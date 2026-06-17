Results Score Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hilton Kian
|43
|25
|6
|1
|172
|McCollum Jamesbatsman
|33
|17
|3
|2
|194.12
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Delany Garethall rounder
|4
|0
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
|MacBeth Scott Johnbowler
|3.1
|0
|17
|3
|5.37
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.1
W
Scott MacBeth to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)
16.6
.
Delany to Hilton, 0 runs
16.5
4
Delany to Hilton, 4 runs