Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents T20 Caribbean Premier League 01.09.2026
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Full toss, on line. De Kock moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
MAXIMUM! Full, outside off. De Kock pushes forward and drives on the off side for six runs.
Full toss, on line. Carter pushes forward and drives poorly for a single run down the ground.
Fifty comes up for de Kock! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. De Kock rocks back and pulls for a run.
Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.
Pitched up, pitching on leg. Carter gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the back foot and guides a cut
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. De Kock goes back and guides a glance on the on side for 1 run.
DROPPED! De Kock brings up his 50 with a boundary! Full ball, outside leg and angling across. De Kock gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Salamkheil.
Louis pitches one up, on line. De Kock gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
Good length, pitching on leg and angling across de Kock. He gets on the front foot and finesses a bad glance
FOUR! Carter brings up his 50 with a boundary! On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.
DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter gets forward and pulls for two runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bidaisee.
Back of a length from Mayers, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Carter goes back and cuts for a single run back behind point.
Full toss, pitching outside off. De Kock gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Yorker, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot but decides to just let that one go through to Fletcher
On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
On a good line and length. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Carter rocks back and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.
Good length from Bidaisee, pitching outside off stump. De Kock goes back and pulls for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Bidaisee, outside off stump. De Kock rocks back and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.
On a good line and length from Bidaisee. Carter gets on the back foot and guides a cut for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Salamkheil, on a good line. De Kock moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.
On a good line and length from Salamkheil. De Kock gets on the front foot and defends
On a good line and length from Salamkheil. Carter moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
And again! On a good line and length. Carter goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Back-to-back maximums! On a good line and length again. Carter goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. De Kock gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the leg side for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Carter gets on the back foot and cuts
SIX MORE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Carter moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.
Good line and length. Carter rocks back and punches a drive through the off side.
On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend
On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter moves onto the back foot and eases a sloppy drive
Good length from Hasaranga, pitching outside off. Carter goes back but makes no contact while attempting a drive
Good length from Louis, on leg stump and angled across Carter. He rocks back and guides a cut back through point for one run.
SIX MORE! Short, outside leg and angling across. Carter goes back and pulls for 6 runs.
And again! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter gets forward and pulls for six runs.
Good length from Louis, pitching outside off stump. De Kock advances and slices a cut through point for a single run.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. De Kock gets forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a flick
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Carter moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull
Good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter moves onto the back foot and punches a drive down the ground.
Hasaranga pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Carter pushes forward and edges behind square on the leg side.
On a good line and length from Hasaranga. Carter moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Good line and length from Hasaranga. De Kock gets on the back foot and drives for one run through the on side field.
Good line and length again. De Kock gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Carter gets on the back foot and pulls averagely
Good line and length from Holder. De Kock gets forward and plays a square cut through point for 1 run.
DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. De Kock rocks back and cuts for 4 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Athanaze.
On a good length, pitching outside off. De Kock rocks back and slices a cut back through point.
SIX MORE! On a good line and length from Holder. De Kock pushes forward and lifts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.
And again! On a good line and length from Naseem Shah again. Carter gets on the front foot and plays a drive for six runs.
Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across de Kock. He moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. De Kock goes back and defends through the off side.
Length ball, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on a good line. De Kock gets on the back foot and edges behind point for 4 runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Carter. He rocks back and leg glances for a run back behind square.
FOUR! Good line and length from Holder. De Kock rocks back and cuts for four runs.
Pitching on a good line and length again. De Kock gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for two runs.
Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Carter gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good line and length. De Kock gets forward and flicks for one run.
OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Holder, pitching outside off stump again. King gets on the back foot and lifts a late cut, but is caught by Mayers
Good length, pitching outside off stump. King moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side.
On a good line and length from Naseem Shah once again. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. King moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for a run.
On a good line and length again. Carter goes back and inside edges behind square on the on side for a run.
Good length from Naseem Shah, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Carter rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, however the umpire gives Carter not out.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across. Carter rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut. SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. King moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a run.