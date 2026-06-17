Highlights Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
McDonough to Deveraj, appeal, wicket (bowled - Deveraj)
Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run
Moondra to Deveraj, wide
Moondra to McKeegan, 1 run
Moondra to McKeegan, 0 runs
Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run
Moondra to McKeegan, 1 run
Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run
Hollard to Deveraj, 1 run
Hollard to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)
Hollard to Delany, 0 runs
Hollard to Delany, 6 runs
Hollard to Delany, 0 runs
Hollard to Delany, 4 runs
Dockrell to McKeegan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ryan Macbeth)
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Delany, 1 run
0 runs
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run
McDonough to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run
McDonough to Delany, 1 run
McDonough to Delany, 6 runs
McDonough to Delany, wide
McDonough to Delany, 0 runs
wide
McDonough to Delany, 2 runs
McDonough to Delany, 0 runs
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs
Dockrell to Delany, 1 run
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, wide
Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 4 runs
Dockrell to Delany, leg bye
Hoey to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)
Hoey to Delany, 1 run
Hoey to Delany, 0 runs
Hoey to L McCarthy, 1 run
Hoey to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)
Hoey to Hassan, 0 runs
Hollard to Delany, 6 runs
Hollard to Delany, no ball
Hollard to Delany, 1 run
0 runs
Hollard to Delany, 1 run
Hollard to Hassan, 1 run
Hollard to Hassan, 0 runs
Hoey to Delany, 0 runs
Hoey to Hassan, 1 run
Hoey to Hassan, 0 runs
Hoey to Hassan, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)
Hoey to Delany, 1 run
Hollard to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hollard to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hollard to Delany, 1 run
Hollard to Delany, 0 runs
Hollard to Delany, 0 runs
Hollard to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)
wide
Hollard to Calitz, wide
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 6 runs
Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run
HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs
HT Tector to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
HT Tector to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
HT Tector to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, 1 run
Hoey to Calitz, wide
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, appeal, wicket (caught - Egan)
Dockrell to Egan, 4 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 4 runs
Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs
Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Dockrell to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
McDonough to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Egan, 1 run
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Moondra to Egan, 1 run
Moondra to Egan, 4 runs
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
McDonough to Egan, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, 6 runs
McDonough to Egan, 4 runs
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
McDonough to Egan, appeal, wicket (run out - Roulston)
Moondra to Roulston, 4 runs
Moondra to Egan, 1 run
Moondra to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Egan, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)
Hollard to Balbirnie, 1 run
Hollard to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Hollard to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Hollard to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Hollard to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Hollard to Balbirnie, 0 runs
McKeegan to Hollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Hollard)
McKeegan to Hollard, 0 runs
McKeegan to Hollard, 2 runs
Deveraj to McDonough, 2 runs
Deveraj to Hollard, 1 run
Deveraj to Hollard, 2 runs
Deveraj to Hollard, 6 runs
Deveraj to Hollard, 6 runs
Deveraj to McDonough, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hollard, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McDonough, 1 run
L McCarthy to McDonough, 2 runs
L McCarthy to McDonough, wide
L McCarthy to McDonough, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McDonough, 4 runs
L McCarthy to McDonough, 2 runs
Delany to McDonough, 1 run
Hollard lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for 1 bye.
Delany to McDonough, 1 run
Delany to McDonough, 0 runs
Delany to McDonough, 0 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, appeal, wicket (caught - DeFreitas)
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Deveraj to Hollard, 1 run
Deveraj to Moondra, appeal, wicket (caught - Moondra)
Deveraj to Moondra, 4 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run
McKeegan to Moondra, 2 runs
McKeegan to Hoey, appeal, wicket (caught - Hoey)
McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run
McKeegan to Hoey, 1 run
McKeegan to Hoey, 0 runs
McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hoey, 0 runs
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hoey, 1 run
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hoey, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hoey, wide
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
Delany to Hoey, 2 runs
Delany to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)
Delany to Delany, 6 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run
Delany to Delany, 1 run
Delany to Dockrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dockrell)
Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 2 runs
Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 6 runs
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 1 run
McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run
McKeegan to Dockrell, 1 run
McKeegan to Dockrell, 0 runs
McKeegan to Tucker, appeal, wicket (caught - Tucker)
McKeegan to Tucker, 6 runs
McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 2 runs
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 4 runs
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 2 runs
Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 6 runs
Delany to Tucker, 2 runs
Delany to Tucker, 6 runs
Delany to Tucker, 6 runs
Delany to Tucker, 0 runs
Delany to Tucker, 4 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run
Deveraj to Tucker, 0 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 4 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 4 runs
Delany to Tucker, 4 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run
Delany to Tucker, 1 run
Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run
Delany to DeFreitas, 2 runs
Delany to DeFreitas, 0 runs
McKeegan to Tucker, 4 runs
McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 0 runs
McKeegan to Tucker, 6 runs
McKeegan to Tucker, 0 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 2 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Deveraj to Tucker, 1 run
Deveraj to Tucker, 4 runs
Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run
Deveraj to Tucker, 1 run
L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run
L McCarthy to Tucker, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Tucker, 4 runs
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
No ball. Tucker defends for a single run.
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run
L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, no ball
Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, wide
Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, wide
Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)
L McCarthy to Tucker, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Tucker, wide
L McCarthy to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)
L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, wide
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)