Highlights Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas T20 Major League Cricket 10.07.2026

Live
T20Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
NEW

(14 ov.) 93/5

SEA
SEA
14.1
6

Stoinis to Pollard, 6 runs

13.6
2

Gannon to TS Dhillon, 2 runs

13.5
4

Gannon to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

13.4
4

Gannon to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

13.2
1lb

Pollard plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

13.1
.

Gannon to Pollard, 0 runs

12.6
4

Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 4 runs

12.5
1

Jasdeep Singh to Pollard, 1 run

12.4
1

Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 1 run

12.3
.

Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

12.2
.

Jasdeep Singh to TS Dhillon, 0 runs

12.1
1

Jasdeep Singh to Pollard, 1 run

11.6
1

Baartman to Pollard, 1 run

11.5
.

Baartman to Pollard, 0 runs

11.4
1

Baartman to TS Dhillon, 1 run

11.3
W

Baartman to Anderson, appeal, wicket (caught - Anderson)

11.2
1

Baartman to Pollard, 1 run

11.1
.

Baartman to Pollard, 0 runs

10.6
.

Gannon to Anderson, 0 runs

10.5
.

Gannon to Anderson, 0 runs

10.4
1

Gannon to Pollard, 1 run

10.3
.

Gannon to Pollard, 0 runs

10.2
.

Gannon to Pollard, 0 runs

9.6
1

Ali Sheikh to Pollard, 1 run

9.5
6

Ali Sheikh to Pollard, 6 runs

9.4
1

Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 1 run

9.3
.

Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 0 runs

9.2
.

Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 0 runs

9.1
.

Ali Sheikh to Anderson, 0 runs

8.6
.

Stoinis to Pollard, 0 runs

8.5
.

Stoinis to Pollard, 0 runs

8.5
1

Stoinis to Pollard, wide

8.4
6

Stoinis to Pollard, 6 runs

8.3
1

Stoinis to TS Dhillon, 1 run

8.2
W

Stoinis to Patel, appeal, wicket (bowled - Patel)

8.1
1

Stoinis to Pollard, 1 run

7.6
1

Ali Sheikh to Pollard, 1 run

7.5
W

Ali Sheikh to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)

7.4
2

Ali Sheikh to Al Hasan, 2 runs

7.3
1

Ali Sheikh to Patel, 1 run

7.2
2

Ali Sheikh to Patel, 2 runs

7.1
.

Ali Sheikh to Patel, 0 runs

6.6
1

Shanaka to Patel, 1 run

6.5
1

Shanaka to Al Hasan, 1 run

6.4
.

Shanaka to Al Hasan, 0 runs

6.3
2

Shanaka to Al Hasan, 2 runs

6.3
1

Shanaka to Al Hasan, wide

6.2
.

Shanaka to Al Hasan, 0 runs

6.1
1

Shanaka to Patel, 1 run

5.6
.

Baartman to Al Hasan, 0 runs

5.5
1

Baartman to Patel, 1 run

5.4
.

Baartman to Patel, 0 runs

5.3
.

Baartman to Patel, 0 runs

5.2
.

Baartman to Patel, 0 runs

5.1
.

Baartman to Patel, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gannon to Al Hasan, 0 runs

4.5
4

Gannon to Al Hasan, 4 runs

4.4
4

Gannon to Al Hasan, 4 runs

4.3
.

Gannon to Al Hasan, 0 runs

4.2
1

Gannon to Patel, 1 run

4.1
1

Gannon to Al Hasan, 1 run

3.6
1

Baartman to Al Hasan, 1 run

3.5
.

Baartman to Al Hasan, 0 runs

3.4
W

Baartman to Pooran, appeal, wicket (bowled - Pooran)

3.3
1

Baartman to Patel, 1 run

3.2
.

Baartman to Patel, 0 runs

3.1
.

Baartman to Patel, 0 runs

2.6
.

Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 0 runs

2.5
.

Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 0 runs

2.4
1

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 1 run

2.3
1

Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 1 run

2.2
.

Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 0 runs

2.1
4

Jasdeep Singh to Pooran, 4 runs

1.6
1

Stoinis to Pooran, 1 run

1.5
W

Stoinis to Rickelton, appeal, wicket (caught - Rickelton)

1.4
.

Stoinis to Rickelton, 0 runs

1.3
2

Stoinis to Rickelton, 2 runs

1.2
.

Stoinis to Rickelton, 0 runs

1.1
4

Stoinis to Rickelton, 4 runs

0.6
4

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 4 runs

0.5
4

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 4 runs

0.4
.

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 0 runs

0.3
.

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 0 runs

0.2
.

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 0 runs

0.1
4

Jasdeep Singh to Patel, 4 runs