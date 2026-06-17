Highlights Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

183

NOR
NOR

149

18.1
W

McDonough to Deveraj, appeal, wicket (bowled - Deveraj)

17.6
1

Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run

17.6
1

Moondra to Deveraj, wide

17.5
1

Moondra to McKeegan, 1 run

17.4
.

Moondra to McKeegan, 0 runs

17.3
1

Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run

17.2
1

Moondra to McKeegan, 1 run

17.1
1

Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run

16.6
1

Hollard to Deveraj, 1 run

16.5
W

Hollard to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

16.4
.

Hollard to Delany, 0 runs

16.3
6

Hollard to Delany, 6 runs

16.2
.

Hollard to Delany, 0 runs

16.1
4

Hollard to Delany, 4 runs

15.6
.

Dockrell to McKeegan, 0 runs

15.5
W

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ryan Macbeth)

15.4
.

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs

15.3
1

Dockrell to Delany, 1 run

15.2
.

0 runs

15.1
1

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run

14.6
1

McDonough to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run

14.5
1

McDonough to Delany, 1 run

14.4
6

McDonough to Delany, 6 runs

14.4
1

McDonough to Delany, wide

14.3
.

McDonough to Delany, 0 runs

14.3
1

wide

14.2
2

McDonough to Delany, 2 runs

14.1
.

McDonough to Delany, 0 runs

13.6
.

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs

13.5
.

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs

13.4
1

Dockrell to Delany, 1 run

13.3
1

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run

13.3
1

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, wide

13.2
4

Dockrell to Ryan Macbeth, 4 runs

13.1
1

Dockrell to Delany, leg bye

12.6
W

Hoey to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)

12.5
1

Hoey to Delany, 1 run

12.4
.

Hoey to Delany, 0 runs

12.3
1

Hoey to L McCarthy, 1 run

12.2
W

Hoey to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)

12.1
.

Hoey to Hassan, 0 runs

11.6
6

Hollard to Delany, 6 runs

11.6
1

Hollard to Delany, no ball

11.5
1

Hollard to Delany, 1 run

11.4
.

0 runs

11.3
1

Hollard to Delany, 1 run

11.2
1

Hollard to Hassan, 1 run

11.1
.

Hollard to Hassan, 0 runs

10.6
.

Hoey to Delany, 0 runs

10.5
1

Hoey to Hassan, 1 run

10.4
.

Hoey to Hassan, 0 runs

10.3
.

Hoey to Hassan, 0 runs

10.2
W

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)

10.1
1

Hoey to Delany, 1 run

9.6
.

Hollard to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hollard to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

9.4
1

Hollard to Delany, 1 run

9.3
.

Hollard to Delany, 0 runs

9.2
.

Hollard to Delany, 0 runs

9.1
W

Hollard to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)

9.1
1

wide

9.1
1

Hollard to Calitz, wide

8.6
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

8.5
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

8.4
4

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

8.3
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

8.2
6

Hoey to Calitz, 6 runs

8.1
4

Hoey to Calitz, 4 runs

7.6
1

HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run

7.5
.

HT Tector to Calitz, 0 runs

7.4
1

HT Tector to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

7.3
4

HT Tector to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

7.2
4

HT Tector to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

7.1
1

HT Tector to Calitz, 1 run

6.6
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

6.5
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

6.4
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

6.3
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

6.2
1

Hoey to Calitz, 1 run

6.2
1

Hoey to Calitz, wide

6.1
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

5.6
W

Dockrell to Egan, appeal, wicket (caught - Egan)

5.5
4

Dockrell to Egan, 4 runs

5.4
4

Dockrell to Egan, 4 runs

5.3
.

Dockrell to Egan, 0 runs

5.2
1

Dockrell to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

5.1
1

Dockrell to Egan, 1 run

4.6
1

McDonough to Egan, 1 run

4.5
1

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

4.4
.

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

4.3
.

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

4.2
1

McDonough to Egan, 1 run

4.1
.

McDonough to Egan, 0 runs

3.6
1

Moondra to Egan, 1 run

3.5
1

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

3.4
.

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

3.3
4

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

3.2
1

Moondra to Egan, 1 run

3.1
4

Moondra to Egan, 4 runs

2.6
6

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

2.5
1

McDonough to Egan, 1 run

2.4
6

McDonough to Egan, 6 runs

2.3
4

McDonough to Egan, 4 runs

2.2
1

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

2.1
W

McDonough to Egan, appeal, wicket (run out - Roulston)

1.6
4

Moondra to Roulston, 4 runs

1.5
1

Moondra to Egan, 1 run

1.4
.

Moondra to Egan, 0 runs

1.3
.

Moondra to Egan, 0 runs

1.2
.

Moondra to Egan, 0 runs

1.1
W

Moondra to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)

0.6
1

Hollard to Balbirnie, 1 run

0.5
4

Hollard to Balbirnie, 4 runs

0.4
.

Hollard to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.3
4

Hollard to Balbirnie, 4 runs

0.2
4

Hollard to Balbirnie, 4 runs

0.1
.

Hollard to Balbirnie, 0 runs

19.3
W

McKeegan to Hollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Hollard)

19.2
.

