Match details Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

183

NOR
NOR

149

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Toss:North-West Warriors won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTucker Lorcan, Tector Tim, Tector Harry, De Freitas Christopher, Dockrell George, Doheny Stephen, Delany David, Hoey Gavin, Hollard Matt, Moondra Jai, McDonough Byron
BenchCampher Curtis, Hand Fionn, Little Joshua, Lynch Seamus, Martins Jeremy, McCarthy Barry, White Benjamin

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Roulston Gavin, Egan Jake, MacBeth Scott John, Calitz Benjamin, Delany Gareth, Hassan Shahid, McCarthy Liam, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent, Deveraj Melvin
BenchDoherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Haslett Samuel, McBrine Andy, McClintock William, Millar Robbie, Ogilby Freddie, Wilson Jared, Wilson Josh, Young Craig

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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