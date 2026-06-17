Match details Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
|Toss:
|Northern Knights won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Knights Squad
North-West Warriors Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet