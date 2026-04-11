19.6 W OUT! Caught. Kamboj pitches one up, outside off once more. Ngidi backs away and edges, and is caught by Gurjapneet Singh

19.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Ngidi pushes forward and drives for two runs.

19.4 . Free hit, but Ngidi can't take advantage. Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ngidi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.4 nb No ball. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ngidi gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

19.3 1 Good line and length from Kamboj. Natarajan gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Natarajan goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

19.1 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Kuldeep Yadav steps back and skies a drive, but is caught by Brevis on the off side.

18.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kuldeep Yadav rocks back and pulls for one run.

18.5 . Good length from Overton, outside off. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

18.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Ngidi moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 run.

18.3 W OUT! Overton breaks through! Good length, outside off stump once again. Stubbs pushes forward and lofts a shaky drive, and is caught by Noor Ahmad down the ground.

18.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Stubbs gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

18.2 1w Wide. Short, pitching on a good line but angled loosely across Stubbs. He moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

18.1 1lb Overton pitches one up, on a good line. Kuldeep Yadav gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in 1 leg bye.

17.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Stubbs gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for four runs.

17.5 1 Full, on a good line once again. Kuldeep Yadav moves onto the front foot and plays a scoop for 1 run back behind square.

17.4 1 Kamboj pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Stubbs gets forward and drives on the on side for one run.

17.3 4 FOUR! Kamboj pitches one up, outside off once again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Noor Ahmad costing Chennai Super Kings a couple of runs.

17.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point.

17.1 . Full ball, outside off stump. Stubbs pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

16.6 1 Full toss, on line. Stubbs pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

16.5 2 50 up for Stubbs! Full, outside off. Stubbs gets on the front foot and drives past the bowler for two runs.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Stubbs goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

16.2 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Stubbs goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Stubbs goes back and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

15.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kuldeep Yadav rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for 1 run.

15.4 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Aquib Nabi moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is spectacularly caught by Hosein on the off side. What a catch by Hosein!

15.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Stubbs goes back and plays a pull for one run.

15.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Stubbs gets on the back foot and eases a drive

15.1 . Back of a length from Overton, outside off once more. Stubbs rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

14.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. Aquib Nabi pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

14.5 W OUT! Noor Ahmad breaks through! Length ball, outside off stump. AR Sharma steps back and lofts a drive, but is caught by Kamboj on the off side.

14.4 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length. AR Sharma creates room and skies a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

14.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across AR Sharma. He moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while attempting a reverse sweep. Chennai Super Kings appeal for LBW, however the umpire gives AR Sharma not out. Chennai Super Kings call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

14.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. AR Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

14.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs goes back and plays a cut for a run.

13.6 . Good length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off stump. AR Sharma pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

13.5 . Good length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. AR Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.4 1 Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off stump once again. Stubbs rocks back and cuts for a run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.2 2 Back of a length, on line. Stubbs goes back and drives for a pair of runs through point on the off side.

13.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. AR Sharma rocks back and defends on the off side for a single run.

12.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. AR Sharma rocks back and skies a late cut for a run behind point.

12.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Overton, on line but angled across. AR Sharma pushes forward and pulls for 6 runs behind square.

12.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Stubbs gets forward and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

12.3 1 Back of a length from Overton, pitching outside off. AR Sharma moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly back behind square for one run.

12.2 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length, on a good line. Miller moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Miller has to go

12.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Miller goes back and plays a bad cut

11.6 2 Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Stubbs rocks back and plays a cut for a pair of runs.

11.5 2 Back of a length, outside off. Stubbs goes back and plays a cut for 2 runs.

11.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Stubbs gets forward and drives over the off side field for 6 runs.

11.3 2 Back of a length from Ahmed, Khaleel, on line. Stubbs gets on the back foot and finesses a glance on the on side for a pair of runs.

11.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Miller goes back and drives through the off side for 1 run.

11.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for one run.

11.1 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside leg.

10.6 4 FOUR! Noor Ahmad pitches one up, pitching outside off. Miller moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

10.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, outside leg and angling sharply across the batter. Miller gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a flick

10.5 6 SIX! Short of a length, on a good line. Miller gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

10.4 1 Full ball, on line once more. Stubbs gets forward and drives for 1 run.

10.4 2w Wide. Short of a length, on a good line but angled sharply across Miller. He rocks back and makes no contact while attempting to play a glance, but it beats the keeper and runs away for a pair of wides. The ball is misfielded by Samson.

10.3 1 Good length from Noor Ahmad, pitching outside leg and angling across. Stubbs gets on the back foot and glances through the leg side field for 1 run.

10.2 . Noor Ahmad pitches one up, on a good line. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives

10.1 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Stubbs rocks back and drives averagely

9.6 1 Good line and length. Stubbs gets on the front foot and defends on the off side for one run.

9.5 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside off stump. Stubbs moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

9.4 . CHANCE! Back of a length from Gurjapneet Singh, on line. Stubbs rocks back and eases a drive. A run out chance but Delhi Capitals survive the attempt from Hosein's throw.

9.3 1 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Miller gets on the front foot and defends for one run back through point. A huge run out chance but Delhi Capitals survive the attempt from SN Khan's throw. The misfield by SN Khan costs Chennai Super Kings one run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length from Gurjapneet Singh. Stubbs gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Stubbs rocks back and drives on the off side.

8.6 1 Full ball, on line. Stubbs gets on the front foot and edges for a run through the on side field.

8.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Miller rocks back and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

8.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Stubbs goes back and slices a cut for 1 run.

8.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Miller gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run.

8.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Stubbs goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

8.1 1 On a good line and length from Noor Ahmad. Miller moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

7.6 W OUT! Overton gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Overton, pitching outside off stump once again. Rizvi gets on the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Brevis back behind square.

7.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Rizvi rocks back and guides a cut through point.

7.4 1 Back of a length, on line but angling across Miller. He gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy defensive stroke for a run.

7.4 1w Wide. Short ball, too wide outside leg. Miller gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

7.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Rizvi rocks back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

7.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Rizvi gets on the back foot and defends through point on the off side.

7.1 . Half-tracker, outside off but angling across Rizvi. He ducks

6.6 . Good length from Gurjapneet Singh, pitching outside off. Miller gets forward and defends

6.5 . Short ball, pitching outside off. Miller rocks back and drives sloppily

6.4 . Gurjapneet Singh drops one in short, outside off stump. Miller moves onto the back foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

6.3 1 Dropped in short by Gurjapneet Singh, on a good line. Rizvi rocks back and plays a wild defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.2 1 Half-tracker, outside off stump. Miller goes back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.2 5w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching far outside off.

6.1 W OUT! Gurjapneet Singh breaks through! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Patel gets on the back foot and cuts, but is impressively caught by SN Khan. What an extraordinary effort that was by SN Khan!

5.6 . Back of a length from Kamboj, pitching outside off stump once again. Rizvi gets on the back foot and outside edges

5.5 . Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Rizvi gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

5.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Rizvi pushes forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

5.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Patel goes back and plays a late cut for a single run behind point.

5.2 W OUT! Kamboj gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive, but is caught by Brevis down the ground.

5.1 . DROPPED! Kamboj pitches one up, pitching near leg stump. Nissanka pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ahmed, Khaleel.

4.6 W OUT! Ahmed, Khaleel gets the wicket! Around the wicket to KL Rahul, short, pitching outside off. He moves onto the back foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Overton

4.5 1 Dropped in short by Ahmed, Khaleel, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Nissanka goes back and plays a pull for one run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Nissanka creates room and lifts a cut for 4 runs.

4.3 2 DROPPED! Dropped in short by Ahmed, Khaleel, outside leg and angled across Nissanka. He rocks back and pulls for two runs behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Noor Ahmad. A really difficult chance for Noor Ahmad there. However, the effort by Noor Ahmad saves a boundary.

4.2 2 Back of a length from Ahmed, Khaleel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Nissanka gets on the front foot and skies a pull for 2 runs. Good fielding by Overton saves a certain boundary.

4.1 . On a good line and length. Nissanka pushes forward and drives

3.6 1 Kamboj drops one in short, outside off. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Nissanka moves onto the front foot and skies a pull for 4 runs.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Kamboj drops one in short, pitching outside off. Nissanka gets forward and plays a pull for six runs.

3.3 1 Short of a length, on line once more. KL Rahul goes back and pulls for one run back behind square.

3.2 . Short of a length, on a good line once again. KL Rahul goes back and eases a mediocre drive

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. KL Rahul pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

2.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nissanka rocks back and leg glances back behind square.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off but angling across Nissanka. He gets on the back foot and eases a drive

2.4 1 Good line and length once more. KL Rahul gets on the back foot and glances for a run on the on side.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Hosein. KL Rahul shuffles down the pitch and drives on the off side for a half dozen runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off again. KL Rahul moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

2.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Nissanka rocks back and plays a cut for a run.

1.6 1 Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run behind square.

1.5 4 And again! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Nissanka gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Nissanka pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side field for four runs.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nissanka moves onto the back foot and cuts through point.

1.2 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside leg. Nissanka gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for six runs.

1.1 1 Short, outside off stump. KL Rahul rocks back and cuts for 1 run back behind point.

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 1 KL Rahul plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.4 . Free hit, but KL Rahul doesn't take advantage of it. KL Rahul defends

0.4 nb No ball. Nissanka plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 . 0 runs

0.1 4 FOUR! Free hit. Nissanka plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.1 1 no ball

19.6 2 Full, pitching outside off. Samson pushes forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs past the bowler. Good work in the field by Nissanka saves a certain boundary.

19.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for one run.

19.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Dube moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

19.3 1 Good line and length from Mukesh Kumar. Samson pushes forward and flicks for a run.

19.2 1 Mukesh Kumar comes over the wicket. Full, outside off stump. Dube gets forward and drives for a run on the off side.

19.1 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Dube pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line again. Samson gets forward and skies a flick for six runs.

18.5 1 Ngidi comes around the wicket to Dube. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dube gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

18.4 2 Yorker, pitching outside off. Dube gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a couple of runs through the off side field.

18.3 . Ngidi drops one in short, on line. Dube moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

18.2 . Pitched up, on a good line again. Dube gets on the front foot and defends

18.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Dube gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

17.6 4 And another! Samson plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Samson brings up his century in emphatic style! Samson defends for 4 runs.

17.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Dube moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.3 1 Natarajan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 1 run.

17.2 . Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 W Back of a length from Natarajan, on leg stump and angling across Mhatre. He gets forward and pulls down the ground for one run.

16.6 . Good length from Ngidi, outside off again. Samson moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. Delhi Capitals appeal, but the umpire gives Samson not out.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Mhatre pushes forward and drives shakily for a run through the off side field.

16.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a poor drive on the off side for a run.

16.3 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Mhatre gets forward and defends for 1 run.

16.2 1 Full, outside off stump again. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

16.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Mhatre pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

15.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Samson pushes forward and edges back behind point for four runs.

15.6 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside off.

15.5 1 DROPPED! Good length from Mukesh Kumar, outside off stump once again. Mhatre advances down the pitch and skies a shaky drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Miller. A really difficult chance for Miller there.

15.4 . Full, outside off stump. Mhatre moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

15.3 1 Mukesh Kumar pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a shaky drive for one run on the leg side.

15.2 . Mukesh Kumar pitches one up, outside off. Samson moves onto the front foot and inside edges

15.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Mhatre gets forward and skies a drive for a run down the ground.

14.6 1 Full ball, on line. Mhatre pushes forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

14.5 1 Natarajan pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Samson moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for a run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs through point on the off side.

14.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Natarajan, on a good line. Samson moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

14.2 1 Mhatre defends for one run.

14.1 6 MAXIMUM! Mhatre brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Mhatre gets on the front foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

13.6 1 Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump once more. Mhatre rocks back and eases a drive for one run.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, outside off. Mhatre gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

13.4 1 On a good line and length again. Samson moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

13.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Mhatre goes back and drives for 1 run down the ground.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Samson goes back and flicks a leg glance for a run.

13.1 1 On a good line and length. Mhatre pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

12.6 1 Ngidi pitches one up, outside off. Mhatre moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

12.5 . Back of a length from Ngidi, outside off. Mhatre moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

12.4 . Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Mhatre gets on the front foot and inside edges

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Mhatre gets forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Mhatre gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

12.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Mhatre rocks back and edges

11.6 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Samson gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a half dozen runs.

11.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Mhatre goes back and punches a drive for a run through the on side field.

11.4 1 Back of a length, on line once more. Samson moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run straight down the ground.

11.3 1 DROPPED! Full, on a good line. Mhatre pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Kuldeep Yadav. Not an easy chance for Kuldeep Yadav.

11.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Kuldeep Yadav, outside off stump. Mhatre gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for 6 runs.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav. Samson gets forward and lifts a sweep for a run behind square.

10.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Samson gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

10.6 1w Wide. Very short, pitching far outside off.

10.5 1 Short ball, on a good line again. Mhatre moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely back through point for 1 run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, on line once again. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for 1 run.

10.3 6 SIX! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the front foot and pulls for six runs.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mhatre goes back and plays a cut for one run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Mhatre goes back and cuts for four runs back through point.

9.6 1 On a good line and length from Patel. Mhatre rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

9.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, on a good line. Samson goes back and lofts a pull for four runs past the bowler.

9.3 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, on a good line. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Nissanka. That was a hard chance for Nissanka.

9.2 1 Back of a length from Patel, on a good line. Mhatre gets on the back foot and leg glances behind square for one run.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Mhatre gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

8.6 . Yorker, outside off once more. Samson pushes forward but opts to let that one through to the keeper untouched

8.5 . Full, outside off. Samson gets forward and edges

8.4 2 Full ball, on line once again. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a couple of runs. Tidy work in the field by Rizvi saves a certain boundary.

8.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mhatre rocks back and punches a drive for one run.

8.2 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Mhatre moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

8.1 1 Samson brings up his fifty! Mukesh Kumar pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Samson. He gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

7.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Kuldeep Yadav, pitching outside off once again. Mhatre moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

7.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

7.4 1 Dropped in short by Kuldeep Yadav, pitching on a good line. Mhatre rocks back and pulls for one run.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Samson moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for one run.

7.2 . Good line and length from Kuldeep Yadav again. Samson gets on the front foot and drives

7.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Mhatre gets on the back foot and glances for a run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Mhatre gets forward and plays a drive straight down the ground for a single run.

6.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

6.4 . Good line and length from Patel. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a drive

6.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mhatre moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for one run.

6.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Patel, outside off stump. Gaikwad goes back and pulls, but is caught by Nissanka

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Samson gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

5.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Samson gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off once again. Samson gets on the back foot and cuts late for 4 runs back behind point.

5.4 1 Ngidi pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Samson moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the off side for a single run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Samson goes back and cuts for 4 runs through point.

5.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.6 . Natarajan drops one in short, on a good line once more. Samson moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Natarajan. Samson gets forward and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.4 1 Back of a length from Natarajan, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad rocks back and guides a cut for a run.

4.3 1 Good line and length from Natarajan once again. Samson pushes forward and defends for one run.

4.2 3 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and glances for three runs through the on side field.

4.1 . On a good line and length from Natarajan. Gaikwad moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

3.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line once more. Samson backs away and drives for 4 runs.

3.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Samson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Samson creates room and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

3.3 1 Good length from Patel, outside off. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Gaikwad advances down the pitch and drives. Tidy work in the field by Patel results in a run being saved.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Gaikwad rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.6 1 On a good line and length. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a flick for one run behind square.

2.5 . Full, on line once again. Gaikwad pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Aquib Nabi again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through point for a run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Samson gets forward and lifts a pull for four runs.

2.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run down the ground.

1.6 4 And again! Full ball, on a good line. Samson gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angled across Samson. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs behind square.

1.4 1 Good length from Mukesh Kumar, outside off. Gaikwad advances down the pitch and drives for one run down the ground.

1.3 . Good line and length from Mukesh Kumar. Gaikwad gets on the front foot and defends

1.2 . Good length from Mukesh Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Gaikwad pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground.

1.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Samson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

0.6 1 Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching on a good line. Samson rocks back and finesses a glance through the on side field for 1 run.

0.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, too wide outside off.

0.5 . Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Samson moves onto the back foot and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Aquib Nabi, pitching outside off stump. Samson gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

0.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Gaikwad moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

0.2 . Good line and length from Aquib Nabi. Gaikwad gets forward and eases a drive