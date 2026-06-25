Highlights San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings T20 Major League Cricket 25.06.2026
Milne to Mudassar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mudassar)
Milne to Mudassar, 4 runs
Milne to Mudassar, 0 runs
Milne to Couch, appeal, wicket (caught - Couch)
Viljoen to Couch, 1 run
Viljoen to Siddle, 1 run
Viljoen to Couch, leg bye
Viljoen to Couch, 0 runs
Viljoen to Couch, 6 runs
Viljoen to Couch, 0 runs
Milne to Siddle, 0 runs
Milne to Siddle, 0 runs
Milne to Siddle, 4 runs
Milne to Siddle, 0 runs
Milne to Couch, 1 run
Milne to Couch, 6 runs
De Silva to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hammad Azam)
De Silva to Hammad Azam, 4 leg byes, review
De Silva to Hammad Azam, 6 runs
De Silva to Couch, 1 run
De Silva to Couch, 0 runs
De Silva to Couch, 0 runs
Mulder to Couch, 1 run
Mulder to Couch, 4 runs
Mulder to Couch, 0 runs
Mulder to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Mulder to Hammad Azam, 6 runs
Mulder to Couch, 1 run
Viljoen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
Viljoen to Couch, 1 run
Viljoen to Haris Rauf, appeal, wicket (bowled - Haris Rauf)
Viljoen to Haris Rauf, 0 runs
Viljoen to Haris Rauf, 0 runs
Viljoen to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs
Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs
Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs
Haris Rauf defends for a pair of runs.
Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 1 run
De Silva to Haris Rauf, leg bye
De Silva to Haris Rauf, 0 runs
De Silva to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
De Silva to Hammad Azam, wide
De Silva to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
0 runs
De Silva to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)
Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Mulder to MH Khan, 0 runs
Mulder to MH Khan, 6 runs
Mulder to MH Khan, 6 runs
Mulder to Hammad Azam, 1 run
Mulder to Hammad Azam, 0 runs
Mulder to MH Khan, leg bye
Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, appeal, wicket (bowled - Short)
Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 2 runs
Wide. Short defends for three wides.
Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (run out - Krishnamurthi)
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
Mulder to Short, 1 run
Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run
Viljoen to Short, 4 runs
Viljoen to Short, 6 runs
Viljoen to Short, 2 runs
Viljoen to Short, 2 runs
Viljoen to Short, 0 runs
Viljoen to Short, 0 runs
De Silva to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs
De Silva to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs
De Silva to Esterhuizen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Esterhuizen)
De Silva to Esterhuizen, 0 runs
De Silva to Esterhuizen, 4 runs
De Silva to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Milne to Short, 2 runs
wide
Pretorius defends for 3 runs.
Milne to Pretorius, 2 runs
Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs
Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs
Milne to Short, 1 run
De Silva to Pretorius, 6 runs
De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs
De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs
De Silva to Short, 1 run
De Silva to Short, 6 runs
De Silva to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (bowled - FH Allen)
Pretorius plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Milne to FH Allen, 1 run
Milne to Pretorius, 1 run
Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs
Milne to FH Allen, 1 run
Milne to FH Allen, 0 runs
Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 0 runs
Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 2 runs
Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 0 runs
FH Allen defends for one run.
Randhirsingh Lamba to FH Allen, 0 runs
Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 1 run
Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, wide
Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, wide
Mudassar to De Silva, 6 runs
Mudassar to Milne, 1 run
Mudassar to Milne, 0 runs
Mudassar to De Silva, 3 runs
Mudassar to Ferreira, appeal, wicket (caught - Ferreira)
Mudassar to Milne, leg bye
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to Milne, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
wide
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Siddle to Viljoen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Viljoen)
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs
Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run
Siddle to Viljoen, review
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Couch to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)
Wide. Ferreira plays a defensive stroke for a couple of wides.
Couch to Ferreira, 6 runs
Couch to Ferreira, 4 runs
Couch to Ferreira, 4 runs
Couch to Mulder, 1 run
Couch to Ferreira, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Mulder, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Mulder, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Mulder, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run
Siddle to Ferreira, 0 runs
Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs
Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Mulder, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs
Couch to Mulder, 0 runs
Couch to Mulder, 0 runs
Couch to Ferreira, 1 run
Couch to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ranjane)
Couch to Ranjane, 0 runs
Couch to Ranjane, 4 runs
Mudassar to Mulder, 0 runs
0 runs
OUT! Mudassar breaks through! Around the wicket. Mukkamalla defends, and is caught by FH Allen
Mudassar comes around the wicket to Ranjane. Ranjane defends for 1 run.
Mudassar comes around the wicket to Ranjane. Ranjane plays a defensive stroke
0 runs
Siddle to Mukkamalla, 2 runs
Siddle to Ranjane, 1 run
Siddle to Ranjane, 0 runs
Mukkamalla defends for a single run.
Siddle to Milind Kumar, appeal, wicket (run out - Milind Kumar)
Siddle to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Couch to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Couch to Milind Kumar, 4 runs
Couch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Couch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs
Short to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Short to Milind Kumar, 1 run
Short to Rossouw, appeal, wicket (caught - Rossouw)
Short to Mukkamalla, 4 wides
Short to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Short to Mukkamalla, wide
Short to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
MH Khan to Rossouw, 0 runs
MH Khan to du Plessis, appeal, wicket (caught - du Plessis)
MH Khan to du Plessis, 4 runs
MH Khan to du Plessis, 6 runs
MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 1 run
MH Khan to du Plessis, 1 run
MH Khan to du Plessis, wide
Short to du Plessis, 1 run
Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Short to du Plessis, 1 run
Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Short to Mukkamalla, 6 runs
Short to du Plessis, 1 run
MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
MH Khan to du Plessis, 1 run
MH Khan to du Plessis, 4 runs
MH Khan to du Plessis, 0 runs
MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Siddle to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Siddle to Mukkamalla, 4 runs
Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Siddle to du Plessis, 1 run
Couch to Mukkamalla, 6 runs
Couch to du Plessis, 1 run
Couch to du Plessis, 0 runs
Couch to du Plessis, 0 runs
Couch to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Couch to Mukkamalla, 4 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 6 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs
Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run
Mudassar to du Plessis, 2 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 6 runs
Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 2 runs
Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run
Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run
Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run
Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run
Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 0 runs
Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run
Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs