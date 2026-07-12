Highlights Mi New York vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 12.07.2026

Live
T20Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
NEW

187

WAS
WAS

(0 ov.) 92/2

10.6
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

10.5
4

Al Hasan to Gous, 4 runs

10.4
1

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run

10.3
2

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 2 runs

10.2
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

10.1
.

Al Hasan to Gous, 0 runs

9.6
.

Shepherd to Ravindra, 0 runs

9.5
1

Shepherd to Gous, 1 run

9.4
.

Shepherd to Gous, 0 runs

9.3
1

Shepherd to Ravindra, 1 run

9.2
6

Shepherd to Ravindra, 6 runs

9.1
1

Shepherd to Gous, 1 run

8.6
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

8.5
1

Ugarkar to Ravindra, 1 run

8.4
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

8.3
1

Ugarkar to Ravindra, 1 run

8.2
2

Ugarkar to Ravindra, 2 runs

8.1
2

Ugarkar to Ravindra, 2 runs

7.6
.

TS Dhillon to Gous, 0 runs

7.5
2

TS Dhillon to Gous, 2 runs

7.4
.

TS Dhillon to Gous, 0 runs

7.3
6

TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs

7.2
2

TS Dhillon to Gous, 2 runs

7.1
.

TS Dhillon to Gous, 0 runs

6.6
2

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 2 runs

6.5
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

6.4
1

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run

6.3
6

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 6 runs

6.2
1

Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run

6.1
1

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run

5.6
4

E Adil to Gous, 4 runs

5.5
.

E Adil to Gous, 0 runs

5.4
6

E Adil to Gous, 6 runs

5.3
1

E Adil to Ravindra, 1 run

5.2
.

E Adil to Ravindra, 0 runs

5.1
4

E Adil to Ravindra, 4 runs

4.6
1

Ugarkar to Ravindra, 1 run

4.5
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

4.4
5

Ugarkar to Ravindra, 5 runs

4.3
1

Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run

4.2
.

Ugarkar to Gous, 0 runs

4.1
.

Ugarkar to Gous, 0 runs

3.6
2

E Adil to Ravindra, 2 runs

3.5
1

E Adil to Gous, 1 run

3.4
.

E Adil to Gous, 0 runs

3.3
.

E Adil to Gous, 0 runs

3.2
.

E Adil to Gous, 0 runs

3.1
1

E Adil to Ravindra, 1 run

2.6
.

Boult to Gous, 0 runs

2.5
.

Boult to Gous, 0 runs

2.4
2

Boult to Gous, 2 runs

2.3
2

Boult to Gous, 2 runs

2.2
W

Boult to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)

2.1
.

Boult to Owen, 0 runs

1.6
.

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 0 runs

1.5
1

Al Hasan to Owen, 1 run

1.4
.

Al Hasan to Owen, 0 runs

1.3
1

Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run

1.2
W

Al Hasan to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

1.1
1

Al Hasan to Owen, 1 run

0.6
1

Boult to Owen, 1 run

0.6
1

Boult to Owen, wide

0.5
.

Boult to Owen, 0 runs

0.4
.

Boult to Owen, appeal

0.3
1

Boult to Smith, 1 run

0.2
6

Boult to Smith, 6 runs

0.1
.

Boult to Smith, 0 runs

0.1
1

Boult to Smith, wide

19.6
W

Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)

19.5
1

Dwarshuis to Boult, 1 run

19.5
1

Dwarshuis to Boult, wide

19.5
1

Dwarshuis to Boult, wide

19.4
1

Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 1 run

19.3
1

Dwarshuis to Boult, 1 run

19.1
W

Dwarshuis to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)

18.6
2

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 2 runs

18.6
1

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, wide

18.5
.

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 0 runs

18.5
1

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, wide

18.4
4

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 4 runs

18.4
1

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, wide

18.3
6

Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 6 runs

18.2
1

Netravalkar to TS Dhillon, 1 run

18.1
.

Netravalkar to TS Dhillon, appeal

17.6
.

Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 0 runs

17.5
.

Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 0 runs

17.4
.

Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 0 runs

17.3
1

Dwarshuis to TS Dhillon, 1 run

17.2
1

Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 1 run

17.1
1

Dwarshuis to TS Dhillon, 1 run

16.6
.

Ravindra to Al Hasan, 0 runs

16.5
4

Ravindra to Al Hasan, 4 runs

16.5
1

Ravindra to Al Hasan, wide

16.4
.

Ravindra to Al Hasan, 0 runs

16.3
W

Ravindra to Pollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Pollard)

16.2
1

Ravindra to TS Dhillon, 1 run

16.1
W

Ravindra to Shepherd, appeal, wicket (caught - Shepherd)

15.6
1

Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run

15.5
1

Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run

15.4
1

Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run

15.1
W

Netravalkar to Pooran, appeal, review (out => Umpire's Call), wicket (lbw - Pooran)

14.6
1

Owen to Pooran, 1 run

14.5
4

Owen to Pooran, 4 runs

14.4
2

Owen to Pooran, 2 runs

14.3
6

Owen to Pooran, 6 runs

14.2
1

Owen to Pollard, 1 run

14.1
.

Owen to Pollard, 0 runs

13.6
6

Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs

13.5
6

Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs

13.5
1

Chaudhary to Pooran, wide

13.4
1

Chaudhary to Pollard, 1 run

13.3
.

Chaudhary to Pollard, 0 runs

13.2
.

Chaudhary to Pollard, 0 runs

13.1
1

Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run

12.6
W

Holland to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)

12.5
1

Holland to Pooran, 1 run

12.4
6

Holland to Pooran, 6 runs

12.4
1

Holland to Pooran, wide

12.3
1

Holland to Singh, 1 run

12.3
1

Holland to Singh, wide

12.2
1

Holland to Pooran, 1 run, review

12.1
1

Holland to Singh, 1 run

11.6
1

Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run

11.5
1

Dwarshuis to Pooran, 1 run

11.5
1

Dwarshuis to Pooran, wide

11.4
1

Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run

11.3
6

Dwarshuis to Singh, 6 runs

11.1
1

Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run

10.6
6

Owen to Pooran, 6 runs

10.5
6

Owen to Pooran, 6 runs

10.4
.

Owen to Pooran, 0 runs

10.3
4

Owen to Pooran, 4 runs

10.2
4

Owen to Pooran, 4 runs

10.1
.

Owen to Pooran, 0 runs

10.1
1w

Owen to Pooran, wide, appeal

10.1
1

Owen to Pooran, wide

9.6
1

Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run

9.5
.

Chaudhary to Pooran, 0 runs

9.4
1

Chaudhary to Singh, 1 run

9.3
4

Chaudhary to Singh, 4 runs

9.2
1

Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run

9.1
1

Chaudhary to Singh, 1 run

8.6
.

Holland to Pooran, 0 runs

8.5
.

Holland to Pooran, 0 runs

8.4
1

Holland to Singh, 1 run

8.4
1

Holland to Singh, wide

8.3
1

Holland to Pooran, 1 run

8.2
.

Holland to Pooran, 0 runs

8.1
1

Holland to Singh, 1 run

7.6
1

Owen to Singh, 1 run

7.5
1

Owen to Pooran, 1 run

7.4
2

Owen to Pooran, 2 runs

7.3
6

Owen to Pooran, 6 runs

7.2
.

Owen to Pooran, 0 runs

7.1
1

Owen to Singh, 1 run

6.6
.

Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs

6.5
1

Maxwell to Singh, 1 run

6.4
1

Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run

6.3
6

Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs

6.2
1

Maxwell to Singh, 1 run

6.1
1

Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run

5.6
1

Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run

5.5
1

Netravalkar to Singh, 1 run

5.4
1

Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run

5.3
1

Netravalkar to Singh, 1 run

5.2
1

Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run

5.1
1

Netravalkar to Singh, leg bye

4.6
4

Maxwell to Pooran, 4 runs

4.5
1

Maxwell to Singh, 1 run

4.4
W

Maxwell to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

4.4
1

Maxwell to Patel, wide

4.3
4

Maxwell to Patel, 4 runs

4.2
1

Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run

4.1
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run

3.6
1

Dwarshuis to Patel, 1 run

3.5
.

Dwarshuis to Patel, 0 runs

3.4
1

Dwarshuis to Pooran, 1 run

3.3
1

Dwarshuis to Patel, 1 run

3.2
2

Dwarshuis to Patel, 2 runs

3.1
.

Dwarshuis to Patel, 0 runs

2.6
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run

2.5
.

Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs

2.4
.

Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs

2.3
1

Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run

2.2
.

Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs

2.1
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run

1.6
1

Netravalkar to Patel, 1 run

1.5
4

Netravalkar to Patel, 4 runs

1.4
1lb

Netravalkar to Pooran, leg bye, appeal

1.3
.

Netravalkar to Pooran, 0 runs

1.2
W

Netravalkar to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)

1.1
.

Netravalkar to de Kock, 0 runs

0.6
1

Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run

0.5
.

Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs

0.4
.

Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs

0.3
1

Maxwell to Patel, 1 run

0.2
.

Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs

0.1
1

Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run

0.1
2

Maxwell to Patel, 2 wides

0.1
5

Maxwell to Patel, 5 wides