Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 11.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Stubbs Tristanbatsman
|60
|38
|4
|3
|157.89
|Nissanka Pathumbatsman
|41
|24
|5
|2
|170.83
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Overton Jamiebowler
|4
|0
|18
|4
|4.5
|2
|0
|Kamboj Anshulall rounder
|4
|0
|35
|3
|8.75
|0
|1
Latest Highlights
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19.6
W
OUT! Caught. Kamboj pitches one up, outside off once more. Ngidi backs away and edges, and is caught by Gurjapneet Singh
19.5
2
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Ngidi pushes forward and drives for two runs.
19.4
.
Free hit, but Ngidi can't take advantage. Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ngidi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive