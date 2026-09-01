11.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

11.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.4 1 Full toss, on line. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

11.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. De Kock pushes forward and drives on the off side for six runs.

11.2 1 Full toss, on line. Carter pushes forward and drives poorly for a single run down the ground.

11.1 1 Fifty comes up for de Kock! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. De Kock rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching on leg. Carter gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

10.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

10.4 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. De Kock goes back and guides a glance on the on side for 1 run.

10.3 4 DROPPED! De Kock brings up his 50 with a boundary! Full ball, outside leg and angling across. De Kock gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Salamkheil.

10.2 . Louis pitches one up, on line. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

10.1 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across de Kock. He gets on the front foot and finesses a bad glance

9.6 4 FOUR! Carter brings up his 50 with a boundary! On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

9.5 2 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets forward and pulls for two runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bidaisee.

9.4 1 Back of a length from Mayers, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

9.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter goes back and cuts for a single run back behind point.

9.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. De Kock gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 . Yorker, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one go through to Fletcher

8.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

8.5 1 On a good line and length. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Carter rocks back and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.

8.3 1 Good length from Bidaisee, pitching outside off stump. De Kock goes back and pulls for one run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Bidaisee, outside off stump. De Kock rocks back and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Bidaisee. Carter gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Salamkheil, on a good line. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

7.5 . On a good line and length from Salamkheil. De Kock gets on the front foot and defends

7.4 1 On a good line and length from Salamkheil. Carter moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

7.3 6 And again! On a good line and length. Carter goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

7.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length again. Carter goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. De Kock gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.

6.6 . Length ball, outside off. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts

6.5 6 SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

6.4 . Good line and length. Carter rocks back and punches a drive through the off side.

6.3 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

6.2 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter moves onto the back foot and eases a sloppy drive

6.1 . Good length from Hasaranga, pitching outside off. Carter goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive

5.6 1 Good length from Louis, on leg stump and angled across Carter. He rocks back and guides a cut back through point for one run.

5.5 6 SIX MORE! Short, outside leg and angling across. Carter goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

5.4 6 And again! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter gets forward and pulls for six runs.

5.3 1 Good length from Louis, pitching outside off stump. De Kock advances and slices a cut through point for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

5.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. De Kock gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a flick

4.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carter moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

4.5 . Good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.

4.4 . Hasaranga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Carter pushes forward and edges behind square on the leg side.

4.3 . On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

4.2 1 Good line and length from Hasaranga. De Kock gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.

4.1 . Good line and length again. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square.

3.6 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Carter gets on the back foot and pulls averagely

3.5 1 Good line and length from Holder. De Kock gets forward and plays a square cut through point for 1 run.

3.4 4 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. De Kock rocks back and cuts for 4 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Athanaze.

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. De Kock rocks back and slices a cut back through point.

3.1 6 SIX MORE! On a good line and length from Holder. De Kock pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

2.6 6 And again! On a good line and length from Naseem Shah again. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs.

2.5 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across de Kock. He moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. De Kock goes back and defends through the off side.

2.3 . Length ball, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on a good line. De Kock gets on the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Carter. He rocks back and leg glances for a run back behind square.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Holder. De Kock rocks back and cuts for four runs.

1.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length again. De Kock gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for two runs.

1.4 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Carter gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

1.3 1 On a good line and length. De Kock gets forward and flicks for one run.

1.2 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Holder, pitching outside off stump again. King gets on the back foot and lifts a late cut, but is caught by Mayers

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. King moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Naseem Shah once again. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. King moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for a run.

0.4 1 On a good line and length again. Carter goes back and inside edges behind square on the on side for a run.

0.3 . Good length from Naseem Shah, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, however the umpire gives Carter not out.

0.2 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Carter rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.