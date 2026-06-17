Match details Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026

T20

NKN
NKN

159

NOR
NOR

204

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Toss:Northern Knights won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Knights Squad

PlayersAdair Ross, Carmichael Cade, McCollum James, Topping Morgan, Hilton Kian, Swart Charles, Leckey Adam, Mayes Thomas, McCullough Carson, Wilson Reuben, Robertson Cian
BenchAdair Mark, Dadswell Shane, Dyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Humphreys Matthew, Neill Jordan, Stirling Paul, Topping Sam

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Roulston Gavin, Egan Jake, MacBeth Scott John, Calitz Benjamin, Young Craig, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent, Delany Gareth, Hassan Shahid, McCarthy Liam, Deveraj Melvin, McBrine Andy
BenchDoherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Haslett Samuel, McClintock William, Millar Robbie, Ogilby Freddie, Wilson Jared, Wilson Josh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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