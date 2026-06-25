Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings T20 Major League Cricket 25.06.2026

T20AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
SAN

139

TEX
TEX

161

17.4
W

Milne to Mudassar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mudassar)

17.3
4

Milne to Mudassar, 4 runs

17.2
.

Milne to Mudassar, 0 runs

17.1
W

Milne to Couch, appeal, wicket (caught - Couch)

16.6
1

Viljoen to Couch, 1 run

16.5
1

Viljoen to Siddle, 1 run

16.4
1

Viljoen to Couch, leg bye

16.3
.

Viljoen to Couch, 0 runs

16.2
6

Viljoen to Couch, 6 runs

16.1
.

Viljoen to Couch, 0 runs

15.6
.

Milne to Siddle, 0 runs

15.5
.

Milne to Siddle, 0 runs

15.4
4

Milne to Siddle, 4 runs

15.3
.

Milne to Siddle, 0 runs

15.2
1

Milne to Couch, 1 run

15.1
6

Milne to Couch, 6 runs

14.6
W

De Silva to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hammad Azam)

14.5
4

De Silva to Hammad Azam, 4 leg byes, review

14.4
6

De Silva to Hammad Azam, 6 runs

14.3
1

De Silva to Couch, 1 run

14.2
.

De Silva to Couch, 0 runs

14.1
.

De Silva to Couch, 0 runs

13.6
1

Mulder to Couch, 1 run

13.5
4

Mulder to Couch, 4 runs

13.4
.

Mulder to Couch, 0 runs

13.3
1

Mulder to Hammad Azam, 1 run

13.2
6

Mulder to Hammad Azam, 6 runs

13.1
1

Mulder to Couch, 1 run

12.6
.

Viljoen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

12.5
1

Viljoen to Couch, 1 run

12.4
W

Viljoen to Haris Rauf, appeal, wicket (bowled - Haris Rauf)

12.3
.

Viljoen to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

12.2
.

Viljoen to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

12.1
1

Viljoen to Hammad Azam, 1 run

11.6
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

11.5
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

11.4
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

11.3
2

Haris Rauf defends for a pair of runs.

11.2
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

11.1
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 1 run

10.6
1

De Silva to Haris Rauf, leg bye

10.5
.

De Silva to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

10.4
.

De Silva to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

10.4
1

De Silva to Hammad Azam, wide

10.3
.

De Silva to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

10.2
.

0 runs

10.1
1

De Silva to Hammad Azam, 1 run

9.6
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

9.5
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 1 run

9.4
W

Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)

9.3
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

9.2
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, 1 run

9.1
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

8.6
.

Mulder to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.5
6

Mulder to MH Khan, 6 runs

8.4
6

Mulder to MH Khan, 6 runs

8.3
1

Mulder to Hammad Azam, 1 run

8.2
.

Mulder to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

8.1
1

Mulder to MH Khan, leg bye

7.6
W

Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, appeal, wicket (bowled - Short)

7.5
2

Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 2 runs

7.5
3w

Wide. Short defends for three wides.

7.4
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, 1 run

7.3
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 1 run

7.2
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 0 runs

7.1
.

0 runs

6.6
.

0 runs

6.5
W

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (run out - Krishnamurthi)

6.4
.

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

6.3
.

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

6.2
1

Mulder to Short, 1 run

6.1
1

Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

5.6
4

Viljoen to Short, 4 runs

5.5
6

Viljoen to Short, 6 runs

5.4
2

Viljoen to Short, 2 runs

5.3
2

Viljoen to Short, 2 runs

5.2
.

Viljoen to Short, 0 runs

5.1
.

Viljoen to Short, 0 runs

4.6
2

De Silva to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

4.5
.

De Silva to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

4.4
W

De Silva to Esterhuizen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Esterhuizen)

4.3
.

De Silva to Esterhuizen, 0 runs

4.2
4

De Silva to Esterhuizen, 4 runs

4.1
W

De Silva to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

3.6
2

Milne to Short, 2 runs

3.6
1

wide

3.5
3

Pretorius defends for 3 runs.

3.4
2

Milne to Pretorius, 2 runs

3.3
.

Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs

3.2
.

Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs

3.1
1

Milne to Short, 1 run

2.6
6

De Silva to Pretorius, 6 runs

2.5
.

De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.4
.

De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.3
1

De Silva to Short, 1 run

2.2
6

De Silva to Short, 6 runs

2.1
W

De Silva to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (bowled - FH Allen)

1.6
2

Pretorius plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

1.5
1

Milne to FH Allen, 1 run

1.4
1

Milne to Pretorius, 1 run

1.3
.

Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.2
1

Milne to FH Allen, 1 run

1.1
.

Milne to FH Allen, 0 runs

0.6
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.5
2

Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 2 runs

0.4
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.3
1

FH Allen defends for one run.

0.2
.

Randhirsingh Lamba to FH Allen, 0 runs

0.1
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 1 run

0.1
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, wide

0.1
1

Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, wide

19.6
6

Mudassar to De Silva, 6 runs

19.5
1

Mudassar to Milne, 1 run

19.4
.

