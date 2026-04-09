Sunil Narine News View all If you are interested in knowing everything about the latest achievements of cricket player Sunil Narine, we invite you to familiarize yourself with the most relevant information: the results of past matches and incidents on the playing field. Kolkata Knight Riders’s ‘King’ Tweet Sparks Massive Debate Online Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have engaged in a banter a number of times. Recently, KKR tweeted by saying that touch this tweet to see the King. Everyone expected it would be Virat Kohli, but to their surprise, it was Sunil Narine. Sunil Narine Was Narine Already an Opener Before Kolkata Knight Riders Tried Him in 2017? Sunil Narine AI Simulation, KKR vs PBKS | Narine’s all-round brilliance helps KKR edge Punjab in Eden thriller Sunil Narine Watch, SA20 | Lungi Ngidi creates history with first hat-trick in history of tournament Sunil Narine AI Simulation, GAW vs TKR | Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets to lift fifth CPL title

International career

Sunil Philip Narine was born on 26 May 1988 in Trinidad. He played for the West Indies and became known as a tricky off-spin bowler and a handy left-handed batsman. He made his ODI debut in December 2011 and played his first Test match in June 2012. Narine was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 T20 World Cup, where he took the last wicket in the final against Sri Lanka. In November 2023, he retired from international cricket.

Narine gained attention for his unique bowling style, often confusing batters with different types of deliveries. However, he was reported several times for having an illegal bowling action. In 2014, he was banned from the Champions League T20 final due to this issue. He was also suspended in 2015 after a game against Sri Lanka, but allowed to bowl again in 2016. His action was questioned again in the 2018 PSL and during the 2020 IPL, but both times he was cleared.

At the start of his cricket journey, Narine played at the under-19 level from 2005. In 2009, he took all 10 wickets in a trial match, finishing with 10 for 55. This performance helped him get picked for the Trinidad & Tobago team. In the 2011 Regional Super 50, he took 15 wickets and was the top bowler of the tournament.

He also tried leading teams in franchise leagues. As captain of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20, his team lost 8 out of 10 matches. In Major League Cricket 2023, his Los Angeles team lost all three matches under his captaincy.

2011

Selected for the West Indies' tour of India in November–December.



Made ODI debut vs India on 5 December in Ahmedabad.



Took key wickets including Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in his debut match, helping West Indies win by 16 runs.



Finished the series with 3 wickets across 3 matches.

2012





Played Regional Four Day Competition in February, taking 31 wickets at an average of 9.61 in 3 matches.



Was the joint leading wicket-taker (11 wickets) in the ODI series vs Australia in March-April (2–2 drawn series).



Made T20I debut vs Australia on 27 March at Gros Islet.



Played in IPL and was later added to the West Indies Test squad in June.



Test debut vs England at Birmingham from 7–11 June.



On 16 July, took 5/28 in the final ODI vs New Zealand, helping West Indies win the series 4–1.



Claimed 8 wickets in the 2nd Test vs New Zealand, including his first five-wicket haul, and was named Man of the Match.

2013

Played the final Test match vs New Zealand in December at Hamilton.



Limited appearances in Tests; began to focus more on shorter formats.

2014

Continued in limited-overs squads but faced issues with his bowling action, leading to a ban from the Champions League T20 final.

2015

Reported again for a suspect action during ODI vs Sri Lanka.



Suspended from bowling in international matches in November.

2016

Cleared to bowl again in April.



Played the last ODI match vs Pakistan on 5 October in Abu Dhabi.

2018

Bowling action was reported during the Pakistan Super League, but he was cleared to continue.

2019

Played the final T20I match vs India on 6 August at Providence.



Did not appear for the West Indies after this match.

2021

Performed well in IPL but was left out of the T20 World Cup squad, causing criticism and confusion.

2023

In November, Narine announced his retirement from international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Sunil Narine has played in top franchise leagues across the world. His mystery spin, useful lower-order batting, and match-winning ability have made him a regular name in domestic T20 tournaments.