McKeegan to Hollard, 0 runs

19.1
2

McKeegan to Hollard, 2 runs

18.6
2

Deveraj to McDonough, 2 runs

18.5
1

Deveraj to Hollard, 1 run

18.4
2

Deveraj to Hollard, 2 runs

18.3
6

Deveraj to Hollard, 6 runs

18.2
6

Deveraj to Hollard, 6 runs

18.1
1

Deveraj to McDonough, 1 run

17.6
.

L McCarthy to Hollard, 0 runs

17.5
1

L McCarthy to McDonough, 1 run

17.4
2

L McCarthy to McDonough, 2 runs

17.4
1

L McCarthy to McDonough, wide

17.3
.

L McCarthy to McDonough, 0 runs

17.2
4

L McCarthy to McDonough, 4 runs

17.1
2

L McCarthy to McDonough, 2 runs

16.6
1

Delany to McDonough, 1 run

16.5
1b

Hollard lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball trickles away for 1 bye.

16.4
1

Delany to McDonough, 1 run

16.3
.

Delany to McDonough, 0 runs

16.2
.

Delany to McDonough, 0 runs

16.1
W

Delany to DeFreitas, appeal, wicket (caught - DeFreitas)

15.6
1

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run

15.5
.

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs

15.4
1

Deveraj to Hollard, 1 run

15.3
W

Deveraj to Moondra, appeal, wicket (caught - Moondra)

15.2
4

Deveraj to Moondra, 4 runs

15.1
1

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run

14.6
2

McKeegan to Moondra, 2 runs

14.5
W

McKeegan to Hoey, appeal, wicket (caught - Hoey)

14.4
1

McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run

14.3
1

McKeegan to Hoey, 1 run

14.2
.

McKeegan to Hoey, 0 runs

14.1
1

McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run

13.6
.

L McCarthy to Hoey, 0 runs

13.5
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

13.4
1

L McCarthy to Hoey, 1 run

13.3
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

13.2
1

L McCarthy to Hoey, 1 run

13.2
1

L McCarthy to Hoey, wide

13.1
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

12.6
2

Delany to Hoey, 2 runs

12.5
W

Delany to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

12.4
6

Delany to Delany, 6 runs

12.3
1

Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run

12.2
1

Delany to Delany, 1 run

12.1
W

Delany to Dockrell, appeal, wicket (caught - Dockrell)

11.6
1

Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 1 run

11.5
2

Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 2 runs

11.4
6

Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 6 runs

11.3
1

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 1 run

11.2
1

Scott MacBeth to Dockrell, 1 run

11.1
1

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 1 run

10.6
1

McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run

10.5
1

McKeegan to Dockrell, 1 run

10.4
.

McKeegan to Dockrell, 0 runs

10.3
W

McKeegan to Tucker, appeal, wicket (caught - Tucker)

10.2
6

McKeegan to Tucker, 6 runs

10.1
1

McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run

9.6
1

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 1 run

9.5
2

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 2 runs

9.4
.

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 0 runs

9.3
4

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 4 runs

9.2
2

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 2 runs

9.1
6

Scott MacBeth to DeFreitas, 6 runs

8.6
2

Delany to Tucker, 2 runs

8.5
6

Delany to Tucker, 6 runs

8.4
6

Delany to Tucker, 6 runs

8.3
.

Delany to Tucker, 0 runs

8.2
4

Delany to Tucker, 4 runs

8.1
1

Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run

7.6
.

Deveraj to Tucker, 0 runs

7.5
1

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run

7.4
.

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs

7.3
4

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 4 runs

7.2
.

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs

7.1
4

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 4 runs

6.6
4

Delany to Tucker, 4 runs

6.5
1

Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run

6.4
1

Delany to Tucker, 1 run

6.3
1

Delany to DeFreitas, 1 run

6.2
2

Delany to DeFreitas, 2 runs

6.1
.

Delany to DeFreitas, 0 runs

5.6
4

McKeegan to Tucker, 4 runs

5.5
1

McKeegan to DeFreitas, 1 run

5.4
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

5.3
.

McKeegan to Tucker, 0 runs

5.2
6

McKeegan to Tucker, 6 runs

5.1
.

McKeegan to Tucker, 0 runs

4.6
2

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 2 runs

4.5
.

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 0 runs

4.4
1

Deveraj to Tucker, 1 run

4.3
4

Deveraj to Tucker, 4 runs

4.2
1

Deveraj to DeFreitas, 1 run

4.1
1

Deveraj to Tucker, 1 run

3.6
1

L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run

3.5
.

L McCarthy to Tucker, 0 runs

3.4
4

L McCarthy to Tucker, 4 runs

3.3
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

3.3
nb

No ball. Tucker defends for a single run.

3.2
1

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 1 run

3.1
4

L McCarthy to DeFreitas, 4 runs

2.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 0 runs

2.5
4

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 4 runs

2.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to Tucker, 0 runs

2.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, 1 run

2.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, no ball

2.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, wide

2.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, wide

2.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to DeFreitas, 0 runs

2.1
W

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)

1.6
.

L McCarthy to Tucker, 0 runs

1.6
1

L McCarthy to Tucker, wide

1.5
W

L McCarthy to HT Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - HT Tector)

1.4
1

L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run

1.3
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

1.2
.

L McCarthy to Doheny, 0 runs

1.2
1

L McCarthy to Doheny, wide

1.1
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

0.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 0 runs

0.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

0.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 0 runs

0.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

0.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

0.1
W

Ryan Macbeth to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)