Sunil Philip Narine

Sunil Philip Narine

all rounder

Full name:Sunil Philip Narine
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):May 26, 1988 (38)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Arima, Trinidad and Tobago
Jersey Number:74
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Durban Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Surrey

Trinbago Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6655113107464
Innings11654925107456
Overs275.0590.0183.4503.5980.31766.2
Balls------
Maidens603511219229
Runs851243511051398360110780
Wickets21925265170501
Avg40.5226.4621.2521.521.1821.51
SR78.5738.4721.1946.534.621.15
Eco3.094.126.012.773.676.1
BB8641365
4w0411712
5w220861
10w000300

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6655113107464
Innings745231872290
Not outs212861956
Runs403631552136693547
Balls Faced92441138002397
Avg81110.3317.7512.6215.15
SR43.4782.31112.3100147.97
Fours4361300335
Fifties0000114
Sixies112500218
Highest223630405179
Hundreds000000

Sunil Philip Narine Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

192

KKR

KKR

160

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

155 & 1

KKR

KKR

155 & 4

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

165

KKR

KKR

169

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

Major League Cricket

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 70/1

SAN

SAN

150

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

115

LOS

LOS

196

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(4 ov.) 33/0

SEA

SEA

154

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

108

WAS

WAS

110

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

175

TEX

TEX

173

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingWashington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

LOS

LOS

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

LOS

LOS

UpcomingTexas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

LOS

LOS

One-Day Cup

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

SKN

SKN

TKR

TKR

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Jamaica Kingsmen vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Sabina Park, Kingston

JAM

JAM

TKR

TKR

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

TKR

TKR

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

STL

STL

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

BAR

BAR

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

GAW

GAW

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

JAM

JAM

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

ANT

ANT

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

TKR

TKR

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

TKR

TKR

Sunil Narine News

View all

If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricket player Sunil Narine, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: the results of past matches and incidents on the playing field.

Kolkata Knight Riders’s ‘King’ Tweet Sparks Massive Debate Online

Kolkata Knight Riders’s ‘King’ Tweet Sparks Massive Debate Online

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have engaged in a banter a number of times. Recently, KKR tweeted by saying that touch this tweet to see the King. Everyone expected it would be Virat Kohli, but to their surprise, it was Sunil Narine.

Sunil Narine08:09 PM, 30 April, 2026

Was Narine Already an Opener Before Kolkata Knight Riders Tried Him in 2017?

Sunil Narine02:59 PM, 06 April, 2026

AI Simulation, KKR vs PBKS | Narine’s all-round brilliance helps KKR edge Punjab in Eden thriller

Sunil Narine12:55 PM, 08 January, 2026

Watch, SA20 | Lungi Ngidi creates history with first hat-trick in history of tournament

Sunil Narine03:06 AM, 22 September, 2025

AI Simulation, GAW vs TKR | Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets to lift fifth CPL title

International career

Sunil Philip Narine was born on 26 May 1988 in Trinidad. He played for the West Indies and became known as a tricky off-spin bowler and a handy left-handed batsman. He made his ODI debut in December 2011 and played his first Test match in June 2012. Narine was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 T20 World Cup, where he took the last wicket in the final against Sri Lanka. In November 2023, he retired from international cricket.

Narine gained attention for his unique bowling style, often confusing batters with different types of deliveries. However, he was reported several times for having an illegal bowling action. In 2014, he was banned from the Champions League T20 final due to this issue. He was also suspended in 2015 after a game against Sri Lanka, but allowed to bowl again in 2016. His action was questioned again in the 2018 PSL and during the 2020 IPL, but both times he was cleared.

At the start of his cricket journey, Narine played at the under-19 level from 2005. In 2009, he took all 10 wickets in a trial match, finishing with 10 for 55. This performance helped him get picked for the Trinidad & Tobago team. In the 2011 Regional Super 50, he took 15 wickets and was the top bowler of the tournament.

He also tried leading teams in franchise leagues. As captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20, his team lost 8 out of 10 matches. In Major League Cricket 2023, his Los Angeles team lost all three matches under his captaincy.

  • 2011
    • Selected for the West Indies' tour of India in November–December.
    • Made ODI debut vs India on 5 December in Ahmedabad.
    • Took key wickets including Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in his debut match, helping West Indies win by 16 runs.
    • Finished the series with 3 wickets across 3 matches.
  • 2012

    • Played Regional Four Day Competition in February, taking 31 wickets at an average of 9.61 in 3 matches.
    • Was the joint leading wicket-taker (11 wickets) in the ODI series vs Australia in March-April (2–2 drawn series).
    • Made T20I debut vs Australia on 27 March at Gros Islet.
    • Played in IPL and was later added to the West Indies Test squad in June.
    • Test debut vs England at Birmingham from 7–11 June.
    • On 16 July, took 5/28 in the final ODI vs New Zealand, helping West Indies win the series 4–1.
    • Claimed 8 wickets in the 2nd Test vs New Zealand, including his first five-wicket haul, and was named Man of the Match.
  • 2013
    • Played the final Test match vs New Zealand in December at Hamilton.
    • Limited appearances in Tests; began to focus more on shorter formats.
  • 2014
    • Continued in limited-overs squads but faced issues with his bowling action, leading to a ban from the Champions League T20 final.
  • 2015
    • Reported again for a suspect action during ODI vs Sri Lanka.
    • Suspended from bowling in international matches in November.
  • 2016
    • Cleared to bowl again in April.
    • Played the last ODI match vs Pakistan on 5 October in Abu Dhabi.
  • 2018
    • Bowling action was reported during the Pakistan Super League, but he was cleared to continue.
  • 2019
    • Played the final T20I match vs India on 6 August at Providence.
    • Did not appear for the West Indies after this match.
  • 2021
    • Performed well in IPL but was left out of the T20 World Cup squad, causing criticism and confusion.
  • 2023
    • In November, Narine announced his retirement from international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Sunil Narine has played in top franchise leagues across the world. His mystery spin, useful lower-order batting, and match-winning ability have made him a regular name in domestic T20 tournaments.

Indian Premier League

Narine became a star in the IPL after joining the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. He played a key role in KKR’s first title win and went on to become one of the most valuable players in league history. He holds records for quick scoring and consistent wicket-taking.

Year

Team

Notes

2012

Kolkata Knight Riders

Debut IPL season, 24 wickets, MVP, team won title

2013

Kolkata Knight Riders

Continued with KKR

2014

Kolkata Knight Riders

The team won the title again

2015

Kolkata Knight Riders

Regular player

2016

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained

2017

Kolkata Knight Riders

Hit 50 in 15 balls, fastest in IPL history

2018

Kolkata Knight Riders

Won second MVP title

2019

Kolkata Knight Riders

Played 100th IPL match

2020

Kolkata Knight Riders

Continued with the franchise

2021

Kolkata Knight Riders

Left out of the WC despite good IPL form

2022

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained

2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

Continued regular participation

2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

Scored first IPL century (109), MVP, 3rd title with KKR

2025

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained, auction value ₹12 crore

Bangladesh Premier League

Narine has participated in several BPL seasons, representing multiple teams. He was part of the winning Comilla Victorians side in 2022 and returned to play again in 2023/24.

Year

Team

Notes

2015/16

Not Participated

No BPL appearance recorded

2018/19

Dhaka Dynamites

Selected in the squad after the BPL draft

2021/22

Comilla Victorians

Scored 57 (23), took 2 wickets in the final, won the tournament

2023/24

Comilla Victorians

Returned to play a full season

Caribbean Premier League

As a Caribbean player, Narine has played every CPL season. He began with the Guyana Amazon Warriors and later joined the Trinbago Knight Riders, playing major roles in several matches.

Year

Team

Notes

2013

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Helped beat Hawksbills with Hafeez

2014

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Regular squad member

2015

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Reached semi-final, lost to Red Steel

2017

Trinbago Knight Riders

Scored 79 (45), helped win the 4th game, strong bowling

2018

Trinbago Knight Riders

Played the final with a shoulder injury, the team won the title

2019

Trinbago Knight Riders

Player of the match: 46 (22) & 2/23 vs Jamaica Tallawahs

2020

Trinbago Knight Riders

Named in the squad

2021

Trinbago Knight Riders

Took 12 wickets in 10 matches, scored 137 runs

2022

Trinbago Knight Riders

Played 23rd match, scored 19 (14) vs Saint Lucia Kings

2023

Trinbago Knight Riders

First CPL red card for slow over rate, took 3/24 vs Patriots

2024

Trinbago Knight Riders

Suspended in the match vs GAW, the team still won and finished 2nd

The Hundred

Narine has been a part of the Oval Invincibles in England’s The Hundred since its early days, contributing with both bat and ball.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

Oval Invincibles

Scored 19 (11) vs Welsh Fire, won the match

2022

Oval Invincibles

Bought again for the season

2023

Oval Invincibles

Key performance vs London Spirit, the team won by 1 run

Major League Cricket

Narine captained the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the USA’s Major League Cricket. Despite team losses, he remained part of the leadership group.

Year

Team

Notes

2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Captain, all matches ended in defeat

2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Retained as captain

2025

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Stand-in captain for Jason Holder in two matches

Domestic career

Sunil Narine began his first-class journey in February 2009, representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Four-Day Competition. Though his debut match ended without a wicket, he returned a year later and picked up a couple of late-order wickets. His introduction to T20 cricket came in January 2011 during the Caribbean Twenty20. While rain prevented him from bowling in his debut match, he still ended the tournament with five wickets at an impressive average of 13.40 as Trinidad and Tobago lifted the title.

This success earned them a spot in the 2011 Champions League T20, where Narine stood out by claiming more than ten wickets, one of only three bowlers to do so in that edition. His List A debut followed in October 2011 during the Regional Super50. In that tournament, he was exceptional, finishing as the top wicket-taker with 15 dismissals, playing a key role in his team's triumph.

Over the years, Narine became a regular in domestic and franchise circuits around the world. In May 2018, he was named a marquee player for the inaugural Global T20 Canada and played for the Montreal Tigers across the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In February 2021, he reached a personal milestone by playing his 100th List A match during the Super50 Cup. Most recently, in July 2025, he featured in a T20 match for the New York team, underlining his continued presence in the domestic and franchise scene.

Other Leagues

Sunil Narine has also played in several other leagues around the world. In 2024, he joined the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 tournament. His team was knocked out on February 13, 2024, after losing to Dubai Capitals. ADKR ended the season with 103 points. In 2025, Narine is listed to play again in ILT20, which will begin on January 11.

Earlier, he played in Australia’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, where he opened the batting in some matches and also bowled his full quota.

In 2011, Narine took part in the Champions League Twenty20, representing Trinidad and Tobago. His strong bowling in that tournament brought him into the spotlight and later helped him land an IPL contract.

Records and achievements

Sunil Narine has built an impressive career filled with remarkable records and awards. His achievements highlight his skill as a bowler and his unique contributions as a batsman, especially in T20 cricket and the IPL. Below is a summary of his main records and honors, listed by year and significance.

  • 2006: Took all 10 wickets for 55 runs in an under-19 trial match, a rare and outstanding feat.
  • 2012: Played a key role in the West Indies’ victory in the T20 World Cup, helping the team win the title.
  • 2014: Ranked number one in the ICC bowlers’ list for T20 internationals.
  • Fastest Fifty Record (IPL): Shares the record for the fastest half-century in the IPL, scoring 50 runs in just 15 balls alongside Yusuf Pathan.
  • Most IPL Four-Wicket Hauls: Holds the record with eight four-wicket hauls in the IPL.
  • Most Wickets for KKR: Took 152 wickets, the highest for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history.
  • Most Matches for KKR: Played 148 matches for KKR, the most by any player for the team.
  • Second-Joint Fastest Fifty in IPL: His 15-ball fifty is the second-fastest in IPL history.
  • KKR Bowling Figures: Holds the second-best bowling figures for KKR with 5 wickets for 19 runs.
  • Third-Most IPL Wickets by a Spinner: Ranks third in wickets taken by spinners in the IPL.
  • Economy Rate: Holds the fifth-best economy rate in the IPL (minimum 250 balls bowled) with 6.63 runs per over, and the third-best among spinners.
  • Century and 100 Wickets Milestone: Became the first IPL player to score a century and take 100 wickets.
  • First to Have a Century and Five-Wicket Haul: The only IPL player to combine a century with a five-wicket haul in his career.
  • IPL Most Valuable Player (MVP): Won the IPL MVP title three times, highlighting his all-around impact.

Personal life

Sunil Narine keeps his personal life quite private, but some facts are known about him. Though lively on the field, he is calm and quiet off it. Here is a brief look at his family, money, lifestyle, controversies, and fans.

Family

Sunil Narine was born on May 26, 1988, to Shadeed and Christina Narine. His father named him after the famous Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Information about his wife or children is not publicly available.

Finances

By 2024, Narine’s net worth is about $16 million (around ₹120 crore). He earns a good salary from Kolkata Knight Riders, roughly ₹6 crore in the 2024 IPL season, along with income from other leagues and brand deals. His money mostly comes from cricket and endorsements.

Homes and Cars

Narine lives in a nice house in Trinidad & Tobago. He owns several expensive cars, including a Nissan GT-R and a Range Rover Sport, showing his taste for luxury.

Scandals

He has had trouble with his bowling action a few times. In 2015, he was banned from international cricket for an illegal action but was allowed back in 2016. In 2020, his bowling in an IPL match was reviewed but found legal. In 2023, a delivery that got Virat Kohli out led to questions on social media about his action, but no official punishment followed.

Fans

Narine has many fans on social media, with over 579,000 followers on Instagram in 2025. People admire his skill and energy on the cricket field.

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