Indian Premier League

Narine became a star in the IPL after joining the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. He played a key role in KKR’s first title win and went on to become one of the most valuable players in league history. He holds records for quick scoring and consistent wicket-taking.

Year Team Notes 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Debut IPL season, 24 wickets, MVP, team won title 2013 Kolkata Knight Riders Continued with KKR 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders The team won the title again 2015 Kolkata Knight Riders Regular player 2016 Kolkata Knight Riders Retained 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders Hit 50 in 15 balls, fastest in IPL history 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Won second MVP title 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Played 100th IPL match 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Continued with the franchise 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders Left out of the WC despite good IPL form 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Retained 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders Continued regular participation 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Scored first IPL century (109), MVP, 3rd title with KKR 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders Retained, auction value ₹12 crore

Bangladesh Premier League

Narine has participated in several BPL seasons, representing multiple teams. He was part of the winning Comilla Victorians side in 2022 and returned to play again in 2023/24.

Year Team Notes 2015/16 Not Participated No BPL appearance recorded 2018/19 Dhaka Dynamites Selected in the squad after the BPL draft 2021/22 Comilla Victorians Scored 57 (23), took 2 wickets in the final, won the tournament 2023/24 Comilla Victorians Returned to play a full season

Caribbean Premier League

As a Caribbean player, Narine has played every CPL season. He began with the Guyana Amazon Warriors and later joined the Trinbago Knight Riders, playing major roles in several matches.

Year Team Notes 2013 Guyana Amazon Warriors Helped beat Hawksbills with Hafeez 2014 Guyana Amazon Warriors Regular squad member 2015 Guyana Amazon Warriors Reached semi-final, lost to Red Steel 2017 Trinbago Knight Riders Scored 79 (45), helped win the 4th game, strong bowling 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders Played the final with a shoulder injury, the team won the title 2019 Trinbago Knight Riders Player of the match: 46 (22) & 2/23 vs Jamaica Tallawahs 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders Named in the squad 2021 Trinbago Knight Riders Took 12 wickets in 10 matches, scored 137 runs 2022 Trinbago Knight Riders Played 23rd match, scored 19 (14) vs Saint Lucia Kings 2023 Trinbago Knight Riders First CPL red card for slow over rate, took 3/24 vs Patriots 2024 Trinbago Knight Riders Suspended in the match vs GAW, the team still won and finished 2nd

The Hundred

Narine has been a part of the Oval Invincibles in England’s The Hundred since its early days, contributing with both bat and ball.

Year Team Notes 2021 Oval Invincibles Scored 19 (11) vs Welsh Fire, won the match 2022 Oval Invincibles Bought again for the season 2023 Oval Invincibles Key performance vs London Spirit, the team won by 1 run

Major League Cricket

Narine captained the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the USA’s Major League Cricket. Despite team losses, he remained part of the leadership group.

Year Team Notes 2023 Los Angeles Knight Riders Captain, all matches ended in defeat 2024 Los Angeles Knight Riders Retained as captain 2025 Los Angeles Knight Riders Stand-in captain for Jason Holder in two matches

Domestic career

Sunil Narine began his first-class journey in February 2009, representing Trinidad and Tobago in the Regional Four-Day Competition. Though his debut match ended without a wicket, he returned a year later and picked up a couple of late-order wickets. His introduction to T20 cricket came in January 2011 during the Caribbean Twenty20. While rain prevented him from bowling in his debut match, he still ended the tournament with five wickets at an impressive average of 13.40 as Trinidad and Tobago lifted the title.

This success earned them a spot in the 2011 Champions League T20, where Narine stood out by claiming more than ten wickets, one of only three bowlers to do so in that edition. His List A debut followed in October 2011 during the Regional Super50. In that tournament, he was exceptional, finishing as the top wicket-taker with 15 dismissals, playing a key role in his team's triumph.

Over the years, Narine became a regular in domestic and franchise circuits around the world. In May 2018, he was named a marquee player for the inaugural Global T20 Canada and played for the Montreal Tigers across the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In February 2021, he reached a personal milestone by playing his 100th List A match during the Super50 Cup. Most recently, in July 2025, he featured in a T20 match for the New York team, underlining his continued presence in the domestic and franchise scene.

Other Leagues

Sunil Narine has also played in several other leagues around the world. In 2024, he joined the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20 tournament. His team was knocked out on February 13, 2024, after losing to Dubai Capitals. ADKR ended the season with 103 points. In 2025, Narine is listed to play again in ILT20, which will begin on January 11.

Earlier, he played in Australia’s Big Bash League for the Melbourne Renegades, where he opened the batting in some matches and also bowled his full quota.

In 2011, Narine took part in the Champions League Twenty20, representing Trinidad and Tobago. His strong bowling in that tournament brought him into the spotlight and later helped him land an IPL contract.

Records and achievements

Sunil Narine has built an impressive career filled with remarkable records and awards. His achievements highlight his skill as a bowler and his unique contributions as a batsman, especially in T20 cricket and the IPL. Below is a summary of his main records and honors, listed by year and significance.

2006: Took all 10 wickets for 55 runs in an under-19 trial match, a rare and outstanding feat.

2012: Played a key role in the West Indies’ victory in the T20 World Cup, helping the team win the title.

2014: Ranked number one in the ICC bowlers’ list for T20 internationals.

Fastest Fifty Record (IPL): Shares the record for the fastest half-century in the IPL, scoring 50 runs in just 15 balls alongside Yusuf Pathan.

Most IPL Four-Wicket Hauls: Holds the record with eight four-wicket hauls in the IPL.

Most Wickets for KKR: Took 152 wickets, the highest for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history.

Most Matches for KKR: Played 148 matches for KKR, the most by any player for the team.

Second-Joint Fastest Fifty in IPL: His 15-ball fifty is the second-fastest in IPL history.

KKR Bowling Figures: Holds the second-best bowling figures for KKR with 5 wickets for 19 runs.

Third-Most IPL Wickets by a Spinner: Ranks third in wickets taken by spinners in the IPL.

Economy Rate: Holds the fifth-best economy rate in the IPL (minimum 250 balls bowled) with 6.63 runs per over, and the third-best among spinners.

Century and 100 Wickets Milestone: Became the first IPL player to score a century and take 100 wickets.

First to Have a Century and Five-Wicket Haul: The only IPL player to combine a century with a five-wicket haul in his career.

IPL Most Valuable Player (MVP): Won the IPL MVP title three times, highlighting his all-around impact.

Personal life

Sunil Narine keeps his personal life quite private, but some facts are known about him. Though lively on the field, he is calm and quiet off it. Here is a brief look at his family, money, lifestyle, controversies, and fans.

Family

Sunil Narine was born on May 26, 1988, to Shadeed and Christina Narine. His father named him after the famous Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Information about his wife or children is not publicly available.

Finances

By 2024, Narine’s net worth is about $16 million (around ₹120 crore). He earns a good salary from Kolkata Knight Riders, roughly ₹6 crore in the 2024 IPL season, along with income from other leagues and brand deals. His money mostly comes from cricket and endorsements.

Homes and Cars

Narine lives in a nice house in Trinidad & Tobago. He owns several expensive cars, including a Nissan GT-R and a Range Rover Sport, showing his taste for luxury.

Scandals

He has had trouble with his bowling action a few times. In 2015, he was banned from international cricket for an illegal action but was allowed back in 2016. In 2020, his bowling in an IPL match was reviewed but found legal. In 2023, a delivery that got Virat Kohli out led to questions on social media about his action, but no official punishment followed.

Fans

Narine has many fans on social media, with over 579,000 followers on Instagram in 2025. People admire his skill and energy on the cricket field.