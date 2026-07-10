van Schalkwyk to Holland, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 6 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

Holder to Pienaar, 1 run

Holder to Pienaar, wide, appeal

Holder to Holland, 1 run

Holder to Pienaar, 1 run

Holder to Pienaar, 0 runs

Holder to Pienaar, 2 runs

Holder to Pienaar, 4 runs

Russell to Holland, 2 runs

Russell to Pienaar, 1 run

Russell to Pienaar, 0 runs

Russell to Holland, 1 run

Russell to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (bowled - J Edwards)

Russell to Pienaar, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, wide

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 4 runs

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 6 runs

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, wide

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 1 run

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 2 runs

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 6 runs

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 1 run

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 2 runs

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 4 runs

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 4 runs

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

Ali-Khan to Milantha, appeal, wicket (caught - Milantha)

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 4 runs

13.1 W

Ali-Khan to Gous, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (caught - Gous)