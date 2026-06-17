Highlights Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

159

NOR
NOR

204

17.1
W

Scott MacBeth to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

16.6
.

Delany to Hilton, 0 runs

16.5
4

Delany to Hilton, 4 runs

16.4
6

Delany to Hilton, 6 runs

16.3
1

Delany to Wilson, 1 run

16.2
1

Delany to Hilton, 1 run

16.1
1

Delany to Wilson, leg bye

15.6
.

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs

15.5
1

Scott MacBeth to Wilson, 1 run

15.4
W

Scott MacBeth to Robertson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Robertson)

15.3
1

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run

15.2
1

Scott MacBeth to Robertson, 1 run

15.1
.

Scott MacBeth to Robertson, 0 runs

14.6
1

McKeegan to Robertson, 1 run

14.5
W

McKeegan to C McCullough, appeal, wicket (bowled - C McCullough)

14.4
4

McKeegan to C McCullough, 4 runs

14.3
.

McKeegan to C McCullough, 0 runs

14.2
.

McKeegan to C McCullough, 0 runs

14.1
W

McKeegan to Leckey, appeal, wicket (caught - Leckey)

13.6
.

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs

13.5
1

Scott MacBeth to Leckey, 1 run

13.4
.

Scott MacBeth to Leckey, 0 runs

13.3
4

Scott MacBeth to Leckey, 4 runs

13.2
1

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run

13.1
.

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs

12.6
.

Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

12.5
1

Delany to Hilton, 1 run

12.4
1

Delany to Leckey, 1 run

12.3
1

Delany to Hilton, 1 run

12.2
4

Delany to Hilton, 4 runs

12.1
4

Delany to Hilton, 4 runs

11.6
1

L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run

11.5
4

L McCarthy to Hilton, 4 runs

11.4
4

L McCarthy to Hilton, 4 runs

11.3
1

L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

11.2
.

0 runs

11.1
1

L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run

10.6
2

McKeegan to Leckey, 2 runs

10.5
W

McKeegan to Swart, wicket (caught - Swart)

10.4
1

McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run

10.3
1

McKeegan to Swart, 1 run

10.2
4

McKeegan to Swart, 4 runs

10.1
1

McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run

9.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 0 runs

9.6
nb

Ryan Macbeth to Swart, no ball + 6 runs

9.5
4

Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 4 runs

9.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to Swart, wide

9.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to Hilton, 1 run

9.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 1 run

9.2
4

Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 4 runs

9.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Hilton, 1 run

8.6
1

Delany to Hilton, 1 run

8.6
1

Delany to Hilton, wide

8.5
4

Delany to Hilton, 4 runs

8.4
.

Delany to Hilton, 0 runs

8.3
1

Delany to Swart, 1 run

8.2
.

Delany to Swart, 0 runs

8.1
.

Delany to Swart, 0 runs

7.6
1

Scott MacBeth to Swart, 1 run

7.5
1

Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run

7.4
W

Scott MacBeth to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (bowled - Carmichael)

7.3
1

Scott MacBeth to Swart, 1 run

7.2
1

Scott MacBeth to Carmichael, 1 run

7.1
4

Scott MacBeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

6.6
.

Delany to Swart, 0 runs

6.5
W

Delany to Mayes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mayes)

6.4
1

Delany to Carmichael, 1 run

6.3
4

Delany to Carmichael, 4 runs

6.2
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

6.1
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

5.6
1

McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run

5.5
6

McKeegan to Mayes, 6 runs

5.4
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

5.3
1

McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run

5.2
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

5.1
.

McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

4.6
W

L McCarthy to Topping, appeal, wicket (caught - Topping)

4.5
.

L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs

4.5
nb

L McCarthy to Carmichael, no ball + 1 run

4.4
1

L McCarthy to Topping, 1 run

4.3
4

L McCarthy to Topping, 4 runs

4.3
1

L McCarthy to Topping, wide

4.2
W

L McCarthy to McCollum, appeal, wicket (caught - McCollum)

4.1
2

L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs

3.6
2

Young to Carmichael, 2 runs

3.3
1

Young to McCollum, 1 run

3.2
6

Young to McCollum, 6 runs

3.1
1

Young to Carmichael, 1 run

2.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

2.5
6

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 6 runs

2.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

2.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

2.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

2.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

1.6
4

L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs

1.5
4

L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs

1.4
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

1.3
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

1.2
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

1.2
1

L McCarthy to McCollum, wide

1.1
1

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 1 run

0.6
2

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs

0.5
2

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs

0.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, wide

0.4
4

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 4 runs

0.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 0 runs

0.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, wide

0.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 0 runs

19.6
W

Mayes to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

19.5
6

Mayes to Delany, 6 runs

19.4
6

Mayes to Delany, 6 runs

19.3
1

Mayes to Hassan, 1 run

19.2
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

19.1
1

Mayes to Hassan, 1 run

18.6
4

Leckey to Delany, 4 runs

18.5
1

Leckey to Hassan, 1 run

18.4
.

