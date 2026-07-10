Highlights Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 10.07.2026
van Schalkwyk to Holland, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 6 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs
Holder to Pienaar, 1 run
Holder to Pienaar, wide, appeal
Holder to Holland, 1 run
Holder to Pienaar, 1 run
Holder to Pienaar, 0 runs
Holder to Pienaar, 2 runs
Holder to Pienaar, 4 runs
Russell to Holland, 2 runs
Russell to Pienaar, 1 run
Russell to Pienaar, 0 runs
Russell to Holland, 1 run
Russell to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (bowled - J Edwards)
Russell to Pienaar, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs
van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)
van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, wide
van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 4 runs
van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 6 runs
Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, wide
Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 6 runs
van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 2 runs
van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 4 runs
van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 4 runs
Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, appeal, wicket (caught - Milantha)
Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 4 runs
Ali-Khan to Gous, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (caught - Gous)
Narine to Milantha, 0 runs
Narine to Gous, 1 run
Narine to Milantha, 1 run
Narine to Milantha, 0 runs
Narine to Gous, 1 run
Narine to Gous, 0 runs
Russell to Milantha, 4 runs
Russell to Milantha, 2 runs
Russell to Gous, 1 run
Russell to Gous, 6 runs
Russell to Milantha, 1 run
Russell to Gous, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Milantha, 6 runs
van Schalkwyk to Gous, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Gous, 6 runs
van Schalkwyk to Gous, 6 runs
van Schalkwyk to Milantha, 1 run
van Schalkwyk to Gous, 1 run
Holder to Milantha, 2 runs
Holder to Milantha, 4 runs
Holder to Milantha, 4 runs
Holder to Milantha, 2 runs
Holder to Gous, 1 run
Holder to Gous, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, 4 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Gous, 1 run
Russell to Milantha, 4 runs
Russell to Milantha, 0 runs
Russell to Milantha, 0 runs
Russell to Milantha, 2 runs
Russell to Milantha, 2 runs
Russell to Gous, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Gous, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Gous, 2 runs
Ali-Khan to Gous, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Gous, 0 runs
Ali-Khan to Milantha, 1 run
Ali-Khan to Gous, 1 run
Russell to Milantha, 0 runs
Russell to Ravindra, appeal, wicket (caught - Ravindra)
Russell to Ravindra, 0 runs
Russell to Ravindra, 4 runs
Russell to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Russell to Gous, 1 run
Narine to Gous, 1 run
Narine to Gous, 4 runs
Narine to Gous, 0 runs
Narine to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)
Narine to Smith, 1 run
Narine to Owen, 1 run
Holder to Owen, 1 run
Holder to Smith, 1 run, appeal
Holder to Owen, 1 run
Holder to Owen, wide
Holder to Owen, 6 runs
Holder to Smith, 1 run
Holder to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 1 run
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Holder to Owen, 6 runs
Holder to Smith, 1 run
Holder to Owen, 1 run
Holder to Owen, 5 wides
Holder to Owen, 0 runs
Holder to Owen, 0 runs
Holder to Smith, 1 run
Narine to Owen, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 1 run
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Smith, 0 runs
Narine to Owen, 1 run
Narine to Smith, 1 run
Owen to Narine, 0 runs
Owen to van Schalkwyk, appeal, wicket (caught - van Schalkwyk)
Owen to Hamilton, 1 run
Owen to Hamilton, 0 runs
Owen to van Schalkwyk, 1 run
Owen to Badar, appeal, wicket (caught - Badar)
Holland to Hamilton, 4 runs
Holland to Badar, 1 run
Holland to Badar, 4 runs
Holland to Badar, 2 runs
Holland to Badar, no ball
Holland to Badar, 6 runs
Holland to Hamilton, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Badar, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Badar, 1 run
Holland to Badar, 1 run
Holland to Hamilton, 1 run
Holland to Badar, 1 run
Hamilton plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Holland to Badar, 1 run
Holland to Hamilton, 1 run
Netravalkar to Hamilton, 1 run
Netravalkar to Powell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Powell)
Netravalkar to Badar, 1 run
Netravalkar to Holder, review (out), wicket (caught - Holder)
Netravalkar to Powell, 1 run
Netravalkar to Powell, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Holder, 4 runs
Chaudhary to Powell, 1 run
Chaudhary to Holder, 1 run
Chaudhary to Powell, 1 run
Chaudhary to Holder, 1 run
Chaudhary to Powell, 1 run
Chaudhary to Powell, wide
Dwarshuis to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)
Dwarshuis to Tromp, appeal
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to Powell, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Powell, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fletcher)
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Netravalkar to Tromp, 1 run
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Tromp, 1 run
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Netravalkar to Fletcher, wide
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run
Chaudhary to Tromp, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Tromp, wide
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Owen to Fletcher, 1 run
Owen to Fletcher, 0 runs
Owen to Fletcher, wide
Owen to Tromp, 1 run
Owen to Tromp, wide
Owen to Tromp, 6 runs
Owen to Fletcher, 1 run
Owen to Fletcher, 6 runs
Holland to Fletcher, 1 run
Holland to Tromp, 1 run
Holland to Fletcher, 1 run
Holland to Fletcher, 4 runs
Holland to Tromp, 1 run
Holland to Fletcher, 1 run
Owen to Fletcher, 1 run
Owen to Fletcher, 4 runs
Owen to Fletcher, wide
Owen to Tromp, 1 run
Owen to Fletcher, 1 run
Owen to Tromp, 1 run
Owen to Tromp, 2 runs
Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run
Chaudhary to Tromp, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Tromp, 6 runs
Chaudhary to Tromp, 0 runs
Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run
Chaudhary to Fletcher, appeal
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 6 runs
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 2 runs
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 1 run
Netravalkar to Tromp, 4 runs
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 2 runs
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Fletcher, 4 runs
J Edwards to Tromp, 6 runs
J Edwards to Tromp, 0 runs
J Edwards to Tromp, 0 runs
J Edwards to Fletcher, 1 run
J Edwards to Fletcher, 0 runs
J Edwards to Fletcher, 4 runs
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Tromp, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 1 run
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 0 runs
Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 0 runs
J Edwards to Fletcher, 1 run
J Edwards to Tromp, 1 run
J Edwards to Russell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Russell)
J Edwards to Russell, 0 runs
J Edwards to Russell, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Russell, 1 run
Netravalkar to Munro, appeal, wicket (caught - Munro)
Netravalkar to Munro, 6 runs
Netravalkar to Munro, 0 runs
Netravalkar to Munro, appeal
Netravalkar to Munro, 0 runs