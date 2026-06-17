Squads Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 17.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Ross
batsman
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Carmichael Cade
all rounder
Roulston Gavin
batsman
McCollum James
batsman
Egan Jake
batsman
Topping Morgan
all rounder
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Hilton Kian
no information yet
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Swart Charles
no information yet
Young Craig
bowler
Leckey Adam
batsman
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Mayes Thomas
bowler
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
McCullough Carson
batsman
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Hassan Shahid
batsman
Robertson Cian
all rounder
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Mark
bowler
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Dadswell Shane
batsman
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Dyer Harry
bowler
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Foster Matthew
bowler
McClintock William
batsman
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Neill Jordan
bowler
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Stirling Paul
batsman
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Topping Sam
no information yet
Wilson Josh
batsman