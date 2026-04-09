Matthew Short News View all All the latest news about cricketer Matthew Short is presented here especially for you, from his training plan to what successes he has achieved on the field for the last cricket matches played. Ravichandran Ashwin Responds to Fan Allegations on Matthew Short Incident Ravichandran Ashwin has been talking about the performances of Matthew Short. On this, a Twitter user reacted by saying it would be intense if Short drops Ashwin from the team in Major League Cricket. However, Ashwin ensured that his comment didn't go unnoticed. Matthew Short Watch, BBL | Matt Short takes stunner to dismiss David Willey and turn game in Adelaide Strikers’ favour Matthew Short AUS vs IND | Twitter reacts as SKY adds salt to Short's misery against Bumrah with humiliating mimicry Matthew Short India tour of Australia | Twitter reacts as Australia seal ODI series with clinical win in Adelaide Matthew Short WATCH, MLC | Short 'forgets' which pitch to bowl on with embarrassing ball slip

International Career

Matthew William Short was born on November 8, 1995, in Ballarat, Victoria. A powerful right-handed top-order batter and a clever off-spinner, he has become a mainstay for Australia in limited-overs formats. Known for his fearless ball-striking, Short often opens the innings, setting a high tempo from the very first delivery.

Short’s journey to the national side was paved by dominant domestic performances. He officially joined the Australian T20 squad in 2023 for the tour of South Africa, where he made an immediate impact by scoring his maiden international fifty. By 2024, he was recognized as one of the cleanest hitters in the game, securing a place in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. In 2025, he continued his rise, scoring a crucial 74 against India in October and representing Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy. His international trajectory reached a new peak in 2026, where he featured prominently in the T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka, including key matches against Oman and Zimbabwe.

His One Day International debut came in 2021 during the tour of India. In late 2024, during a white-ball tour of England, he showcased his all-round brilliance by taking a sensational five-wicket haul (5/22), the third-best figures ever recorded by an Australian in T20Is.

2014–2022

2014: Represented Australia in the Under-19 World Cup in the UAE, finishing as the team's second-highest run-scorer.

2015: Made his first-class debut for Victoria against New Zealand.

2017: Scored his maiden first-class century (134*) against England in a tour match for Cricket Australia XI.

2021–22: Moved to the opening slot for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, which transformed his career and made him a national prospect.

2023

January: Named BBL Player of the Tournament (BBL|12) after scoring 458 runs and taking 11 wickets.

March: Signed by Punjab Kings in the IPL as an injury replacement for Jonny Bairstow.

August 30: Made T20 International debut vs South Africa at Durban.

September 22: Made ODI debut vs India at Mohali.

2024

May: Named as a reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad.

September: Selected for the white-ball tour of England; took maiden 5-wicket haul (5/22) and hit his maiden ODI fifty off just 23 balls.

2025

January: Hit the fastest century in Adelaide Strikers history (109 off 49 balls) against Brisbane Heat in the BBL.

February: Represented Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, delivering a flurry of boundaries against England.

October: Scored a brilliant 74 against India in the ODI series, his highest individual score against a top-tier nation.

December: Bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for 1.50 crore rupees in the IPL auction held in Abu Dhabi.

2026

January: Starred for the Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, including a blistering 63 against the Heat, solidifying his role as a premier all-rounder.

February: Played for Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, featuring in wins over Oman and a tight contest against Sri Lanka.

March: Heading into the IPL season as a key recruit for CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Leagues Participation

Matthew Short is a globetrotter in the franchise world, participating in some of the most prestigious leagues. His ability to open the batting and the bowling makes him a high-value asset.

Indian Premier League

Matthew Short’s IPL career has been a story of patience and seizing the right opportunities. After years of dominance in the Big Bash League, he finally broke into the world's richest cricket league in 2023. While he missed out on a contract in 2025, his explosive international form led to a significant comeback for the 2026 season.

2023: The Debut with Punjab Kings

Short’s first taste of the IPL came as an injury replacement for Jonny Bairstow. Joining the Punjab Kings, he was immediately thrust into the high-pressure role of a top-order aggressor. He made his debut on April 9, 2023, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Over 6 matches, he showcased his ability to tackle both pace and spin, though he struggled to convert his starts into massive scores. His highest score of 36 came against Gujarat Titans, where he displayed his trademark clean ball-striking.

2025: The Auction Setback

Despite being the BBL Player of the Tournament and a rising star for Australia, Short surprisingly went unsold in the 2025 IPL mega-auction. Analysts attributed this to teams prioritizing established subcontinental specialists at the time. However, this "snub" only fueled his hunger, as he went on to dominate international series against England and India later that year.

