Results Score Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Indian Premier League 11.04.2026

T20MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
CSK

212

DC
DC

189

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Stubbs Tristanbatsman603843157.89
Nissanka Pathumbatsman412452170.83
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Overton Jamiebowler401844.520
Kamboj Anshulall rounder403538.7501

Latest Highlights

19.6
W

OUT! Caught. Kamboj pitches one up, outside off once more. Ngidi backs away and edges, and is caught by Gurjapneet Singh

19.5
2

Full ball, outside off stump once again. Ngidi pushes forward and drives for two runs.

19.4
.

Free hit, but Ngidi can't take advantage. Kamboj pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Ngidi moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

Read all highlights