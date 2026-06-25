17.4 W Milne to Mudassar, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mudassar)

17.3 4 Milne to Mudassar, 4 runs

17.2 . Milne to Mudassar, 0 runs

17.1 W Milne to Couch, appeal, wicket (caught - Couch)

16.6 1 Viljoen to Couch, 1 run

16.5 1 Viljoen to Siddle, 1 run

16.4 1 Viljoen to Couch, leg bye

16.3 . Viljoen to Couch, 0 runs

16.2 6 Viljoen to Couch, 6 runs

16.1 . Viljoen to Couch, 0 runs

15.6 . Milne to Siddle, 0 runs

15.5 . Milne to Siddle, 0 runs

15.4 4 Milne to Siddle, 4 runs

15.3 . Milne to Siddle, 0 runs

15.2 1 Milne to Couch, 1 run

15.1 6 Milne to Couch, 6 runs

14.6 W De Silva to Hammad Azam, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hammad Azam)

14.5 4 De Silva to Hammad Azam, 4 leg byes, review

14.4 6 De Silva to Hammad Azam, 6 runs

14.3 1 De Silva to Couch, 1 run

14.2 . De Silva to Couch, 0 runs

14.1 . De Silva to Couch, 0 runs

13.6 1 Mulder to Couch, 1 run

13.5 4 Mulder to Couch, 4 runs

13.4 . Mulder to Couch, 0 runs

13.3 1 Mulder to Hammad Azam, 1 run

13.2 6 Mulder to Hammad Azam, 6 runs

13.1 1 Mulder to Couch, 1 run

12.6 . Viljoen to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

12.5 1 Viljoen to Couch, 1 run

12.4 W Viljoen to Haris Rauf, appeal, wicket (bowled - Haris Rauf)

12.3 . Viljoen to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

12.2 . Viljoen to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

12.1 1 Viljoen to Hammad Azam, 1 run

11.6 . Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

11.5 . Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

11.4 . Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

11.3 2 Haris Rauf defends for a pair of runs.

11.2 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

11.1 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 1 run

10.6 1 De Silva to Haris Rauf, leg bye

10.5 . De Silva to Haris Rauf, 0 runs

10.4 . De Silva to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

10.4 1 De Silva to Hammad Azam, wide

10.3 . De Silva to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

10.2 . 0 runs

10.1 1 De Silva to Hammad Azam, 1 run

9.6 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

9.5 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Haris Rauf, 1 run

9.4 W Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, appeal, wicket (caught - MH Khan)

9.3 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

9.2 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, 1 run

9.1 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Hammad Azam, 1 run

8.6 . Mulder to MH Khan, 0 runs

8.5 6 Mulder to MH Khan, 6 runs

8.4 6 Mulder to MH Khan, 6 runs

8.3 1 Mulder to Hammad Azam, 1 run

8.2 . Mulder to Hammad Azam, 0 runs

8.1 1 Mulder to MH Khan, leg bye

7.6 W Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, appeal, wicket (bowled - Short)

7.5 2 Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 2 runs

7.5 3w Wide. Short defends for three wides.

7.4 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to MH Khan, 1 run

7.3 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 1 run

7.2 . Randhirsingh Lamba to Short, 0 runs

7.1 . 0 runs

6.6 . 0 runs

6.5 W Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (run out - Krishnamurthi)

6.4 . Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

6.3 . Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

6.2 1 Mulder to Short, 1 run

6.1 1 Mulder to Krishnamurthi, 1 run

5.6 4 Viljoen to Short, 4 runs

5.5 6 Viljoen to Short, 6 runs

5.4 2 Viljoen to Short, 2 runs

5.3 2 Viljoen to Short, 2 runs

5.2 . Viljoen to Short, 0 runs

5.1 . Viljoen to Short, 0 runs

4.6 2 De Silva to Krishnamurthi, 2 runs

4.5 . De Silva to Krishnamurthi, 0 runs

4.4 W De Silva to Esterhuizen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Esterhuizen)

4.3 . De Silva to Esterhuizen, 0 runs

4.2 4 De Silva to Esterhuizen, 4 runs

4.1 W De Silva to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

3.6 2 Milne to Short, 2 runs

3.6 1 wide

3.5 3 Pretorius defends for 3 runs.

3.4 2 Milne to Pretorius, 2 runs

3.3 . Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs

3.2 . Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs

3.1 1 Milne to Short, 1 run

2.6 6 De Silva to Pretorius, 6 runs

2.5 . De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.4 . De Silva to Pretorius, 0 runs

2.3 1 De Silva to Short, 1 run

2.2 6 De Silva to Short, 6 runs

2.1 W De Silva to FH Allen, appeal, wicket (bowled - FH Allen)

1.6 2 Pretorius plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

1.5 1 Milne to FH Allen, 1 run

1.4 1 Milne to Pretorius, 1 run

1.3 . Milne to Pretorius, 0 runs

1.2 1 Milne to FH Allen, 1 run

1.1 . Milne to FH Allen, 0 runs

0.6 . Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.5 2 Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 2 runs

0.4 . Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 0 runs

0.3 1 FH Allen defends for one run.

0.2 . Randhirsingh Lamba to FH Allen, 0 runs

0.1 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, 1 run

0.1 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, wide

0.1 1 Randhirsingh Lamba to Pretorius, wide

19.6 6 Mudassar to De Silva, 6 runs

19.5 1 Mudassar to Milne, 1 run

19.4 . Mudassar to Milne, 0 runs

19.3 3 Mudassar to De Silva, 3 runs

19.2 W Mudassar to Ferreira, appeal, wicket (caught - Ferreira)

19.1 1 Mudassar to Milne, leg bye

18.6 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

18.5 2 Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 2 runs

18.4 1 Haris Rauf to Milne, 1 run

18.3 1 Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

18.2 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

18.2 1 wide

18.1 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

17.6 W Siddle to Viljoen, appeal, wicket (bowled - Viljoen)

17.5 1 Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

17.4 6 Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

17.3 1 Siddle to Viljoen, 1 run

17.2 . Siddle to Viljoen, review

17.1 1 Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

16.6 W Couch to Mulder, appeal, wicket (caught - Mulder)

16.6 2w Wide. Ferreira plays a defensive stroke for a couple of wides.

16.5 6 Couch to Ferreira, 6 runs

16.4 4 Couch to Ferreira, 4 runs

16.3 4 Couch to Ferreira, 4 runs

16.2 1 Couch to Mulder, 1 run

16.1 1 Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

15.6 1 Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

15.5 1 Haris Rauf to Mulder, 1 run

15.4 1 Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

15.3 1 Haris Rauf to Mulder, 1 run

15.2 1 Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

15.1 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

14.6 1 Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

14.5 1 Siddle to Mulder, 1 run

14.4 1 Siddle to Ferreira, 1 run

14.3 . Siddle to Ferreira, 0 runs

14.2 6 Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

14.1 6 Siddle to Ferreira, 6 runs

13.6 . Haris Rauf to Mulder, 0 runs

13.5 1 Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 1 run

13.4 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.3 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.2 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

13.1 . Haris Rauf to Ferreira, 0 runs

12.6 . Couch to Mulder, 0 runs

12.5 . Couch to Mulder, 0 runs

12.4 1 Couch to Ferreira, 1 run

12.3 W Couch to Ranjane, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ranjane)

12.2 . Couch to Ranjane, 0 runs

12.1 4 Couch to Ranjane, 4 runs

11.6 . Mudassar to Mulder, 0 runs

11.5 . 0 runs

11.4 W OUT! Mudassar breaks through! Around the wicket. Mukkamalla defends, and is caught by FH Allen

11.3 1 Mudassar comes around the wicket to Ranjane. Ranjane defends for 1 run.

11.2 . Mudassar comes around the wicket to Ranjane. Ranjane plays a defensive stroke

11.1 . 0 runs

10.6 2 Siddle to Mukkamalla, 2 runs

10.5 1 Siddle to Ranjane, 1 run

10.4 . Siddle to Ranjane, 0 runs

10.3 1 Mukkamalla defends for a single run.

10.2 W Siddle to Milind Kumar, appeal, wicket (run out - Milind Kumar)

10.1 . Siddle to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

9.6 1 Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

9.5 1 Couch to Mukkamalla, 1 run

9.4 1 Couch to Milind Kumar, 1 run

9.3 4 Couch to Milind Kumar, 4 runs

9.2 . Couch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

9.1 . Couch to Milind Kumar, 0 runs

8.6 1 Short to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.5 1 Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run

8.4 1 Short to Milind Kumar, 1 run

8.3 W Short to Rossouw, appeal, wicket (caught - Rossouw)

8.3 4 Short to Mukkamalla, 4 wides

8.2 . Short to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

8.2 1 Short to Mukkamalla, wide

8.1 . Short to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

7.6 . MH Khan to Rossouw, 0 runs

7.5 W MH Khan to du Plessis, appeal, wicket (caught - du Plessis)

7.4 4 MH Khan to du Plessis, 4 runs

7.3 6 MH Khan to du Plessis, 6 runs

7.2 1 MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 1 run

7.1 1 MH Khan to du Plessis, 1 run

7.1 1 MH Khan to du Plessis, wide

6.6 1 Short to du Plessis, 1 run

6.5 1 Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run

6.4 1 Short to du Plessis, 1 run

6.3 1 Short to Mukkamalla, 1 run

6.2 6 Short to Mukkamalla, 6 runs

6.1 1 Short to du Plessis, 1 run

5.6 . MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

5.5 . MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

5.4 1 MH Khan to du Plessis, 1 run

5.3 4 MH Khan to du Plessis, 4 runs

5.2 . MH Khan to du Plessis, 0 runs

5.1 1 MH Khan to Mukkamalla, 1 run

4.6 1 Siddle to Mukkamalla, 1 run

4.5 4 Siddle to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

4.4 . Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.3 . Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.2 . Siddle to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

4.1 1 Siddle to du Plessis, 1 run

3.6 6 Couch to Mukkamalla, 6 runs

3.5 1 Couch to du Plessis, 1 run

3.4 . Couch to du Plessis, 0 runs

3.3 . Couch to du Plessis, 0 runs

3.2 1 Couch to Mukkamalla, 1 run

3.1 4 Couch to Mukkamalla, 4 runs

2.6 6 Mudassar to du Plessis, 6 runs

2.5 . Mudassar to du Plessis, 0 runs

2.4 1 Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run

2.3 1 Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run

2.2 2 Mudassar to du Plessis, 2 runs

2.1 6 Mudassar to du Plessis, 6 runs

1.6 . Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

1.5 . Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

1.4 2 Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 2 runs

1.3 1 Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run

1.2 1 Haris Rauf to Mukkamalla, 1 run

1.1 1 Haris Rauf to du Plessis, 1 run

0.6 . Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

0.5 1 Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run

0.4 1 Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 1 run

0.3 . Mudassar to Mukkamalla, 0 runs

0.2 1 Mudassar to du Plessis, 1 run