Highlights Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
Scott MacBeth to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)
Delany to Hilton, 0 runs
Delany to Hilton, 4 runs
Delany to Hilton, 6 runs
Delany to Wilson, 1 run
Delany to Hilton, 1 run
Delany to Wilson, leg bye
Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Wilson, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Robertson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Robertson)
Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Robertson, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Robertson, 0 runs
McKeegan to Robertson, 1 run
McKeegan to C McCullough, appeal, wicket (bowled - C McCullough)
McKeegan to C McCullough, 4 runs
McKeegan to C McCullough, 0 runs
McKeegan to C McCullough, 0 runs
McKeegan to Leckey, appeal, wicket (caught - Leckey)
Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Leckey, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Leckey, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Leckey, 4 runs
Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 0 runs
Delany to Leckey, 0 runs
Delany to Hilton, 1 run
Delany to Leckey, 1 run
Delany to Hilton, 1 run
Delany to Hilton, 4 runs
Delany to Hilton, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run
L McCarthy to Hilton, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Hilton, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run
0 runs
L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run
McKeegan to Leckey, 2 runs
McKeegan to Swart, wicket (caught - Swart)
McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run
McKeegan to Swart, 1 run
McKeegan to Swart, 4 runs
McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Swart, no ball + 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Swart, wide
Ryan Macbeth to Hilton, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Swart, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Hilton, 1 run
Delany to Hilton, 1 run
Delany to Hilton, wide
Delany to Hilton, 4 runs
Delany to Hilton, 0 runs
Delany to Swart, 1 run
Delany to Swart, 0 runs
Delany to Swart, 0 runs
Scott MacBeth to Swart, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Hilton, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Carmichael, appeal, wicket (bowled - Carmichael)
Scott MacBeth to Swart, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Scott MacBeth to Carmichael, 4 runs
Delany to Swart, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mayes)
Delany to Carmichael, 1 run
Delany to Carmichael, 4 runs
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run
McKeegan to Mayes, 6 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, appeal, wicket (caught - Topping)
L McCarthy to Topping, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Carmichael, no ball + 1 run
L McCarthy to Topping, 1 run
L McCarthy to Topping, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Topping, wide
L McCarthy to McCollum, appeal, wicket (caught - McCollum)
L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs
Young to Carmichael, 2 runs
Young to McCollum, 1 run
Young to McCollum, 6 runs
Young to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, wide
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, wide
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, wide
Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 0 runs
Mayes to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)
Mayes to Delany, 6 runs
Mayes to Delany, 6 runs
Mayes to Hassan, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Hassan, 1 run
Leckey to Delany, 4 runs
Leckey to Hassan, 1 run
Leckey to Hassan, 0 runs
Leckey to Delany, 1 run
Leckey to Delany, wide
Leckey to Delany, wide
Leckey to Delany, 4 runs
Leckey to Delany, 2 runs
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, wide
Mayes to Hassan, 1 run
Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Hassan, 1 run
Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs
C McCullough to Hassan, 1 run
C McCullough to Hassan, 0 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scott MacBeth)
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 4 runs
Wilson to Delany, 2 runs
Wilson to Delany, 6 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to Delany, 2 runs
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 2 runs
Wilson to Delany, 4 runs
Wilson to Delany, 2 runs
Wilson to Delany, 0 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, leg bye
C McCullough to Calitz, appeal, wicket (caught - Calitz)
C McCullough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
C McCullough to Calitz, 1 run
C McCullough to Calitz, 0 runs
C McCullough to Calitz, 4 runs
C McCullough to Calitz, 2 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 1 run
Leckey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Leckey to Calitz, 1 run
Leckey to Calitz, 6 runs
wide
wide
Leckey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Leckey to Scott MacBeth, wide
Leckey to Balbirnie, appeal, wicket (caught - Balbirnie)
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Leckey to Balbirnie, 1 run
Leckey to Calitz, 1 run
Leckey to Egan, appeal, wicket (caught - Egan)
Leckey to Egan, 4 runs
Leckey to Balbirnie, 1 run
Leckey to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Egan, 0 runs
Robertson to Egan, 4 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Egan, 1 run
Leckey to Egan, 1 run
Leckey to Roulston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Roulston)
Leckey to Roulston, 6 runs
Leckey to Roulston, 0 runs
Leckey to Roulston, 2 runs
Leckey to Roulston, 4 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 1 run
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, leg bye
Wilson to Roulston, 1 run
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Robertson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, wide
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Wilson to Balbirnie, wide
Wilson to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, wide
Wilson to Roulston, 1 run
Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs
Wilson to Balbirnie, 1 run
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 1 run
Mayes to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Mayes to Balbirnie, 2 runs