Leckey to Hassan, 0 runs

18.3
1

Leckey to Delany, 1 run

18.3
1

Leckey to Delany, wide

18.3
1

Leckey to Delany, wide

18.2
4

Leckey to Delany, 4 runs

18.1
2

Leckey to Delany, 2 runs

17.6
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

17.6
1

Mayes to Delany, wide

17.5
1

Mayes to Hassan, 1 run

17.4
.

Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs

17.3
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

17.2
1

Mayes to Hassan, 1 run

17.1
.

Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs

16.6
1

C McCullough to Hassan, 1 run

16.5
.

C McCullough to Hassan, 0 runs

16.4
W

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scott MacBeth)

16.3
6

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

16.2
2

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

15.6
4

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

15.5
2

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

15.4
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

15.3
4

Wilson to Delany, 4 runs

15.2
2

Wilson to Delany, 2 runs

15.1
6

Wilson to Delany, 6 runs

14.6
.

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

14.5
.

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

14.4
4

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

14.3
.

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

14.2
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

14.1
1

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

13.6
1

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

13.5
6

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

13.4
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

13.3
1

Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

13.2
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

13.1
.

Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

12.6
4

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

12.5
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

12.4
2

C McCullough to Delany, 2 runs

12.3
1

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

12.2
.

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

12.1
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

11.6
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

11.5
2

Wilson to Delany, 2 runs

11.4
4

Wilson to Delany, 4 runs

11.3
2

Wilson to Delany, 2 runs

11.2
.

Wilson to Delany, 0 runs

11.1
1

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, leg bye

10.6
W

C McCullough to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)

10.5
1

C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

10.4
1

C McCullough to Calitz, 1 run

10.3
.

C McCullough to Calitz, 0 runs

10.2
4

C McCullough to Calitz, 4 runs

10.1
2

C McCullough to Calitz, 2 runs

9.6
1

Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

9.5
1

Leckey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

9.4
1

Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

9.3
6

Leckey to Calitz, 6 runs

9.3
1

wide

9.3
1

wide

9.2
1

Leckey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

9.2
1

Leckey to Scott MacBeth, wide

9.1
W

Leckey to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)

8.6
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

8.5
4

Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

8.4
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

8.3
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

8.2
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

8.1
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

7.6
1

Leckey to Balbirnie, 1 run

7.5
1

Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

7.4
W

Leckey to Egan, appeal, wicket (caught - Egan)

7.3
4

Leckey to Egan, 4 runs

7.2
1

Leckey to Balbirnie, 1 run

7.1
.

Leckey to Balbirnie, 0 runs

6.6
.

Robertson to Egan, 0 runs

6.5
4

Robertson to Egan, 4 runs

6.4
1

Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run

6.3
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

6.2
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

6.1
1

Robertson to Egan, 1 run

5.6
1

Leckey to Egan, 1 run

5.5
W

Leckey to Roulston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Roulston)

5.4
6

Leckey to Roulston, 6 runs

5.3
.

Leckey to Roulston, 0 runs

5.2
2

Leckey to Roulston, 2 runs

5.1
4

Leckey to Roulston, 4 runs

4.6
.

Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

4.5
1

Wilson to Roulston, 1 run

4.4
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.3
4

Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

4.2
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, leg bye

4.1
1

Wilson to Roulston, 1 run

3.6
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.5
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.4
.

Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.3
4

Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

3.2
4

Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

3.1
4

Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

2.6
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

2.6
1

Mayes to Roulston, wide

2.5
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

2.4
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

2.3
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

2.2
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

2.1
1

Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run

1.6
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

1.5
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, 1 run

1.5
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, wide

1.4
4

Wilson to Balbirnie, 4 runs

1.4
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, wide

1.3
1

Wilson to Roulston, 1 run

1.2
4

Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

1.1
1

Wilson to Balbirnie, 1 run

0.6
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

0.5
4

Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs

0.4
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

0.3
1

Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run

0.2
2

Mayes to Balbirnie, 2 runs

0.1
2

Mayes to Balbirnie, 2 runs