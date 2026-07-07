Match details Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major League Cricket 2026
|Date:
|Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA, USA
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Washington Freedom Squad
Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad
|Players
|Ali Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Allen Fabian, Badar Saif, Chand Unmukt, Fletcher Andre, Gattepalli Karthik, Hales Alex, Hamilton Jahmar, Kumar Nitish, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Pope Lloyd, Ramsaran Kristopher, Roux Carmi le, Russell Andre, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Tromp Matthew
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|George Mason Stadium
|City
|Fairfax, VA
|Capacity
|5000
|Ends
|Hosts to
Match has not started yet