2026: A New Chapter with Chennai Super Kings

In December 2025, during the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi, the Chennai Super Kings secured Matthew Short for his base price of ₹1.50 crore. CSK’s management, known for their tactical brilliance, viewed Short as a versatile asset who could open the batting or slot into the middle order while providing valuable off-spin overs at the spin-friendly Chepauk stadium. Under the guidance of MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2026 is expected to be Short's breakout year in the league.

IPL Career Statistics (as of March 2026)

Season Team Matches Runs HS Avg SR Wickets Econ 2023 PBKS 6 117 36 19.50 127.17 0 6.25 2026 CSK - - - - - - -

Big Bash League (BBL)

The BBL is where Short truly became a superstar. After years with the Renegades, his move to the Strikers redefined his career.

Year Team Notes 2014–2018 Melbourne Renegades Early career years. 2018–Present Adelaide Strikers Captained the side in 2023; back-to-back MVP awards; holds record for fastest Strikers ton.

Domestic Career

Matthew Short’s domestic story is one of grit and gradual mastery. Starting in the Victoria youth systems, he captained various age-group teams before becoming a stalwart in the Ranji Trophy equivalent, the Sheffield Shield. His first-class career has seen him score over 3,000 runs, with his highest score of 134* demonstrating his ability to bat long periods.

In the Marsh Cup (List A), he has been Victoria’s leading batsman in multiple seasons. One of his most notable domestic feats occurred in early 2025 when he returned from a toe injury to blast a century for the Strikers, leading them to the second-highest total in BBL history (251/5). His leadership qualities have also shone through, often captaining both his state and franchise teams in the absence of senior players.

Records and Achievements

Short has set several records that highlight his versatility as an all-rounder.

2013: Won the Emerging Player award in his debut year in professional T20s.

2023: Named BBL Player of the Tournament; led the Strikers to the highest successful chase in BBL history (230 runs).

2024: Recorded the third-best T20I bowling figures for Australia (5/22).

2025: Set the record for the fastest century by an Adelaide Strikers batter (49 balls).

2026: Became one of the few Australian all-rounders to be signed by CSK for his tactical versatility in spinning conditions.

Personal Life

Matthew Short hails from Ballarat and maintains a quiet life despite his rising fame. He is known for balancing the pressures of international cricket with a grounded family life.

Family

Born on November 8, 1994, Matthew comes from a supportive family in Victoria. His childhood was split between Ballarat and Melbourne, where he honed his skills on local grounds. He is in a long-term relationship with his partner, often sharing glimpses of their life in Melbourne.

Finance

As of March 2026, Matthew Short’s financial status is at its peak, with an estimated net worth of approximately 17–25 crore. His primary income for the 2026 season is anchored by a 1.50 crore contract with Chennai Super Kings, who secured him at his base price during the Abu Dhabi mini-auction. Complementing his playing fees are endorsement deals with major sports brands like New Balance and Gray-Nicolls, reflecting his growing commercial appeal as a premier global all-rounder.

Home and Cars

Matthew Short resides in a modern home in Melbourne, Victoria, a central location that allows him to balance his commitments with the Victoria state team and his off-season training at the MCG. Despite his frequent travels for the IPL and BBL, Short has strong ties to Adelaide, where his wife, retired Olympic gold medalist swimmer Madi Wilson, has historically been based. The couple, who married in April 2025 and share a son named Austin, often split their time between these two major sporting hubs. In terms of his garage, Short is known for his preference for high-performance and reliable vehicles suited for both city life and regional trips to his hometown of Ballarat; his collection features a premium Audi A6 for daily use and a rugged Range Rover Sport for more versatile travel across the country.

Scandals

Throughout his career, Matthew Short has maintained a reputation as a professional and clean-cut athlete, avoiding the major controversies that often follow high-profile cricketers. While he has been a consistent presence in the Australian domestic and international circuit, the only "scandals" associated with him have been limited to tactical debates regarding his late entry into the national side or his shock omission from the T20 World Cup squad in early 2026. This exclusion, which he addressed in a March 2026 podcast, sparked significant fan backlash and public criticism of the national selectors but did not involve any off-field misconduct. In his personal life, he enjoys a stable and positive public image, frequently appearing in the media alongside his wife, Olympic swimmer Madi Wilson, with whom he shares a son, Austin.

Fans

Short has a loyal following, particularly in Adelaide where "Shorty" is a fan favorite. His Instagram following has grown to over 150,000 followers, with fans celebrating his transition from a domestic veteran to an international match-winner.