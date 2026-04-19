19.4 W OUT! Run out. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run back behind square. He is then run out at the striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Minhas.

19.3 2 CHANCE! Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Hasan Ali gets forward and skies a drive for 2 runs. A run out chance but KARACHI KINGS survive the attempt from Smith's throw.

19.2 2 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Hasan Ali gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 2 runs.

19.1 . Full, pitching on a good line. Hasan Ali pushes forward and edges onto the pads while trying a drive

19.1 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well outside off stump. Hasan Ali gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

18.6 . Full, pitching on leg. Mir Hamza pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive through the on side field.

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Siddle, outside off stump. Hasan Ali gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run. Zampa is then run out.

18.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

18.4 2 DROPPED! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Hasan Ali gets forward and plays a sloppy drive on the leg side for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

18.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Zampa rocks back and drives for a single run behind point on the off side.

18.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Zampa gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a cut

18.1 W OUT! Siddle gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump again. Abbas Afridi goes back and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Muhammad Waseem down the ground.

17.6 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Abbas Afridi gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a run over the off side.

17.5 2 Full, outside off stump once more. Abbas Afridi gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for two runs.

17.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hasan Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

17.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

17.2 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Abbas Afridi gets forward and eases a drive for a single run through the off side.

17.1 4 FOUR! Free hit. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Abbas Afridi pushes forward and scoops behind square for four runs.

17.1 nb No ball. Yorker, on a good line. Abbas Afridi pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive back behind square.

17.1 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg.

16.6 2 DROPPED! Good length from Minhas, outside off stump again. Hasan Ali moves onto the front foot and edges behind square for a pair of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Qamar.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Hasan Ali pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

16.4 W OUT! Minhas gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Aziz goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. The umpire's finger goes up, and Aziz has to go

16.3 1lb Pitched up, on a good line. Abbas Afridi goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

16.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump once more. Abbas Afridi moves onto the back foot and slices a cut back through point for four runs.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Minhas, pitching outside off. Abbas Afridi rocks back and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

15.6 W OUT! Qamar gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Khushdil Shah pushes forward and lofts a drive, but is caught by Muhammad Waseem down the ground.

15.5 1 Yorker, outside off. Abbas Afridi gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

15.4 . Good line and length once more. Abbas Afridi pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

15.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, on a good line. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep for six runs.

15.2 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. Abbas Afridi pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Khushdil Shah goes back and pulls for a single run.

14.6 2 Full, outside off stump once again. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs.

14.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

14.5 1lb Pitched up, on line once again. Khushdil Shah pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive on the off side, resulting in a leg bye.

14.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Abbas Afridi pushes forward and drives through the on side field for a single run.

14.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

14.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run back through point.

14.2 1 Full, outside off stump. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

14.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ali moves onto the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Imran Randhawa on the leg side.

13.6 2 Full, pitching outside leg stump. Khushdil Shah moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for 2 runs.

13.5 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Siddle, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ali moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for a half dozen runs.

13.3 . Good length from Siddle, outside off. Ali gets forward but misses while attempting to play a pull

13.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Ali gets forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

13.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and edges

12.6 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across Khushdil Shah. He moves onto the back foot and defends

12.4 4 And again! Full toss, outside off. Hendricks gets forward and drives for four runs.

12.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching near leg stump. Hendricks goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

12.2 1 Free hit. Full, pitching outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

12.2 1w Wide, and that will be another free hit. Full toss, pitching far outside off.

12.2 2 Yorker, on line. Hendricks pushes forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

12.1 1 Imran Randhawa pitches one up, outside off stump. Ali gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Muhammad Waseem, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

11.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ali gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run past the bowler.

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the leg side field.

11.4 1w Wide. Short, too wide outside off.

11.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Hendricks rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.1 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ali moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

10.6 . On a good line and length again. Hendricks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.5 . Good line and length again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. MULTAN SULTANS appeal for LBW, but the umpire gives Hendricks not out. MULTAN SULTANS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

10.4 4 FOUR! Qamar pitches one up, on line but angled across Hendricks. He pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

10.3 2lb On a good length, pitching outside leg. Hendricks moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep back behind square, resulting in 2 leg byes.

10.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks rocks back and eases a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

10.1 . On a good line and length once again. Hendricks gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

9.6 1 On a good line and length. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run on the off side.

9.5 2 Full, pitching outside off once more. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

9.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

9.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ali pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

9.2 1lb Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Hendricks gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

9.1 1 Full, outside leg and angled across Ali. He gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for a single run. Tidy work in the field by Smith prevents a certain boundary.

8.6 1 Yorker, on line once more. Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.5 1 Full, on line once more. Hendricks pushes forward and drives for a single run.

8.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Hendricks gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Hendricks shuffles down the pitch and edges behind square for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing MULTAN SULTANS a pair of runs.

8.2 . Good length from Imran Randhawa, pitching outside off. Hendricks pushes forward and punches a drive back through point.

8.1 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Ali. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

7.6 1 Muhammad Waseem pitches one up, on line. Ali pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

7.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

7.4 . Length ball, outside off. Hendricks pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

7.3 . Good length from Muhammad Waseem, outside off stump once again. Hendricks pushes forward and defends

7.2 1 Full, outside leg and angled across. Ali gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

6.6 1 On a good line and length. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

6.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ali rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

6.4 . Full ball, outside off. Ali rocks back and punches a drive

6.3 1 Back of a length from Qamar, on line. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Ali gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

6.1 1 Back of a length from Qamar, outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Ali moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

5.5 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Ali. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Hendricks pushes forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side.

5.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Ali moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind point on the off side.

5.1 W OUT! Siddle gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Siddle. Baig goes back and edges, and is caught by Imran Randhawa back behind square.

4.6 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Baig. He goes back and plays a pull for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Baig goes back and drives for four runs.

4.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Baig moves onto the front foot and defends

4.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Hendricks. He pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

4.2 . Length ball, outside off once more. Hendricks rocks back and drives

4.1 W OUT! Bowled. Length ball, outside off stump. S Ali Agha gets forward and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and S Ali Agha has to depart

3.5 4 FOUR! Siddle pitches one up, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.4 1 Siddle pitches one up, pitching on a good line. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and glances behind point for one run.

3.3 . On a good length, outside off. S Ali Agha gets on the front foot and defends

3.2 1 Good length, on leg stump. Baig gets forward and guides a leg glance back behind square for a run.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. Baig gets on the back foot and drives

2.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha pushes forward and defends

2.5 1lb Good line and length from Minhas but angled across. Baig rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive, resulting in one leg bye through the off side field.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Baig pushes forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side.

2.3 1 S Ali Agha plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.2 W OUT! Minhas gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Roy gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Philippe

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line but angling across Roy. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for four runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg. Baig moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

1.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Roy moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run on the leg side.

1.4 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Roy pushes forward and drives on the off side for six runs.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Turner, outside off stump. Roy goes back and drives for four runs on the off side.

1.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Baig pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside leg again. Baig moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square.

0.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Baig gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a run.

0.5 1 Good length from Imran Randhawa, outside off stump once more. Roy goes back and plays a cut for a single run behind point.

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Roy gets forward and defends

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

0.3 4 On a good line and length from Imran Randhawa but angled across Roy. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

0.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Roy moves onto the front foot and defends

0.1 1 Good length from Imran Randhawa, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

19.6 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump. Imran Randhawa rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

19.5 2 CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Imran Randhawa moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs through the off side field. A run out chance but MULTAN SULTANS survive the attempt. The batters attempt an extra run, but KARACHI KINGS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

19.4 2 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Imran Randhawa goes back and pulls for two runs. A run out chance but MULTAN SULTANS survive the attempt. The batters attempt an extra run, but KARACHI KINGS appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.3 6 And again! Good line and length once more. Imran Randhawa moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs down the ground.

19.2 6 SIX! Short of a length, on line. Imran Randhawa gets on the back foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg and angling across Imran Randhawa. He pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs.

18.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Muhammad Waseem moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for 6 runs.

18.5 1 Good length from Zampa, outside off again. Imran Randhawa rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off once more. Imran Randhawa goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

18.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

18.2 W OUT! Zampa gets the wicket! Full, on a good line. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and sweeps, but is spectacularly caught by Hendricks. What an extraordinary effort that was by Hendricks!

18.1 . Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and drives averagely

17.6 W OUT! Hasan Ali breaks through! Hasan Ali pitches one up, pitching outside off. Minhas steps back and outside edges, and is caught by Baig

17.5 1 Good line and length from Hasan Ali. Mohammad Nawaz rocks back and pulls for a run.

17.4 1 Back of a length from Hasan Ali, on line. Minhas moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for 1 run.

17.3 1 Free hit. Good length from Hasan Ali, outside off stump again. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and outside edges for a single run behind point on the off side.

17.3 7 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz goes back and lifts a pull for six runs.

17.2 1 On a good line and length. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.1 1 On a good line and length once more. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and drives back through point for 1 run.

16.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across Mohammad Nawaz. He goes back and drives for a single run.

16.5 . On a good line and length once again. Mohammad Nawaz rocks back and drives down the ground.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Minhas rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

16.3 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Mohammad Nawaz gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

16.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Mohammad Nawaz goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

16.1 . Good length from Zampa, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

15.6 4 FOUR! Ali pitches one up, outside off stump. Minhas moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

15.5 1 Ali pitches one up, on line. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

15.3 2 Ali pitches one up, on line once again. Turner moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs back behind square.

15.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Minhas pushes forward and leg glances for a run behind square.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

14.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

14.5 3 Length ball, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for two runs.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Minhas moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

14.3 1 Full, on line. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.2 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. Minhas rocks back and drives for a single run.

14.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Turner gets on the front foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

13.6 . Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Minhas. Minhas defends

13.5 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Minhas gets forward and tucks a leg glance for a couple of runs.

13.4 1 Ali pitches one up, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

13.3 1 Good length from Ali, pitching outside leg once again. Minhas pushes forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

13.2 W OUT! Ali gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves down the pitch but misses while trying to defend, Baig quickly whips the bails off, and Shan Masood has to go

13.1 1 Good line and length. Turner moves onto the back foot and drives for one run.

12.6 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Shan Masood advances down the pitch and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

12.5 6 SIX! Good length, outside leg and angled across. Shan Masood moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs on the leg side.

12.4 1 Good length from Khushdil Shah, pitching outside off stump again. Turner gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

12.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Turner gets forward and drives

12.2 . Khushdil Shah pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Turner pushes forward and drives through the off side.

12.1 W OUT! Khushdil Shah gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Awais Zafar rocks back and pulls, but is caught

11.5 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, outside leg and angling across Shan Masood. He shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

11.3 2 On a good line and length from Ali once more. Shan Masood backs away and cuts for a couple of runs.

11.2 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

11.1 . Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Shan Masood gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

10.4 1 Aziz drops one in short, pitching on a good line once again. Awais Zafar gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

10.3 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and guides a leg glance for one run behind square.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Awais Zafar gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

10.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Awais Zafar pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

9.6 . 0 runs

9.5 2 Shan Masood defends for a couple of runs.

9.4 1 Awais Zafar defends for a run.

9.3 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.2 . 0 runs

9.1 2 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

8.6 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.5 . 0 runs

8.4 4 FOUR MORE! Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

8.2 2 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

7.6 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.

7.5 . 0 runs

7.4 1 Awais Zafar plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.3 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.2 W wicket (bowled - Philippe)