Scott MacBeth to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

Delany to Hilton, 0 runs

Delany to Hilton, 4 runs

Delany to Hilton, 6 runs

Delany to Wilson, 1 run

Delany to Hilton, 1 run

Delany to Wilson, leg bye

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs

Scott MacBeth to Wilson, 1 run

Scott MacBeth to Robertson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Robertson)

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run

Scott MacBeth to Robertson, 1 run

Scott MacBeth to Robertson, 0 runs

McKeegan to Robertson, 1 run

14.5 W

McKeegan to C McCullough, appeal, wicket (bowled - C McCullough)