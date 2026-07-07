Match details Mi New York vs Washington Freedom T20 Major League Cricket 12.07.2026

T20

New York, NY

NEW
NEW
WAS
WAS

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 12, 2026 08:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Marine Park, New York, NY, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mi New York Squad

PlayersAhmadzai Faisal Khan, Al Hasan Shakib, Anderson Corey, Bosch Corbin, Boult Trent, Chopra Agni, De Kock Quinton, de Villiers AB, Gayle Chris, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Kenjige Nosthush, Kohli Virat, Luus Tristan, Patel Monank, Patel Sunny, Phillips Glenn, Pollard Kieron, Pooran Nicholas, Rickelton Ryan, Root Joe, Shepherd Romario, Singh Kunwarjeet, Singh Tajinder, Ugarkar Rushil, Williamson Kane
Benchno information yet

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersAhmed Mukhtar, Aponso Amila, Chapman Mark, Chaudhary Nikhil, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Ferguson Lockie, Gous Andries, Holland Ian, Jansen Marco, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Milantha Lahiru, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Netravalkar Saurabh, Owen Mitchell J, Paradkar Abhishek, Pienaar Obus, Ravindra Rachin, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumMarine Park
CityNew York, NY
Capacity10000
Ends
Hosts to

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