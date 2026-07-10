Highlights Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 10.07.2026

T20George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA
WAS
WAS

174

LOS
LOS

192

19.6
1

van Schalkwyk to Holland, 1 run

19.5
1

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 1 run

19.4
.

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

19.3
6

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 6 runs

19.2
.

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

19.1
.

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

18.6
1

Holder to Pienaar, 1 run

18.6
1w

Holder to Pienaar, wide, appeal

18.5
1

Holder to Holland, 1 run

18.4
1

Holder to Pienaar, 1 run

18.3
.

Holder to Pienaar, 0 runs

18.2
2

Holder to Pienaar, 2 runs

18.1
4

Holder to Pienaar, 4 runs

17.6
2

Russell to Holland, 2 runs

17.5
1

Russell to Pienaar, 1 run

17.4
.

Russell to Pienaar, 0 runs

17.3
1

Russell to Holland, 1 run

17.2
W

Russell to J Edwards, appeal, wicket (bowled - J Edwards)

17.1
1

Russell to Pienaar, 1 run

16.6
W

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, appeal, wicket (caught - Chaudhary)

16.5
1

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 1 run

16.4
.

van Schalkwyk to Pienaar, 0 runs

16.3
W

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, appeal, wicket (caught - Dwarshuis)

16.3
1

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, wide

16.2
4

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 4 runs

16.1
6

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 6 runs

15.6
.

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 0 runs

15.6
1

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, wide

15.3
1

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 1 run

15.2
.

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

15.1
1

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

14.6
2

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 2 runs

14.5
6

van Schalkwyk to Dwarshuis, 6 runs

14.4
1

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 1 run

14.3
2

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 2 runs

14.2
4

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 4 runs

14.1
4

van Schalkwyk to Chaudhary, 4 runs

13.6
.

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

13.5
.

Ali-Khan to Dwarshuis, 0 runs

13.4
W

Ali-Khan to Milantha, appeal, wicket (caught - Milantha)

13.3
1

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 1 run

13.2
4

Ali-Khan to Chaudhary, 4 runs

13.1
W

Ali-Khan to Gous, appeal, review (out => out), wicket (caught - Gous)

12.6
.

Narine to Milantha, 0 runs

12.5
1

Narine to Gous, 1 run

12.4
1

Narine to Milantha, 1 run

12.3
.

Narine to Milantha, 0 runs

12.2
1

Narine to Gous, 1 run

12.1
.

Narine to Gous, 0 runs

11.6
4

Russell to Milantha, 4 runs

11.5
2

Russell to Milantha, 2 runs

11.4
1

Russell to Gous, 1 run

11.3
6

Russell to Gous, 6 runs

11.2
1

Russell to Milantha, 1 run

11.1
1

Russell to Gous, 1 run

10.6
6

van Schalkwyk to Milantha, 6 runs

10.5
1

van Schalkwyk to Gous, 1 run

10.4
6

van Schalkwyk to Gous, 6 runs

10.3
6

van Schalkwyk to Gous, 6 runs

10.2
1

van Schalkwyk to Milantha, 1 run

10.1
1

van Schalkwyk to Gous, 1 run

9.6
2

Holder to Milantha, 2 runs

9.5
4

Holder to Milantha, 4 runs

9.4
4

Holder to Milantha, 4 runs

9.3
2

Holder to Milantha, 2 runs

9.2
1

Holder to Gous, 1 run

9.1
.

Holder to Gous, 0 runs

8.6
4

Ali-Khan to Milantha, 4 runs

8.5
.

Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs

8.4
.

Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs

8.3
.

Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs

8.2
.

Ali-Khan to Milantha, 0 runs

8.1
1

Ali-Khan to Gous, 1 run

7.6
4

Russell to Milantha, 4 runs

7.5
.

Russell to Milantha, 0 runs

7.4
.

Russell to Milantha, 0 runs

7.3
2

Russell to Milantha, 2 runs

7.2
2

Russell to Milantha, 2 runs

7.1
1

Russell to Gous, 1 run

6.6
1

Ali-Khan to Gous, 1 run

6.5
2

Ali-Khan to Gous, 2 runs

6.4
.

Ali-Khan to Gous, 0 runs

6.3
.

Ali-Khan to Gous, 0 runs

6.2
1

Ali-Khan to Milantha, 1 run

6.1
1

Ali-Khan to Gous, 1 run

5.6
.

Russell to Milantha, 0 runs

5.5
W

Russell to Ravindra, appeal, wicket (caught - Ravindra)

5.4
.

Russell to Ravindra, 0 runs

5.3
4

Russell to Ravindra, 4 runs

5.2
W

Russell to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

5.1
1

Russell to Gous, 1 run

4.6
1

Narine to Gous, 1 run

4.5
4

Narine to Gous, 4 runs

4.4
.

Narine to Gous, 0 runs

4.3
W

Narine to Owen, appeal, wicket (caught - Owen)

4.2
1

Narine to Smith, 1 run

4.1
1

Narine to Owen, 1 run

3.6
1

Holder to Owen, 1 run

3.5
1

Holder to Smith, 1 run, appeal

3.4
1

Holder to Owen, 1 run

3.4
1

Holder to Owen, wide

3.3
6

Holder to Owen, 6 runs

3.2
1

Holder to Smith, 1 run

3.1
.

Holder to Smith, 0 runs

2.6
1

Narine to Smith, 1 run

2.5
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

2.4
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

2.3
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

2.2
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

2.1
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

1.6
6

Holder to Owen, 6 runs

1.5
1

Holder to Smith, 1 run

1.4
1

Holder to Owen, 1 run

1.4
5

Holder to Owen, 5 wides

1.3
.

Holder to Owen, 0 runs

1.2
.

Holder to Owen, 0 runs

1.1
1

Holder to Smith, 1 run

0.6
.

Narine to Owen, 0 runs

0.5
1

Narine to Smith, 1 run

0.4
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

0.3
.

Narine to Smith, 0 runs

0.2
1

Narine to Owen, 1 run

0.1
1

Narine to Smith, 1 run

19.6
.

Owen to Narine, 0 runs

19.5
W

Owen to van Schalkwyk, appeal, wicket (caught - van Schalkwyk)

19.4
1

Owen to Hamilton, 1 run

19.3
.

Owen to Hamilton, 0 runs

19.2
1

Owen to van Schalkwyk, 1 run

19.1
W

Owen to Badar, appeal, wicket (caught - Badar)

18.6
4

Holland to Hamilton, 4 runs

18.5
1

Holland to Badar, 1 run

18.4
4

Holland to Badar, 4 runs

18.3
2

Holland to Badar, 2 runs

18.3
1

Holland to Badar, no ball

18.2
6

Holland to Badar, 6 runs

18.1
1

Holland to Hamilton, 1 run

17.6
6

Dwarshuis to Badar, 6 runs

17.5
1

Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 1 run

17.4
6

Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 6 runs

17.3
.

Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 0 runs

17.2
6

Dwarshuis to Hamilton, 6 runs

17.1
1

Dwarshuis to Badar, 1 run

16.6
1

Holland to Badar, 1 run

16.5
1

Holland to Hamilton, 1 run

16.4
1

Holland to Badar, 1 run

16.3
1lb

Hamilton plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

16.2
1

Holland to Badar, 1 run

16.1
1

Holland to Hamilton, 1 run

15.6
1

Netravalkar to Hamilton, 1 run

15.5
W

Netravalkar to Powell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Powell)

15.4
1

Netravalkar to Badar, 1 run

15.3
W

Netravalkar to Holder, review (out), wicket (caught - Holder)

15.2
1

Netravalkar to Powell, 1 run

15.1
.

Netravalkar to Powell, 0 runs

14.6
4

Chaudhary to Holder, 4 runs

14.5
1

Chaudhary to Powell, 1 run

14.4
1

Chaudhary to Holder, 1 run

14.3
1

Chaudhary to Powell, 1 run

14.2
1

Chaudhary to Holder, 1 run

14.1
1

Chaudhary to Powell, 1 run

14.1
1

Chaudhary to Powell, wide

13.6
W

Dwarshuis to Tromp, appeal, wicket (caught - Tromp)

13.5
.

Dwarshuis to Tromp, appeal

13.4
4

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 4 runs

13.3
1

Dwarshuis to Powell, 1 run

13.2
.

Dwarshuis to Powell, 0 runs

13.1
W

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, appeal, wicket (caught - Fletcher)

12.6
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

12.5
6

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 6 runs

12.4
1

Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run

12.3
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

12.2
1

Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run

12.1
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

11.6
1

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run

11.5
1

Netravalkar to Tromp, 1 run

11.4
1

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run

11.3
.

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 0 runs

11.2
1

Netravalkar to Tromp, 1 run

11.1
1

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run

11.1
1

Netravalkar to Fletcher, wide

10.6
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

10.5
1

Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run

10.4
.

Chaudhary to Tromp, 0 runs

10.4
1

Chaudhary to Tromp, wide

10.3
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

10.2
1

Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run

10.1
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

9.6
1

Owen to Fletcher, 1 run

9.5
.

Owen to Fletcher, 0 runs

9.5
1

Owen to Fletcher, wide

9.4
1

Owen to Tromp, 1 run

9.4
1

Owen to Tromp, wide

9.3
6

Owen to Tromp, 6 runs

9.2
1

Owen to Fletcher, 1 run

9.1
6

Owen to Fletcher, 6 runs

8.6
1

Holland to Fletcher, 1 run

8.5
1

Holland to Tromp, 1 run

8.4
1

Holland to Fletcher, 1 run

8.3
4

Holland to Fletcher, 4 runs

8.2
1

Holland to Tromp, 1 run

8.1
1

Holland to Fletcher, 1 run

7.6
1

Owen to Fletcher, 1 run

7.5
4

Owen to Fletcher, 4 runs

7.5
1

Owen to Fletcher, wide

7.4
1

Owen to Tromp, 1 run

7.3
1

Owen to Fletcher, 1 run

7.2
1

Owen to Tromp, 1 run

7.1
2

Owen to Tromp, 2 runs

6.6
1

Chaudhary to Tromp, 1 run

6.5
.

Chaudhary to Tromp, 0 runs

6.4
6

Chaudhary to Tromp, 6 runs

6.3
.

Chaudhary to Tromp, 0 runs

6.2
1

Chaudhary to Fletcher, 1 run

6.1
.

Chaudhary to Fletcher, appeal

5.6
6

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 6 runs

5.5
1

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 1 run

5.4
1

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 1 run

5.3
2

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 2 runs

5.2
.

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 0 runs

5.1
1

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 1 run

4.6
4

Netravalkar to Tromp, 4 runs

4.5
1

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 1 run

4.4
2

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 2 runs

4.3
6

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 6 runs

4.2
.

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 0 runs

4.1
4

Netravalkar to Fletcher, 4 runs

3.6
6

J Edwards to Tromp, 6 runs

3.5
.

J Edwards to Tromp, 0 runs

3.4
.

J Edwards to Tromp, 0 runs

3.3
1

J Edwards to Fletcher, 1 run

3.2
.

J Edwards to Fletcher, 0 runs

3.1
4

J Edwards to Fletcher, 4 runs

2.6
.

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 0 runs

2.5
.

Dwarshuis to Tromp, 0 runs

2.4
1

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 1 run

2.3
.

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 0 runs

2.2
.

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 0 runs

2.1
.

Dwarshuis to Fletcher, 0 runs

1.6
1

J Edwards to Fletcher, 1 run

1.5
1

J Edwards to Tromp, 1 run

1.4
W

J Edwards to Russell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Russell)

1.3
.

J Edwards to Russell, 0 runs

1.1
6

J Edwards to Russell, 6 runs

0.6
1

Netravalkar to Russell, 1 run

0.5
W

Netravalkar to Munro, appeal, wicket (caught - Munro)

0.4
6

Netravalkar to Munro, 6 runs

0.3
.

Netravalkar to Munro, 0 runs

0.2
.

Netravalkar to Munro, appeal

0.1
.

Netravalkar to Munro, 0 runs