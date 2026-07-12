Highlights Mi New York vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 12.07.2026
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Gous, 4 runs
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 2 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Gous, 0 runs
Shepherd to Ravindra, 0 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 1 run
Shepherd to Gous, 0 runs
Shepherd to Ravindra, 1 run
Shepherd to Ravindra, 6 runs
Shepherd to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ravindra, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ravindra, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ravindra, 2 runs
Ugarkar to Ravindra, 2 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 0 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 2 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 0 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 6 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 2 runs
TS Dhillon to Gous, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 2 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 6 runs
Al Hasan to Gous, 1 run
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run
E Adil to Gous, 4 runs
E Adil to Gous, 0 runs
E Adil to Gous, 6 runs
E Adil to Ravindra, 1 run
E Adil to Ravindra, 0 runs
E Adil to Ravindra, 4 runs
Ugarkar to Ravindra, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Ravindra, 5 runs
Ugarkar to Gous, 1 run
Ugarkar to Gous, 0 runs
Ugarkar to Gous, 0 runs
E Adil to Ravindra, 2 runs
E Adil to Gous, 1 run
E Adil to Gous, 0 runs
E Adil to Gous, 0 runs
E Adil to Gous, 0 runs
E Adil to Ravindra, 1 run
Boult to Gous, 0 runs
Boult to Gous, 0 runs
Boult to Gous, 2 runs
Boult to Gous, 2 runs
Boult to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)
Boult to Owen, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Owen, 1 run
Al Hasan to Owen, 0 runs
Al Hasan to Ravindra, 1 run
Al Hasan to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Al Hasan to Owen, 1 run
Boult to Owen, 1 run
Boult to Owen, wide
Boult to Owen, 0 runs
Boult to Owen, appeal
Boult to Smith, 1 run
Boult to Smith, 6 runs
Boult to Smith, 0 runs
Boult to Smith, wide
Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, appeal, wicket (caught - Al Hasan)
Dwarshuis to Boult, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Boult, wide
Dwarshuis to Boult, wide
Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Boult, 1 run
Dwarshuis to TS Dhillon, appeal, wicket (caught - TS Dhillon)
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 2 runs
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, wide
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, wide
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, wide
Netravalkar to Al Hasan, 6 runs
Netravalkar to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Netravalkar to TS Dhillon, appeal
Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Al Hasan, 1 run
Dwarshuis to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Ravindra to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Ravindra to Al Hasan, 4 runs
Ravindra to Al Hasan, wide
Ravindra to Al Hasan, 0 runs
Ravindra to Pollard, appeal, wicket (caught - Pollard)
Ravindra to TS Dhillon, 1 run
Ravindra to Shepherd, appeal, wicket (caught - Shepherd)
Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pollard, 1 run
Netravalkar to Shepherd, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pooran, appeal, review (out => Umpire's Call), wicket (lbw - Pooran)
Owen to Pooran, 1 run
Owen to Pooran, 4 runs
Owen to Pooran, 2 runs
Owen to Pooran, 6 runs
Owen to Pollard, 1 run
Owen to Pollard, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, wide
Chaudhary to Pollard, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pollard, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Pollard, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run
Holland to Singh, appeal, wicket (caught - Singh)
Holland to Pooran, 1 run
Holland to Pooran, 6 runs
Holland to Pooran, wide
Holland to Singh, 1 run
Holland to Singh, wide
Holland to Pooran, 1 run, review
Holland to Singh, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Pooran, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Pooran, wide
Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Singh, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Singh, 1 run
Owen to Pooran, 6 runs
Owen to Pooran, 6 runs
Owen to Pooran, 0 runs
Owen to Pooran, 4 runs
Owen to Pooran, 4 runs
Owen to Pooran, 0 runs
Owen to Pooran, wide, appeal
Owen to Pooran, wide
Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run
Chaudhary to Pooran, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Singh, 1 run
Chaudhary to Singh, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Pooran, 1 run
Chaudhary to Singh, 1 run
Holland to Pooran, 0 runs
Holland to Pooran, 0 runs
Holland to Singh, 1 run
Holland to Singh, wide
Holland to Pooran, 1 run
Holland to Pooran, 0 runs
Holland to Singh, 1 run
Owen to Singh, 1 run
Owen to Pooran, 1 run
Owen to Pooran, 2 runs
Owen to Pooran, 6 runs
Owen to Pooran, 0 runs
Owen to Singh, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs
Maxwell to Singh, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 6 runs
Maxwell to Singh, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run
Netravalkar to Singh, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run
Netravalkar to Singh, 1 run
Netravalkar to Pooran, 1 run
Netravalkar to Singh, leg bye
Maxwell to Pooran, 4 runs
Maxwell to Singh, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Maxwell to Patel, wide
Maxwell to Patel, 4 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Patel, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Patel, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Pooran, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Patel, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Patel, 2 runs
Dwarshuis to Patel, 0 runs
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs
Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs
Maxwell to Pooran, 1 run
Maxwell to Pooran, 0 runs
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run
Netravalkar to Patel, 1 run
Netravalkar to Patel, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Pooran, leg bye, appeal
Netravalkar to Pooran, 0 runs
Netravalkar to de Kock, appeal, wicket (caught - de Kock)
Netravalkar to de Kock, 0 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run
Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 0 runs
Maxwell to Patel, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, 0 runs
Maxwell to de Kock, 1 run
Maxwell to Patel, 2 wides
Maxwell to Patel, 5 wides