Mudassar to Milne, 0 runs

19.3
3

Mudassar to De Silva, 3 runs

19.2
W

Mudassar to Ferreira, appeal, wicket (caught - Ferreira)

19.1
1

Mudassar to Milne, leg bye

18.6
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

18.5
2

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 2 runs

18.4
1

Haris Rauf to Milne, 1 run

18.3
1

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

18.2
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

18.2
1

wide

18.1
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

17.6
W

Siddle to Viljoen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Viljoen)

17.5
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

17.4
6

Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

17.3
1

Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run

17.2
.

Siddle to Viljoen, review

17.1
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

16.6
W

Couch to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)

16.6
2w

Wide. Ferreira plays a defensive stroke for a couple of wides.

16.5
6

Couch to Ferreira, 6 runs

16.4
4

Couch to Ferreira, 4 runs

16.3
4

Couch to Ferreira, 4 runs

16.2
1

Couch to Mulder, 1 run

16.1
1

Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

15.6
1

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

15.5
1

Haris Rauf to Mulder, 1 run

15.4
1

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

15.3
1

Haris Rauf to Mulder, 1 run

15.2
1

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

15.1
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

14.6
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

14.5
1

Siddle to Mulder, 1 run

14.4
1

Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

14.3
.

Siddle to Ferreira, 0 runs

14.2
6

Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

14.1
6

Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

13.6
.

Haris Rauf to Mulder, 0 runs

13.5
1

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

13.4
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.3
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.2
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.1
.

Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.6
.

Couch to Mulder, 0 runs

12.5
.

Couch to Mulder, 0 runs

12.4
1

Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

12.3
W

Couch to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ranjane)

12.2
.

Couch to Ranjane, 0 runs

12.1
4

Couch to Ranjane, 4 runs

11.6
.

Mudassar to Mulder, 0 runs

11.5
.

0 runs

11.4
W

OUT! Mudassar breaks through! Around the wicket. Mukkamalla defends, and is caught by FH Allen

11.3
1

Mudassar comes around the wicket to Ranjane. Ranjane defends for 1 run.

11.2
.

Mudassar comes around the wicket to Ranjane. Ranjane plays a defensive stroke

11.1
.

0 runs

10.6
2

Siddle to Mukkamalla, 2 runs

10.5
1

Siddle to Ranjane, 1 run

10.4
.

Siddle to Ranjane, 0 runs

10.3
1

Mukkamalla defends for a single run.

10.2
W

Siddle to Milind Kumar, appeal, wicket (run out - Milind Kumar)

10.1
.

Siddle to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

9.6
1

Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

9.5
1

Couch to Mukkamalla, 1 run

9.4
1

Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

9.3
4

Couch to Milind Kumar, 4 runs

9.2
.

Couch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

9.1
.

Couch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

8.6
1

Short to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.5
1

Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run

8.4
1

Short to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.3
W

Short to Rossouw, appeal, wicket (caught - Rossouw)

8.3
4

Short to Mukkamalla, 4 wides

8.2
.

Short to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

8.2
1

Short to Mukkamalla, wide

8.1
.

Short to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

7.6
.

MH Khan to Rossouw, 0 runs

7.5
W

MH Khan to du Plessis, appeal, wicket (caught - du Plessis)

7.4
4

MH Khan to du Plessis, 4 runs

7.3
6

MH Khan to du Plessis, 6 runs

7.2
1

MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 1 run

7.1
1

MH Khan to du Plessis, 1 run

7.1
1

MH Khan to du Plessis, wide

6.6
1

Short to du Plessis, 1 run

6.5
1

Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run

6.4
1

Short to du Plessis, 1 run

6.3
1

Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run

6.2
6

Short to Mukkamalla, 6 runs

6.1
1

Short to du Plessis, 1 run

5.6
.

MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

5.5
.

MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

5.4
1

MH Khan to du Plessis, 1 run

5.3
4

MH Khan to du Plessis, 4 runs

5.2
.

MH Khan to du Plessis, 0 runs

5.1
1

MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 1 run

4.6
1

Siddle to Mukkamalla, 1 run

4.5
4

Siddle to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

4.4
.

Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.3
.

Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.2
.

Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.1
1

Siddle to du Plessis, 1 run

3.6
6

Couch to Mukkamalla, 6 runs

3.5
1

Couch to du Plessis, 1 run

3.4
.

Couch to du Plessis, 0 runs

3.3
.

Couch to du Plessis, 0 runs

3.2
1

Couch to Mukkamalla, 1 run

3.1
4

Couch to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

2.6
6

Mudassar to du Plessis, 6 runs

2.5
.

Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs

2.4
1

Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run

2.3
1

Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run

2.2
2

Mudassar to du Plessis, 2 runs

2.1
6

Mudassar to du Plessis, 6 runs

1.6
.

Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

1.5
.

Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

1.4
2

Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 2 runs

1.3
1

Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run

1.2
1

Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 1 run

1.1
1

Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run

0.6
.

Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

0.5
1

Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run

0.4
1

Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run

0.3
.

Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

0.2
1

Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run

0.1
.

Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs