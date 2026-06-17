Results Score Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Delany Garethall rounder
|31
|24
|1
|3
|129.17
|MacBeth Scott Johnbowler
|30
|21
|4
|1
|142.86
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Hoey Gavinall rounder
|4
|0
|26
|3
|6.5
|1
|0
|Hollard Matt
|4
|0
|37
|2
|9.25
|2
|1
Latest Highlights
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18.1
W
McDonough to Deveraj, appeal, wicket (bowled - Deveraj)
17.6
1
Moondra to Deveraj, 1 run
17.6
1
Moondra to Deveraj, wide