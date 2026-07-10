Highlights Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas T20 Major League Cricket 10.07.2026
Stoinis to Pollard, 6 runs
Gannon to TS Dhillon, 2 runs
Gannon to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Gannon to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Pollard plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Gannon to Pollard, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 4 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Pollard, 1 run
Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Pollard, 1 run
Baartman to Pollard, 1 run
Baartman to Pollard, 0 runs
Baartman to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Baartman to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)
Baartman to Pollard, 1 run
Baartman to Pollard, 0 runs
Gannon to Anderson, 0 runs
Gannon to Anderson, 0 runs
Gannon to Pollard, 1 run
Gannon to Pollard, 0 runs
Gannon to Pollard, 0 runs
Ali Sheikh to Pollard, 1 run
Ali Sheikh to Pollard, 6 runs
Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 1 run
Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 0 runs
Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 0 runs
Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 0 runs
Stoinis to Pollard, 0 runs
Stoinis to Pollard, 0 runs
Stoinis to Pollard, wide
Stoinis to Pollard, 6 runs
Stoinis to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Stoinis to Patel, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patel)
Stoinis to Pollard, 1 run
Ali Sheikh to Pollard, 1 run
Ali Sheikh to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)
Ali Sheikh to Al Hasan, 2 runs
Ali Sheikh to Patel, 1 run
Ali Sheikh to Patel, 2 runs
Ali Sheikh to Patel, 0 runs
Shanaka to Patel, 1 run
Shanaka to Al Hasan, 1 run
Shanaka to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Shanaka to Al Hasan, 2 runs
Shanaka to Al Hasan, wide
Shanaka to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Shanaka to Patel, 1 run
Baartman to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Baartman to Patel, 1 run
Baartman to Patel, 0 runs
Baartman to Patel, 0 runs
Baartman to Patel, 0 runs
Baartman to Patel, 0 runs
Gannon to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Gannon to Al Hasan, 4 runs
Gannon to Al Hasan, 4 runs
Gannon to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Gannon to Patel, 1 run
Gannon to Al Hasan, 1 run
Baartman to Al Hasan, 1 run
Baartman to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Baartman to Pooran, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pooran)
Baartman to Patel, 1 run
Baartman to Patel, 0 runs
Baartman to Patel, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 1 run
Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 1 run
Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 4 runs
Stoinis to Pooran, 1 run
Stoinis to Rickelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Rickelton)
Stoinis to Rickelton, 0 runs
Stoinis to Rickelton, 2 runs
Stoinis to Rickelton, 0 runs
Stoinis to Rickelton, 4 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 4 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 4 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 4 runs