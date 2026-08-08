10.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Holder rocks back and cuts back behind point for one run.

10.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump again. Wickham moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Holder pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

9.6 2 Good length from Goolie, pitching outside off once again. Wickham goes back and pulls for a pair of runs.

9.5 . Good length from Goolie, outside off. Wickham gets on the front foot and defends

9.4 1 Good line and length from Goolie. Holder gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run.

9.3 W OUT! Goolie breaks through! Good length from Goolie, pitching outside off. Charles gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Da Silva

9.2 1 Good line and length. Wickham moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run on the leg side.

9.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Charles backs away and plays a pull for 1 run.

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Charles pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

8.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

8.5 1 Full, outside off. Wickham gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.4 1 Back of a length from Drakes, pitching outside off once again. Charles moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely for 1 run.

8.3 . Full, outside off stump. Charles gets forward and drives

8.2 1 Drakes pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Wickham gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

8.1 . Good length, outside off. Wickham goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

7.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Wickham goes back and glances for one run.

7.5 1 Back of a length from Goolie, pitching on a good line once more. Charles creates room and pulls for one run.

7.4 1 Good line and length once again. Wickham moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Charles moves onto the back foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a run.

7.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Charles moves onto the front foot and drives

7.1 2 Good length from Goolie, pitching outside off stump. Charles gets on the back foot and flicks a glance on the leg side for a couple of runs.

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Charles gets forward and drives for a run on the leg side.

6.5 . Full, outside off. Charles moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

6.4 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Wickham moves onto the front foot and drives for a run back behind point.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Charles gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for one run.

6.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Charles gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.1 . Good length, outside off once more. Charles pushes forward but decides to just let that one pass through to Da Silva untouched

5.6 . Good length, outside off stump again. Wickham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend

5.5 . On a good length, outside off. Wickham gets on the back foot and slices a cut

5.4 . Good line and length from Narine. Wickham gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

5.3 . Narine comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wickham goes back and defends

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Wickham rocks back and finesses a glance

5.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Wickham gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

4.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Wickham pushes forward and edges on the on side for one run.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off. Wickham moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

4.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wickham moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Charles goes back and glances back behind square for a run.

4.2 2 Hosein pitches one up, on a good line but angling across Charles. He pushes forward and tucks a leg glance behind square for a pair of runs.

4.1 . Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off stump. Charles gets forward and tucks a glance

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off again. Wickham moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.5 . Good length from Narine, pitching outside off stump once again. Wickham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Wickham moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

3.3 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Athanaze gets on the back foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a drive. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Athanaze has to go.

3.2 . Length ball, outside off. Athanaze gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

3.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Athanaze pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

2.6 4 And another! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Charles backs away and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Charles steps back and guides a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

2.4 . Full, on line. Charles creates room and drives averagely

2.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Charles gets on the back foot and eases a poor drive

2.2 . Good length from Hosein, pitching outside off. Charles gets on the back foot and drives

2.1 . Full ball, on line. Charles pushes forward and punches a drive

1.6 W OUT! Narine gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Mayers moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Mayers has to depart

1.6 1w Wide. Narine comes around the wicket. Pitching on leg and angling loosely across the batter. Mayers rocks back but misses while trying to play a glance

1.5 W OUT! Narine gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Goolie

1.4 . On a good length, outside off. Fletcher moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 . Narine pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher pushes forward and outside edges

1.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Charles gets forward and glances back behind square for 1 run.

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Charles gets on the back foot but misses while attempting to defend

0.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Fletcher moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance on the on side.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump again. Fletcher advances down the pitch and skies a drive for 6 runs.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Fletcher gets on the back foot and eases a drive

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Fletcher shuffles down the pitch and defends

0.2 . On a good line and length. Fletcher gets forward and outside edges