leg side.

9.3 2 Free hit. Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off once again. Hope gets forward and drives on the leg side for two runs.

9.3 nb No ball. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hope goes back and late cuts

9.2 1 Paul now coming around the wicket. Back of a length from Paul, outside off. Hetmyer rocks back and drives for a run.

9.1 1 Back of a length from Paul, on a good line once again. Hope goes back and plays a cut behind point for one run.

8.6 . Ayub comes around the wicket to Hetmyer. Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Hetmyer gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

8.4 . Ayub comes over the wicket. On a good line and length. Hope moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 Ayub comes around the wicket to Hetmyer. Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the on side field for a run.

8.2 1 Back of a length from Ayub, on line. Hope gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

8.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He gets forward and defends

7.6 1 Paul now coming over the wicket. Short of a length, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a single run.

7.5 1 Paul now coming around the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a cut for one run behind point.

7.4 1 Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for 1 run.

7.4 1w Wide. Paul comes over the wicket to Hope. Back of a length, too wide outside leg.

7.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Hetmyer rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.2 6 SIX! Paul comes around the wicket. Short ball, outside off stump. Hetmyer moves onto the back foot and late cuts for 6 runs back behind point.

7.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

6.6 1 Hope plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.5 1 Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.4 1 Hope defends for a single run.

6.3 1 Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

6.1 1 Hope plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.6 1 Hope defends for a single run.

5.5 2 Hope defends for a pair of runs.

5.4 . 0 runs

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 6 MAXIMUM! Hope plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

5.1 1 Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.6 1 Hetmyer defends for a single run.

4.5 1 Hope defends for 1 run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Hope defends for four runs.

4.3 1 Hetmyer plays a defensive stroke for a run.

4.2 W wicket (caught - Dindyal)

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 1 Dindyal defends for one run.

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 . 0 runs

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 1 Hope plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.6 . 0 runs

2.5 . 0 runs

2.4 1 Hope plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.3 . 0 runs

2.2 . 0 runs

2.1 . 0 runs

1.6 4 And another! Dindyal defends for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Dindyal defends for 4 runs.

1.4 . 0 runs

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 W OUT! Run out. Mohammad Haris defends. The throw by MH Khan is impressive. JAMAICA KINGSMEN appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show Mohammad Haris is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

1.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.

0.6 1 Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

0.5 2 Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 2 Mohammad Haris defends for a pair of runs.