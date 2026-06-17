Squads Leinster Lightning vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI

183

NOR
NOR

149

Playing

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Tector Tim

batsman

Egan Jake

batsman

Dockrell George

all rounder

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Hoey Gavin

all rounder

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Moondra Jai

no information yet

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Campher Curtis

all rounder

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet