Match details Washington Freedom vs Los Angeles Knight Riders T20 Major League Cricket 10.07.2026

T20

Fairfax, VA

WAS
WAS
LOS
LOS

Match Info

Match:Major League Cricket 2026
Date:Friday, June 19, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 12:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA, USA
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Washington Freedom Squad

PlayersAhmed Mukhtar, Aponso Amila, Chapman Mark, Chaudhary Nikhil, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Ferguson Lockie, Gous Andries, Holland Ian, Jansen Marco, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Milantha Lahiru, Mohammad Yasir Saeed, Netravalkar Saurabh, Owen Mitchell J, Paradkar Abhishek, Pienaar Obus, Ravindra Rachin, Smith Steve
Benchno information yet

Los Angeles Knight Riders Squad

PlayersAli Khan Muhammad Ahsan, Allen Fabian, Badar Saif, Chand Unmukt, Fletcher Andre, Gattepalli Karthik, Hales Alex, Hamilton Jahmar, Kumar Nitish, Munro Colin, Narine Sunil, Pope Lloyd, Ramsaran Kristopher, Roux Carmi le, Russell Andre, Schalkwyk Shadley Van, Tromp Matthew
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumGeorge Mason Stadium
CityFairfax, VA
Capacity5000
Ends
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