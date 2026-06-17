Squads Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Tector Tim
batsman
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Tector Harry
batsman
Egan Jake
batsman
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Dockrell George
all rounder
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Delany David
bowler
Hassan Shahid
batsman
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Hollard Matt
no information yet
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Moondra Jai
no information yet
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
McDonough Byron
bowler
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Hand Fionn
bowler
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Little Joshua
bowler
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
McClintock William
batsman
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Millar Robbie
all rounder
White Benjamin
bowler
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet