Results Score Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

183

NOR
NOR

149

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Delany Garethall rounder312413129.17
MacBeth Scott Johnbowler302141142.86
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Hoey Gavinall rounder402636.510
Hollard Matt403729.2521

Latest Highlights

18.1
W

McDonough to Deveraj, appeal, wicket (bowled - Deveraj)

17.6
1

Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run

17.6
1

Moondra to Deveraj, wide

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