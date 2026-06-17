Results Score Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

159

NOR
NOR

204

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hilton Kian432561172
McCollum Jamesbatsman331732194.12
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Delany Garethall rounder40361910
MacBeth Scott Johnbowler3.101735.3700

Latest Highlights

17.1
W

Scott MacBeth to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

16.6
.

Delany to Hilton, 0 runs

16.5
4

Delany to Hilton, 4 runs

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